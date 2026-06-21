US Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn At Shinnecock Hills?

A record prize money payout is on offer following today's final round of the US Open - here's how much they're playing for and what the winner earns...

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A general view of the US Open trophy with the name of the championship on a white background
(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most prestigious golf championships on planet earth is on the line today and everyone who still holds even half a chance of reigning supreme will be thinking about nothing other than how they can go round Shinnecock Hills in as few strokes as possible.

In all honesty, it looks very much as though it's Wyndham Clark's US Open Championship to lose, but stranger things have happened and no one will be giving up hope until the final putt sinks.

The ultimate goal is, of course, to be come US Open champion and lift that famous trophy into the air, consequently cementing a place in the history books as one of the select few who ever earned the chance to call themselves a Major winner.

As an added bonus, there are also 10 other incredible perks of winning the US Open - including a record winner's check at the third men's Major of the year.

USGA CEO Mike Whan announced the US Open had upped its tournament purse from $21.5 million to $22.5 million for 2026, matching that of The Masters which in turn had increased its prize money from 12 months prior. And with that saw an uptick in the winner's payout, too.

JJ Spaun claimed a payout of $4.3 million when he rolled home that iconic monster putt at Oakmont last year, but the impending champion will welcome a monumental $4.5 million once they drain the final putt at Shinnecock Hills this time.

They won't see all of it, though, with the actual take-home pay figure likely to be less than half of the aforementioned $4.5 million.

Still, there is plenty of money to go around, with anyone who finishes inside the top-four potentially bagging their own seven-figure payday. If the runner-up finishes alone, they will clinch almost $2.5 million.

Remarkably, anyone who finishes inside the top-38 - which is around two thirds of those who made the cut - will walk away with a six-figure payout.

And the good news doesn't end there for those still playing on Sunday. The minimum payout on the table is in excess of $42,000.

Plus, anyone who even qualified for the 156-man field in the first pace will pick up $10,000 in unofficial prize money courtesy of the USGA to help cover the costs of what is undoubtedly a special week regardless.

However, although 72 players made the weekend at Shinnecock Hills, only 67 players will take prize money away. That's because five amateurs qualified for rounds three and four, but their status prevents them from collecting prize money.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 US Open based on 67 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated once the championship has concluded.

US OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,500,000

2nd

$2,430,000

3rd

$1,532,530

4th

$1,074,363

5th

$894,841

6th

$793,443

7th

$715,320

8th

$640,654

9th

$579,815

10th

$532,572

11th

$486,021

12th

$449,379

13th

$418,729

14th

$386,466

15th

$358,812

16th

$335,767

17th

$317,331

18th

$298,895

19th

$280,459

20th

$262,022

21st

$246,121

22nd

$230,220

23rd

$214,780

24th

$200,492

25th

$188,048

26th

$177,447

27th

$169,381

28th

$162,237

29th

$155,324

30th

$148,410

31st

$141,497

32nd

$134,583

33rd

$127,669

34th

$121,447

35th

$116,377

36th

$111,307

37th

$106,468

38th

$101,859

39th

$97,250

40th

$92,641

41st

$88,032

42nd

$83,423

43rd

$78,814

44th

$74,205

45th

$69,596

46th

$65,448

47th

$61,300

48th

$57,382

49th

$55,077

50th

$52,773

51st

$51,390

52nd

$50,238

53rd

$49,316

54th

$48,855

55th

$48,394

56th

$47,933

57th

$47,472

58th

$47,012

59th

$46,551

60th

$46,090

61st

$45,629

62nd

$45,168

63rd

$44,707

64th

$44,246

65th

$43,785

66th

$43,324

67th

$42,863

Missed Cut

$10,000

HOW MUCH DOES THE US OPEN WINNER GET?

The 2026 US Open champion is set to earn an initial $4.5 million from a total tournament purse of $22.5 million.

However, they won't see anywhere near that figure in terms of take-home pay due to several factors including taxes and bonuses due to their team.

DO AMATEURS EARN PRIZE MONEY AT THE US OPEN?

The five amateurs who made the cut at the US Open do not earn any prize money, no matter where they finish.

Every pro who was a part of the 156-man field initially but missed the cut will collect $10,000 in unofficial prize money, but amateurs are not eligible for the $10,000 payout due to their status.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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