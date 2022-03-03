In the mag: Tiger Woods – 25 years since his Augusta domination! FREE Kick-Start Your Season supplement, PLUS 2022 driver test, 5 shots every golfer needs and more

A message from the editor:

It’s hard to believe 25 years have passed since Tiger’s first Masters, and Major, triumph in 1997. That win certainly wasn’t the first that golf fans had seen of Tiger, but it was the catalyst that turned his burgeoning celebrity into a fame that would transcend the game and captivate a wider audience within and without the sporting world.

That is what Tiger has done for golf over the last quarter of a century. His athleticism, determination, competitive zeal and box-office appeal have made people outside of golf sit up and take note that ours is a thrilling and challenging sport.

He may not have as many Major Championships to his name as Jack Nicklaus, so the debate of ‘greatest of all time’ can still be held. But to me, one thing is unarguable – Tiger has done more than any other figure to grow the game, expand its appeal and move golf forwards.

As a phenom, trailblazer, winner, celebrity, comeback king and simply as a unique sporting talent, nobody in the history of golf better fits the moniker of ‘game changer’ than Eldrick Tont “Tiger” Woods...

25 Years of Tiger

Tiger Woods has been the face of golf over three decades and the world has followed his every move – good and bad. His victory at Augusta in 1997 was a seminal moment in the sport and our editor-at-large, Bill Elliott, was there to witness it. He looks back on that record-breaking week and reflects on the impact Tiger has had on the game as a whole.

2022 Masters Preview

Spring is nearly here and with it comes the highlight of the golfing year for many, The Masters. Our in-depth guide to this year's tournament looks at the history, the traditions, course changes, key holes, contenders and much more. It's sure to whet the appetite for the drama to come on April 7.

FREE Kick-Start Your Season Supplement

The start of the golfing year always brings high expectations. But how often do we simply pick up where we left off, rather than attempting to implement meaningful change? Our comprehensive 36-page guide includes instruction, rules, gear and more to help you make 2022 your best year yet.

The Hottest New Gear

We feature over 20 pages of new gear and reviews, including our 2022 driver test where we put all the latest models through their paces. Our buyers' guide looks at the best balls on the market and we take a first glimpse at the Ping i525 iron which is due for release later this month.

Xander Schauffele

We sit down with the 28-year-old who has already achieved so much in the game, including an Olympic Gold Medal. He now has a first Major firmly in his sights and don't bet against that happening at Augusta this year.

The Best Instruction

Our Top 50 Coaches offer tee-to-green advice that will help you get the most from your game. This month we look at five key shots all golfers need as well as focusing on eight basic mistakes most golfers make and how to fix them.

Ian Woosnam

The popular Welshman recently announced he won't be playing The Masters again, so what better time to relive his 1991 triumph? He talks us through that week and tells us why fulfilling his dreams of reaching World No.1 and winning a Major was a bittersweet time.

The Best Courses You Can Play

We travel the length and breadth of the UK&I to highlight the best courses available to all. This month we visit Hankley Common in Surrey, take a tour of County Durham, escape to the country in the New Forest and plenty more.