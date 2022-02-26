WATCH: Miguel Angel Jimenez Makes Yet Another Hole-In-One
The Spaniard added yet another ace to his incredible record, as he moved into a share of the lead at the Cologuard Classic
Miguel Angel Jimenez is known as golf's one of biggest characters. Whether it is smoking the best cigars, drinking the finest red wine or entertaining the crowds with his warm-up routine, the 58-year-old is certainly one of the biggest entertainers in golf.
Another aspect of Jimenez's game, is the regularity of producing hole-in-ones, with the Spaniard holding the record for the most aces on the European Tour with 10.
Now, at the Cologuard Classic on the PGA Champions Tour, the 58-year-old added yet another hole-in-one to his incredible professional career, with the Spaniard holing a 6-iron from 196-yards at Tucson National's 7th hole.
Watch the incredible ace below:
An ACE for @majimenez1964! He drains it and treats the crowd to a victory dance. 💃 pic.twitter.com/x9g1cUMWKAFebruary 25, 2022
The hole-in-one was the 12th of Jimenez's career and was part of a six-under-par first round that sees the Spaniard share the lead with American, Jeff Sluman.
Jimenez, who the PGA Tour Champions' season-opening event at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii, simply stated after his round that the “ball never left the flag," with the ace being followed by the Spaniards trade-mark jig.
It is the first ace that Jimenez has recorded since his record breaking one at the 2015 BMW PGA Championship. Along with the ace, the 58-year-old also made an albatross at the first hole of the 2021 Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
