Travelers Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn At TPC River Highlands?

The final Signature Event of 2026 offers the last chance for PGA Tour pros to earn guaranteed pay checks this season... here's how much is on the line today

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Keegan Bradley holds the Travelers Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final Signature Event of 2026 is almost at an end and the 72 players involved are jostling for position on the leaderboard at TPC River Highlands.

As it stands, Viktor Hovland leads Scottie Scheffler by one stroke after a second-round 61 and a Moving Day 64 catapulted the Norwegian past the World No.1 and into top spot.

If he can hold on, it would be Hovland's eighth PGA Tour title and first since the 2025 Valspar Championship, consequently putting the 2023 FedEx Cup champion into a great position to repeat his previous heroics.

Not only is a win important from a FedEx Cup points of view, with the Playoffs creeping ever closer and a little more than a month away, but this week was the final chance for the PGA Tour's top dogs to cash in this term.

As with each of the eight Signature Events played in 2026, there has been a $20 million tournament purse on the line.

While the three player-hosted events featured a cut and a $4 million prize for the champion, the Travelers Championship sees everyone involved take home a check for at least $36,000 and the victor scoop $3.6 million.

The runner-up is destined to claim more than $2 million while even third place will bank a seven-figure sum.

Everyone who finishes inside the top-35, meanwhile, has a great chance of earning in excess of $100,000 before various factors affect how much they actually take home.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Travelers Championship before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,600,000

2nd

$2,160,000

3rd

$1,360,000

4th

$960,000

5th

$795,000

6th

$715,000

7th

$665,000

8th

$615,000

9th

$575,000

10th

$535,000

11th

$495,000

12th

$455,000

13th

$415,000

14th

$375,000

15th

$352,000

16th

$332,000

17th

$312,000

18th

$292,000

19th

$272,000

20th

$252,000

21st

$232,000

22nd

$217,000

23rd

$202,000

24th

$187,000

25th

$172,000

26th

$158,000

27th

$150,000

28th

$143,000

29th

$137,000

30th

$131,000

31st

$125,000

32nd

$119,000

33rd

$114,000

34th

$109,000

35th

$104,000

36th

$99,000

37th

$94,000

38th

$89,000

39th

$84,000

40th

$80,000

41st

$76,000

42nd

$72,000

43rd

$68,000

44th

$64,000

45th

$60,000

46th

$57,000

47th

$54,000

48th

$52,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$48,000

51st

$47,000

52nd

$46,000

53rd

$45,000

54th

$44,000

55th

$43,000

56th

$42,000

57th

$41,000

58th

$40,000

59th

$39,500

60th

$39,000

61st

$38,500

62nd

$38,000

63rd

$37,500

64th

$37,000

65th

$36,500

66th

$36,000

67th

$35,500

68th

$35,000

69th

$34,750

70th

$34,500

71st

$34,250

72nd

$34,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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