Travelers Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn At TPC River Highlands?
The final Signature Event of 2026 offers the last chance for PGA Tour pros to earn guaranteed pay checks this season... here's how much is on the line today
The final Signature Event of 2026 is almost at an end and the 72 players involved are jostling for position on the leaderboard at TPC River Highlands.
As it stands, Viktor Hovland leads Scottie Scheffler by one stroke after a second-round 61 and a Moving Day 64 catapulted the Norwegian past the World No.1 and into top spot.
If he can hold on, it would be Hovland's eighth PGA Tour title and first since the 2025 Valspar Championship, consequently putting the 2023 FedEx Cup champion into a great position to repeat his previous heroics.
Not only is a win important from a FedEx Cup points of view, with the Playoffs creeping ever closer and a little more than a month away, but this week was the final chance for the PGA Tour's top dogs to cash in this term.
As with each of the eight Signature Events played in 2026, there has been a $20 million tournament purse on the line.
While the three player-hosted events featured a cut and a $4 million prize for the champion, the Travelers Championship sees everyone involved take home a check for at least $36,000 and the victor scoop $3.6 million.
The runner-up is destined to claim more than $2 million while even third place will bank a seven-figure sum.
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Everyone who finishes inside the top-35, meanwhile, has a great chance of earning in excess of $100,000 before various factors affect how much they actually take home.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Travelers Championship before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.
TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,600,000
2nd
$2,160,000
3rd
$1,360,000
4th
$960,000
5th
$795,000
6th
$715,000
7th
$665,000
8th
$615,000
9th
$575,000
10th
$535,000
11th
$495,000
12th
$455,000
13th
$415,000
14th
$375,000
15th
$352,000
16th
$332,000
17th
$312,000
18th
$292,000
19th
$272,000
20th
$252,000
21st
$232,000
22nd
$217,000
23rd
$202,000
24th
$187,000
25th
$172,000
26th
$158,000
27th
$150,000
28th
$143,000
29th
$137,000
30th
$131,000
31st
$125,000
32nd
$119,000
33rd
$114,000
34th
$109,000
35th
$104,000
36th
$99,000
37th
$94,000
38th
$89,000
39th
$84,000
40th
$80,000
41st
$76,000
42nd
$72,000
43rd
$68,000
44th
$64,000
45th
$60,000
46th
$57,000
47th
$54,000
48th
$52,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$48,000
51st
$47,000
52nd
$46,000
53rd
$45,000
54th
$44,000
55th
$43,000
56th
$42,000
57th
$41,000
58th
$40,000
59th
$39,500
60th
$39,000
61st
$38,500
62nd
$38,000
63rd
$37,500
64th
$37,000
65th
$36,500
66th
$36,000
67th
$35,500
68th
$35,000
69th
$34,750
70th
$34,500
71st
$34,250
72nd
$34,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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