Nelly Korda Moves Into Contention At AIG Women's Open Despite Putting Problems

The American World No.1 will hope to compete for the title on Sunday after shooting a 69 to climb to four-under

Nelly Korda watches her tee shot in front of an AIG Women's Open board
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Nursey
By James Nursey
published

Nelly Korda is in contention ahead of the final round at the AIG Women's Open despite admitting her unhappiness with her putting. 

The World No.1 shot an impressive three-under 69 to move to four-under in total at a windy Walton Heath after the third round in which she impressed tee to green. Yet her round could have been even better but for several missed putts.

“Tee-to-green went really well,” Korda assessed. “Putting, I'd probably give myself a D. I started off pretty well and then on the back nine, I just kind of started making more mistakes with the short stick. But overall, I would say I moved up on moving day when conditions were tough, and I'll take that.”

Nevertheless, Korda vowed to go straight to the putting green after she holed out at the last, with the American stating: “Head to the putting green. Try to figure it out again and then just relax and take it easy today.”

Nelly Korda surveys a putt at Walton Heath

Nelly Korda surveys a putt at Walton Heath

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Korda notched five birdies in her third round, but the highlight was an eagle on the par 5 11th when she chipped in after hitting the flag. She added: “I was lucky the flagstick was there. I hit it really good off the tee. Hit a really nice 7-wood in and that green is just so fast. It just ran through the green. 

“My chip was kind of sitting down, and I knew that it was not going to release much on the green, so I tried to be a little bit aggressive with it. I was a little too aggressive but thankfully the flagstick stopped it."

Korda’s round should give her a shot at the title on Sunday, especially if she can convert more birdie attempts after overnight leader, Ally Ewing, threatened to run clear before stumbling in the third round. Korda said: “I'm not going to get too ahead of myself. We'll see how the day finishes and we'll go forth from there.”

Topics
Women's Golf
James Nursey
James Nursey
Contributor

James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech.  Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more.  His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.

James is currently playing: 
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸