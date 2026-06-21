US Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn At Shinnecock Hills?
A record prize money payout is on offer following today's final round of the US Open - here's how much they're playing for and what the winner earns...
One of the most prestigious golf championships on planet earth is on the line today and everyone who still holds even half a chance of reigning supreme will be thinking about nothing other than how they can go round Shinnecock Hills in as few strokes as possible.
In all honesty, it looks very much as though it's Wyndham Clark's US Open Championship to lose, but stranger things have happened and no one will be giving up hope until the final putt sinks.
The ultimate goal is, of course, to be come US Open champion and lift that famous trophy into the air, consequently cementing a place in the history books as one of the select few who ever earned the chance to call themselves a Major winner.
As an added bonus, there are also 10 other incredible perks of winning the US Open - including a record winner's check at the third men's Major of the year.
USGA CEO Mike Whan announced the US Open had upped its tournament purse from $21.5 million to $22.5 million for 2026, matching that of The Masters which in turn had increased its prize money from 12 months prior. And with that saw an uptick in the winner's payout, too.
JJ Spaun claimed a payout of $4.3 million when he rolled home that iconic monster putt at Oakmont last year, but the impending champion will welcome a monumental $4.5 million once they drain the final putt at Shinnecock Hills this time.
They won't see all of it, though, with the actual take-home pay figure likely to be less than half of the aforementioned $4.5 million.
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Still, there is plenty of money to go around, with anyone who finishes inside the top-four potentially bagging their own seven-figure payday. If the runner-up finishes alone, they will clinch almost $2.5 million.
Remarkably, anyone who finishes inside the top-38 - which is around two thirds of those who made the cut - will walk away with a six-figure payout.
And the good news doesn't end there for those still playing on Sunday. The minimum payout on the table is in excess of $42,000.
Plus, anyone who even qualified for the 156-man field in the first pace will pick up $10,000 in unofficial prize money courtesy of the USGA to help cover the costs of what is undoubtedly a special week regardless.
However, although 72 players made the weekend at Shinnecock Hills, only 67 players will take prize money away. That's because five amateurs qualified for rounds three and four, but their status prevents them from collecting prize money.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 US Open based on 67 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated once the championship has concluded.
US OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,500,000
2nd
$2,430,000
3rd
$1,532,530
4th
$1,074,363
5th
$894,841
6th
$793,443
7th
$715,320
8th
$640,654
9th
$579,815
10th
$532,572
11th
$486,021
12th
$449,379
13th
$418,729
14th
$386,466
15th
$358,812
16th
$335,767
17th
$317,331
18th
$298,895
19th
$280,459
20th
$262,022
21st
$246,121
22nd
$230,220
23rd
$214,780
24th
$200,492
25th
$188,048
26th
$177,447
27th
$169,381
28th
$162,237
29th
$155,324
30th
$148,410
31st
$141,497
32nd
$134,583
33rd
$127,669
34th
$121,447
35th
$116,377
36th
$111,307
37th
$106,468
38th
$101,859
39th
$97,250
40th
$92,641
41st
$88,032
42nd
$83,423
43rd
$78,814
44th
$74,205
45th
$69,596
46th
$65,448
47th
$61,300
48th
$57,382
49th
$55,077
50th
$52,773
51st
$51,390
52nd
$50,238
53rd
$49,316
54th
$48,855
55th
$48,394
56th
$47,933
57th
$47,472
58th
$47,012
59th
$46,551
60th
$46,090
61st
$45,629
62nd
$45,168
63rd
$44,707
64th
$44,246
65th
$43,785
66th
$43,324
67th
$42,863
Missed Cut
$10,000
HOW MUCH DOES THE US OPEN WINNER GET?
The 2026 US Open champion is set to earn an initial $4.5 million from a total tournament purse of $22.5 million.
However, they won't see anywhere near that figure in terms of take-home pay due to several factors including taxes and bonuses due to their team.
DO AMATEURS EARN PRIZE MONEY AT THE US OPEN?
The five amateurs who made the cut at the US Open do not earn any prize money, no matter where they finish.
Every pro who was a part of the 156-man field initially but missed the cut will collect $10,000 in unofficial prize money, but amateurs are not eligible for the $10,000 payout due to their status.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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