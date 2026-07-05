US Senior Open Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn?

The US Senior Open purse has remained consistent for a third straight year, with the best experienced pros in the game doing battle at Scioto Country Club

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Padraig Harrington holds up the US Senior Open trophy after winning at Broadmoor Golf Club in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably the biggest senior championship in the game has been taking place this week, with a host of legendary names at Scioto Country Club in Columbus hoping to follow in Padraig Harrington's footsteps.

Stewart Cink, Ian Poulter, Alex Cejka, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Steven Alker, Stephen Ames, Henrik Stenson, Colin Montgomerie and Ernie Els are just some of the stars who have been on display trying to eclipse Harrington's achievement from this time last year.

The Irishman enjoyed a standout year in 2025 and deservedly lifted the US Senior Open 12 months ago. Remarkably, he is only one stroke back of Stewart Cink in 2026 and has the chance to repeat history.

Whoever goes lowest stands to collect $800,000, with the $4 million tournament purse in place for a third year in succession.

Once again, it is the highest purse on the PGA Tour Champions this season and, alongside the monetary benefits of winning the US Senior Open, all money earned this week counts towards the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

The runner-up is set to collect around $430,000 while third place should pick up roughly $250,000 before several factors reduce how much pro golfers really earn.

Making the cut in any US Open is certainly no given, but those who do will be rewarded with at least $7,500.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 US Senior Open based on 60 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

US SENIOR OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$800,000

2nd

$432,000

3rd

$255,061

4th

$178,788

5th

$148,913

6th

$132,039

7th

$119,039

8th

$106,613

9th

$96,489

10th

$88,627

11th

$80,880

12th

$74,782

13th

$69,682

14th

$64,313

15th

$59,711

16th

$55,876

17th

$52,808

18th

$49,740

19th

$46,672

20th

$43,604

21st

$40,958

22nd

$38,311

23rd

$35,742

24th

$33,364

25th

$31,293

26th

$29,529

27th

$28,187

28th

$26,998

29th

$25,848

30th

$24,697

31st

$23,547

32nd

$22,396

33rd

$21,246

34th

$20,210

35th

$19,366

36th

$18,523

37th

$17,717

38th

$16,950

39th

$16,183

40th

$15,416

41st

$14,649

42nd

$13,882

43rd

$13,115

44th

$12,348

45th

$11,581

46th

$10,891

47th

$10,201

48th

$9,549

49th

$9,165

50th

$9,782

51st

$8,552

52nd

$8,360

53rd

$8,206

54th

$8,130

55th

$8,053

56th

$7,976

57th

$7,900

58th

$7,823

59th

$7,746

60th

$7,670

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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