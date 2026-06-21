US Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn At Shinnecock Hills?

One of the most prestigious golf championships on planet earth is on the line today and everyone who still holds even half a chance of reigning supreme will be thinking about nothing other than how they can go round Shinnecock Hills in as few strokes as possible.

In all honesty, it looks very much as though it's Wyndham Clark's US Open Championship to lose, but stranger things have happened and no one will be giving up hope until the final putt sinks.

The ultimate goal is, of course, to be come US Open champion and lift that famous trophy into the air, consequently cementing a place in the history books as one of the select few who ever earned the chance to call themselves a Major winner.

As an added bonus, there are also 10 other incredible perks of winning the US Open - including a record winner's check at the third men's Major of the year.

USGA CEO Mike Whan announced the US Open had upped its tournament purse from $21.5 million to $22.5 million for 2026, matching that of The Masters which in turn had increased its prize money from 12 months prior. And with that saw an uptick in the winner's payout, too.

JJ Spaun claimed a payout of $4.3 million when he rolled home that iconic monster putt at Oakmont last year, but the impending champion will welcome a monumental $4.5 million once they drain the final putt at Shinnecock Hills this time.

They won't see all of it, though, with the actual take-home pay figure likely to be less than half of the aforementioned $4.5 million.

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Still, there is plenty of money to go around, with anyone who finishes inside the top-four potentially bagging their own seven-figure payday. If the runner-up finishes alone, they will clinch almost $2.5 million.

Remarkably, anyone who finishes inside the top-38 - which is around two thirds of those who made the cut - will walk away with a six-figure payout.

And the good news doesn't end there for those still playing on Sunday. The minimum payout on the table is in excess of $42,000.

Plus, anyone who even qualified for the 156-man field in the first pace will pick up $10,000 in unofficial prize money courtesy of the USGA to help cover the costs of what is undoubtedly a special week regardless.

However, although 72 players made the weekend at Shinnecock Hills, only 67 players will take prize money away. That's because five amateurs qualified for rounds three and four, but their status prevents them from collecting prize money.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 US Open based on 67 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated once the championship has concluded.

US OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,500,000 2nd $2,430,000 3rd $1,532,530 4th $1,074,363 5th $894,841 6th $793,443 7th $715,320 8th $640,654 9th $579,815 10th $532,572 11th $486,021 12th $449,379 13th $418,729 14th $386,466 15th $358,812 16th $335,767 17th $317,331 18th $298,895 19th $280,459 20th $262,022 21st $246,121 22nd $230,220 23rd $214,780 24th $200,492 25th $188,048 26th $177,447 27th $169,381 28th $162,237 29th $155,324 30th $148,410 31st $141,497 32nd $134,583 33rd $127,669 34th $121,447 35th $116,377 36th $111,307 37th $106,468 38th $101,859 39th $97,250 40th $92,641 41st $88,032 42nd $83,423 43rd $78,814 44th $74,205 45th $69,596 46th $65,448 47th $61,300 48th $57,382 49th $55,077 50th $52,773 51st $51,390 52nd $50,238 53rd $49,316 54th $48,855 55th $48,394 56th $47,933 57th $47,472 58th $47,012 59th $46,551 60th $46,090 61st $45,629 62nd $45,168 63rd $44,707 64th $44,246 65th $43,785 66th $43,324 67th $42,863 Missed Cut $10,000

HOW MUCH DOES THE US OPEN WINNER GET?

The 2026 US Open champion is set to earn an initial $4.5 million from a total tournament purse of $22.5 million.

However, they won't see anywhere near that figure in terms of take-home pay due to several factors including taxes and bonuses due to their team.

DO AMATEURS EARN PRIZE MONEY AT THE US OPEN?

The five amateurs who made the cut at the US Open do not earn any prize money, no matter where they finish.

Every pro who was a part of the 156-man field initially but missed the cut will collect $10,000 in unofficial prize money, but amateurs are not eligible for the $10,000 payout due to their status.