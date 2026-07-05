US Senior Open Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn?
The US Senior Open purse has remained consistent for a third straight year, with the best experienced pros in the game doing battle at Scioto Country Club
Arguably the biggest senior championship in the game has been taking place this week, with a host of legendary names at Scioto Country Club in Columbus hoping to follow in Padraig Harrington's footsteps.
Stewart Cink, Ian Poulter, Alex Cejka, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Steven Alker, Stephen Ames, Henrik Stenson, Colin Montgomerie and Ernie Els are just some of the stars who have been on display trying to eclipse Harrington's achievement from this time last year.
The Irishman enjoyed a standout year in 2025 and deservedly lifted the US Senior Open 12 months ago. Remarkably, he is only one stroke back of Stewart Cink in 2026 and has the chance to repeat history.
Whoever goes lowest stands to collect $800,000, with the $4 million tournament purse in place for a third year in succession.
Once again, it is the highest purse on the PGA Tour Champions this season and, alongside the monetary benefits of winning the US Senior Open, all money earned this week counts towards the Charles Schwab Cup points list.
The runner-up is set to collect around $430,000 while third place should pick up roughly $250,000 before several factors reduce how much pro golfers really earn.
Making the cut in any US Open is certainly no given, but those who do will be rewarded with at least $7,500.
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Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 US Senior Open based on 60 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
US SENIOR OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$800,000
2nd
$432,000
3rd
$255,061
4th
$178,788
5th
$148,913
6th
$132,039
7th
$119,039
8th
$106,613
9th
$96,489
10th
$88,627
11th
$80,880
12th
$74,782
13th
$69,682
14th
$64,313
15th
$59,711
16th
$55,876
17th
$52,808
18th
$49,740
19th
$46,672
20th
$43,604
21st
$40,958
22nd
$38,311
23rd
$35,742
24th
$33,364
25th
$31,293
26th
$29,529
27th
$28,187
28th
$26,998
29th
$25,848
30th
$24,697
31st
$23,547
32nd
$22,396
33rd
$21,246
34th
$20,210
35th
$19,366
36th
$18,523
37th
$17,717
38th
$16,950
39th
$16,183
40th
$15,416
41st
$14,649
42nd
$13,882
43rd
$13,115
44th
$12,348
45th
$11,581
46th
$10,891
47th
$10,201
48th
$9,549
49th
$9,165
50th
$9,782
51st
$8,552
52nd
$8,360
53rd
$8,206
54th
$8,130
55th
$8,053
56th
$7,976
57th
$7,900
58th
$7,823
59th
$7,746
60th
$7,670
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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