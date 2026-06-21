Is Wyndham Clark Misunderstood?

Wyndham Clark has enjoyed an excellent few years, with the American claiming a US Open victory, as well as wins at notable tournaments.

Despite this, Clark has divided opinion, as some of his actions have caused negative reactions, particularly moments where he has seen red.

Notably, at Oakmont Country Club, he broke a locker, while Clark also threw a club into a sponsor's board at the PGA Championship, something that caused backlash on social media.

A year has passed since those incidents and, 12 months on from breaking a locker, Clark finds himself leading the US Open going into the final round, with his incredible play giving him a comfortable margin heading into Sunday at Shinnecock Hills.

Many might have their opinions of Clark, but the Major winner hasn't been without his adversities, as the 32-year-old lost his mother to breast cancer in 2013, during the early stages of his college years.

Although he struggled with anger following the sad passing of his mother, highlighted by infamous moments in 2025, he has produced some incredible results and isn't afraid to voice his opinion on various matters.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winning the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, he then backed it up with a win at the US Open just a month later, and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024 was added to his CV.

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A winless drought followed, though, and anger was shown at Major championships.

Acknowledging his mistakes following the second round at the 2026 US Open, Clark is hoping his good play will make up for his show of aggressiveness.

"I've gotten a lot of grief since last year, rightfully so," he stated. "The thing that's unfortunate is that's not who I am, what happened last year.

"I'm hoping I can win back the fans that I had or some new fans because it was a terrible incident. You know, I really feel like I can show people that I'm fun and outgoing.

"I'm fierce, competitive, love the game, respect the game, and I just had a bad moment. Hopefully I can win those people back.

"Yeah, I definitely feel like I'm in a better place. Hopefully a great weekend and great rest of the year, maybe I'll gain all those fans back."

🚨🥾🚪 #NEW: Wyndham Clark allegedly damaged several lockers in the change room at Oakmont Country Club following a missed cut, per @TronCarterNLU. Additionally, Clark recently destroyed a T-mobile sign at the PGA Championship not long ago.Is this behaviour acceptable? pic.twitter.com/xJT5GlkxWDJune 15, 2025

It's not just his honesty around his actions in 2025 which he has been open about, as Clark also spoke candidly about a deal from the LIV Golf League, which he turned down.

Speaking in 2024, he gave his reasons for staying on the PGA Tour - thanking Tiger Woods and the other board members for their work in shaping the future of the circuit.

"Yeah, there’s definitely some truth. I definitely met with LIV and went through those discussions," he explained at the time.

"I wanted to see what they could bring to the table. I ultimately declined going to LIV because I felt like I still have a lot of things left in the tank on the PGA Tour and I wanted to chase records, I wanted to chase world ranking.

"My dream is to try to be one of the top players in the world, if not the top player.

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"I just grew up always imagining winning PGA Tour events. So, ultimately, I chose my legacy over LIV, and that’s really what it came down to.

"You know, I don’t know what the future holds with my career and what the PGA Tour and LIV is going to do, but at least for this season I am 100% set on the PGA Tour, and I want to try to get to as high in the world as I possibly can."

Speaking of LIV Golf, Brooks Koepka was the first player to leave the circuit after joining in 2022, as the five-time Major winner rejoined the PGA Tour via its Returning Member Program.

Many were pleased to see a player like Koepka returning, but Clark wasn't afraid to address the elephant in the room.

Speaking in January, just days after the news broke, Clark stated: "Gosh, I'm so torn. I, personally, really like Brooks and I ultimately think it's really good for the PGA Tour [that he came back], but it's also a guy that had an opportunity to go to LIV...

"It's kind of frustrating that he's able to get the cake and also eat it... I want whatever's best for the PGA Tour. I think, if guys come back - especially top players like Brooks - it's only going to help the tour which is ultimately going to help me.

"I wish maybe that there were a few more repercussions, but I'm glad the things they set in place are pretty decent. I also like the hard deadline [for others to come back].

"I just hope they stick with that and they don't waiver on that maybe in a year or two."

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Certainly, Clark's honesty with the media is admirable, and he isn't afraid to speak his mind on issues, as proven during the 2023 US Open, when he questioned the USGA's decision to put his third round tee times off at 4.30pm (local time).

Calling it "twilight golf," the American added "it's a little ridiculous that we teed off that late.

"At the end, it was - the last two holes, I 100 percent think my bogey on 17 was because I couldn't see, and I think Rickie's bogey on 18 was because he couldn't see.

"I'd like to see us go off an hour and a half, two hours earlier. If we had a playoff tomorrow we wouldn't even be able to play the playoff because it was so dark...

"It's kind of tough and it's crazy to think that we're doing that on the last two holes of a Major when we could have teed off two hours earlier. Hopefully tomorrow we don't have that issue."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many will have their opinions on Clark but, whatever side you fall on, you do have to admit that it's nice to see a player that isn't afraid to voice his opinions and be honest to the press.

To be a professional athlete, you have to have a confidence that some may construe it as arrogance.

Yes, his actions are scrutinized, and rightly so, but in a world where individuals are believing that players are becoming more robotic, Clark seems to be bucking that trend.