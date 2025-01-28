Masters Odds 2025: Scheffler Favorite To Win Green Jacket Again
The Masters is the first men's Major of the year and, in the run-up to the tournament, we take you through the full list of player odds at Augusta National
For most, The Masters signals the official start of the golf season, with the world's elite heading to Augusta National for a chance of slipping on the Green Jacket.
Last year, it was World No.1 Scottie Scheffler who claimed a second Masters title in three years and, as of writing, he is understandably listed as the heavy favorite to secure a third Green Jacket in four starts.
Enjoying a dominant 2024, where nine trophies were scooped up including the PGA Tour Player of the Year, Scheffler's Masters' record around Augusta National is exceptional, with his worst performance a tie for 19th in 2020.
Although the American has endured a delay to 2025 following surgery on an injury to his hand, Scheffler will likely start The Masters as the favorite but, behind the 28-year-old in the odds, sit Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.
Both are currently +1000 and, like Scheffler, possess amazing records around Georgia. Incredibly though, both are yet to win round the layout, despite 11 top 10s and two runner-up finishes between them.
In terms of LIV players, 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm is +1200 to claim a second Green Jacket, whilst current US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau overcame his Augusta National demons in 2024 with a career best T6, after multiple poor performances.
It's worth noting that the odds listed below are correct as of the 28th January and, between now and then, they will likely fluctuate, especially as players showcase their form over the coming months.
One point to note is that The Masters is the only Major to be played at the same course, so previous form does, and can, play a big factor in where players may finish come Sunday evening.
The Masters Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing - 28th January)
- Scottie Scheffler (+400)
- Rory McIlroy (+1000)
- Xander Schauffele (+1000)
- Jon Rahm (+1200)
- Ludvig Aberg (+1400)
- Bryson DeChambeau (+1600)
- Collin Morikawa (+2000)
- Hideki Matsuyama (+2200)
- Patrick Cantlay (+2500)
- Viktor Hovland (+2500)
- Brooks Koepka (+2500)
- Jordan Spieth (+2800)
- Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)
- Joaquin Niemann (+3300)
- Cameron Smith (+3300)
- Tony Finau (+4000)
- Tyrrell Hatton (+4000)
- Max Homa (+4000)
- Cameron Young (+4000)
- Will Zalatoris (+4000)
- Sam Burns (+5000)
- Wyndham Clark (+5000)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (+5000)
- Dustin Johnson (+5000)
- Shane Lowry (+5000)
- Sungjae Im (+5000)
- Jason Day (+6600)
- Nicolai Hojgaard (+6600)
- Min Woo Lee (+6600)
- Patrick Reed (+6600)
- Sahith Theegala (+6600)
- Tom Kim (+6600)
- Robert MacIntyre (+7000)
- Akshay Bhatia (+8000)
- Corey Conners (+8000)
- Russell Henley (+8000)
- Davis Thompson (+8000)
- Adam Scott (+9000)
- Byeong Hun An (+10000)
- Rickie Fowler (+10000)
- Sergio Garcia (+10000)
- Brian Harman (+10000)
- Justin Rose (+10000)
- Sepp Straka (+10000)
- Cameron Davis (+12500)
- Thomas Detry (+12500)
- Si Woo Kim (+12500)
- Keegan Bradley (+15000)
- Nick Dunlap (+15000)
- Harris English (+15000)
- Ryan Fox (+15000)
- Billy Horschel (+15000)
- Chris Kirk (+15000)
- Matt McCarty (+15000)
- J.T. Poston (+15000)
- Aaron Rai (+15000)
- Tiger Woods (+15000)
- Eric Cole (+20000)
- Lucas Glover (+20000)
- Kurt Kitayama (+20000)
- Thriston Lawrence (+20000)
- Denny McCarthy (+20000)
- Adrian Meronk (+20000)
- Taylor Pendrith (+20000)
- Adam Schenk (+20000)
- Jhonattan Vegas (+20000)
- Bubba Watson (+20000)
- Emiliano Grillo (+25000)
- Adam Hadwin (+25000)
- Stephan Jaeger (+25000)
- Kevin Yu (+25000)
- Patton Kizzire (+25000)
- Phil Mickelson (+25000)
- Matthieu Pavon (+25000)
- Davis Riley (+25000)
- Nick Taylor (+25000)
- Zach Johnson (+35000)
- Charl Schwartzel (+35000)
- Danny Willett (+35000)
- Hiroshi Tai (+50000)
When Does The Masters Start?
The official week The Masters begins is Monday 7th April and, like previous iterations, there is plenty to look forward to before the main event gets underway on Thursday 10th April to the 13th April.
On Tuesday night, there is the prestigious Champions' Dinner, which is served in honor of the tournament's defending champion and is only attended by those who have won The Masters. Following on, there is the par 3 competition on Wednesday, before the tournament starts on Thursday.
Where Is The Masters Held?
Since 1934, The Masters has only taken place at Augusta National, making it the only Major on the calendar to be played at the same venue.
Throughout its history, there have been many iconic winners and, in total, Jack Nicklaus holds the record for the most victories at Augusta National with six. Just behind the American is Tiger Woods with five Green Jackets and Arnold Palmer with four.
Who Is The Favorite To Win The Masters?
As shown by the odds above, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite, as of writing, to win the tournament. Behind the World No.1 is Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, with Jon Rahm slightly behind the duo.
