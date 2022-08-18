In The Mag: FREE 100 Greatest Golf Tips Magazine, PLUS Matt Fitzpatrick – The Making Of A Champion, 43 Pages Of Equipment & Instruction, Open Championship Review & More...

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I thoroughly enjoyed the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. It was a superb week, from the well-thought-out champions event on the Monday right through to the thrilling climax on Sunday afternoon, when Cameron Smith was a fully deserving winner.

Despite the quality of tournament, there’s no getting away from the fact that the main talking point in the media centre and the pubs about town was LIV Golf. Whether you like the concept of the renegade circuit or not, one thing is for sure – it wouldn’t be making the strides it has been were there not a genuine desire, and need, for more variety within men’s professional golf.

Where the LIV money comes from is certainly contentious and the idea of ‘sportswashing’ is obviously a concerning one. But if I look at it from a purely golfing perspective, then I do think LIV will accelerate the process of growing the game globally. But it’s not the only route. The PGA and DP World Tours can, and surely now will, also work hard to accommodate new formats and create a more exciting landscape for the elite men’s game, encompassing both traditional and more innovative aspects of the sport. Watch this space.

FREE 100 Greatest Tips Magazine

We’ve delved into the archives to provide you with some of the best ever golf tips in every area of the game. Presented in bite-size format so they’re easy to digest and implement, these tips and drills have been selected by some of the UK’s best golf coaches. Whichever area of the game you’re struggling with, you’ll find a solution here. Often, one simple swing thought can have a transformative effect on our games, and we’re sure you’ll have multiple lightbulb moments as you flick through this supplement.

Matt Fitzpatrick – The Making Of A Champion

Matt Fitzpatrick’s rise to the Major winners’ circle has been a story of hard work and meticulous preparation. The 27-year-old is famed for leaving no stone unturned and this approach paid off spectacularly in June’s stunning US Open win at Brookline. In his relentless quest to improve, Matt has gathered together a formidable team, including some of the best coaches in the business. We talk to the man himself and three of those coaches about what he does in practice that sets him apart from the rest. We also speak to his caddie, Billy Foster, who offers some top strategy tips for your next round.

Open Championship Review

Bill Elliott looks back on a memorable week in St Andrews, reflecting on two very different putting performances and two very different farewells.

Miguel Angel Jimenez

The 58-year-old Spaniard shares the secret to his longevity and explains why he doesn’t intend to stop anytime soon...

The Hottest New Gear

We feature 16 pages of new gear and reviews, including a first look at the TaylorMade Stealth Utility irons, plus reviews of the Cobra 2022 King Forged Tec iron and the Skechers Pro 5 Hyper shoe.

The Best Instruction

This month we feature more than 20 pages of instruction from some of the UK's best coaches, plus we hear from Padraig Harrington who gives us his favourite tips for amateurs.

Suzann Pettersen

Two-time Major winner Suzann Pettersen looks back on her Solheim Cup experiences as a player and ahead to her role as captain at Finca Cortesin next autumn.

The 10 Hardest Shots In Golf

Golf is tough, and some situations on the course demand an extra degree of skill and/or self belief. Fergus Bisset runs through the most nerve-jangling scenarios.

The Best Courses You Can Play

We travel the world to bring you the best places to play both here and abroad. This month's highlights include a visit to Old Head in County Cork (above), a tour of Cumbria, a trip to south-west Spain and much more.