Travelers Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn At TPC River Highlands?

The final Signature Event of 2026 is almost at an end and the 72 players involved are jostling for position on the leaderboard at TPC River Highlands.

As it stands, Viktor Hovland leads Scottie Scheffler by one stroke after a second-round 61 and a Moving Day 64 catapulted the Norwegian past the World No.1 and into top spot.

If he can hold on, it would be Hovland's eighth PGA Tour title and first since the 2025 Valspar Championship, consequently putting the 2023 FedEx Cup champion into a great position to repeat his previous heroics.

Not only is a win important from a FedEx Cup points of view, with the Playoffs creeping ever closer and a little more than a month away, but this week was the final chance for the PGA Tour's top dogs to cash in this term.

As with each of the eight Signature Events played in 2026, there has been a $20 million tournament purse on the line.

While the three player-hosted events featured a cut and a $4 million prize for the champion, the Travelers Championship sees everyone involved take home a check for at least $36,000 and the victor scoop $3.6 million.

The runner-up is destined to claim more than $2 million while even third place will bank a seven-figure sum.

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Everyone who finishes inside the top-35, meanwhile, has a great chance of earning in excess of $100,000 before various factors affect how much they actually take home.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Travelers Championship before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN