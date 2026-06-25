He's Battled US Open Crowds And Shown His True Character - Is The Rehabilitation Of Wyndham Clark Complete?
Wyndham Clark has surely now done enough to win over his critics, after battling the US Open crowds with grace and proving an entertaining character since his Shinnecock success
Those jeers that surprised us all at the US Open may have been the best thing to happen for Wyndham Clark, as they've gone a long way to rehabilitate an image and reputation that when you think about it may have been a touch unfair in the first place.
For starters, not everyone was rooting against Clark at Shinnecock Hills, and of those that were not all of them were doing it because they personally didn't like the guy - many just either wanted some drama or were pulling for Scottie Scheffler's Grand Slam bid.
Brooks Koepka got similar treatment at Bethpage Black during the 2019 PGA Championship, while we all know how the Ryder Cup went, so part of the problem was just simply the rowdy New York crowd.
But there's no doubt Clark's perceived bad boy image was also at play here - mainly for him smashing up a locker at Oakmont at last year's US Open but also a few other transgressions that have worked against him.
The way he handled himself at Shinnecock Hills though was exceptional, every neutral can admit that, and in the days following his second US Open success he's surely won people over
The 32-year-old could easily have reacted to the fans during that super stressful Shinnecock Sunday, but he battled through, lifted the trophy and even then resisted the temptation to stick it to the New York fans.
He won with good grace, even praising the fans and later saying it was good for the sport of golf to have a newer audience attending tournaments.
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Subsequent interviews have revealed a far more humble and likeable personality than his previous persona has suggested, and maybe like Bryson DeChambeau this US Open victory could be a turning point from pantomime villain to crowd favorite.
And much like DeChambeau, Clark does things his own way and, like him or not, is very much a character that does occasionally say things that rub some people up the wrong way.
He says what he thinks though, and isn't authenticity needed in sport? You could also argue that any good sport needs a villain...
Why Wyndham Clark had a bad reputation
First and foremost, Clark is still taking heat for smashing up a locker in the famous old clubhouse at Oakmont during last year's US Open.
Clark did apologize after the event, but not quite as quickly as some wanted and also not as contrite as many thought he should be.
That came just a month after Clark also got in hot water during the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow with an angry driver throw after a bad tee shot - damaging a sign but coming close to hitting either a fan or volunteer.
So an anger issue became the theme for Clark, but he faced a lot of questions pre-Shinnecock about those and insisted incidents like at Oakmont "are not me" and seemed genuinely apologetic.
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And just to prove it, Clark then had to run the gauntlet of the New York fans on Sunday, keeping his cool remarkably well considering - maybe this is a new calmer Wyndham Clark?
Maybe he shouldn't have had to prove himself - yes the locker damage was awful but he did apologize and it's not like he's the only golfer to have let his temper boil over.
Even Rory McIlroy has launched a club into a lake, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton turn the air blue almost constantly and Sergio Garcia dismantled a tee box at Augusta National this year - so Clark could have a case for feeling hard done by in comparison.
Just another reason why keeping his cool at Shinnecock was so impressive.
Hero or villain - Clark character shines through
So will Clark go the DeChambeau route and now become something of a cult hero, or will he remain a Patrick Reed type as a pantomime villain - you could say there's more to gain as a villain these days.
Fighting the crowd certainly brought out the dog in Clark, something he'll need to build on this success as despite having pocketed two Majors his record overall in the top events is average at best.
Good guy or bad guy though, Clark should retain his character as he shoots from the hip, much to the dismay of his PR team at times - especially when telling the story of how NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield stole his girlfriend a decade ago.
Wyndham Clark hates Baker Mayfield for good reason pic.twitter.com/51eE4e44U9June 24, 2026
Doing the rounds on Barstool, Pat McAfee and other podcasts following Shinnecock, Clark showed he's no wallflower, confirming his now infamous saying that "a lot of grape was opened" to celebrate after Sunday.
He's previously explained frequent equipment changes by saying "it's nice to have a week-long girlfriend" although he was qick to clarify it was a joke.
And at this year's Masters Par-3 Contest, while watching most of the other players go around with their childrean, Clark said: "I will say as a man with no kids, it’s great birth control, but it’s a lot of fun."
So Clark is a character we surely need in golf, he can make good headlines as well as bad, and his media roadshow this week is shedding a new light on him that could, and should, win over some new fans.
Going full Bryson seems a longshot, but just being able to close the Oakmont chapter and be known for his golf will be a start.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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