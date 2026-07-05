US Senior Open Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn?

Arguably the biggest senior championship in the game has been taking place this week, with a host of legendary names at Scioto Country Club in Columbus hoping to follow in Padraig Harrington's footsteps.

Stewart Cink, Ian Poulter, Alex Cejka, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Steven Alker, Stephen Ames, Henrik Stenson, Colin Montgomerie and Ernie Els are just some of the stars who have been on display trying to eclipse Harrington's achievement from this time last year.

The Irishman enjoyed a standout year in 2025 and deservedly lifted the US Senior Open 12 months ago. Remarkably, he is only one stroke back of Stewart Cink in 2026 and has the chance to repeat history.

Whoever goes lowest stands to collect $800,000, with the $4 million tournament purse in place for a third year in succession.

Once again, it is the highest purse on the PGA Tour Champions this season and, alongside the monetary benefits of winning the US Senior Open, all money earned this week counts towards the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

The runner-up is set to collect around $430,000 while third place should pick up roughly $250,000 before several factors reduce how much pro golfers really earn.

Making the cut in any US Open is certainly no given, but those who do will be rewarded with at least $7,500.

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Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 US Senior Open based on 60 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

US SENIOR OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN