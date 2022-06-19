How Social Media Reacted To Matt Fitzpatrick's US Open Win
Here's how the golfing world reacted to the Englishman's stunning US Open triumph at Brookline
Matt Fitzpatrick sealed his maiden Major title in stunning fashion at The Country Club, hitting 17 out of 18 greens in the final round and producing the bunker shot of his life on the 72nd hole to beat Will Zalatoris by a single stroke.
Fitzpatrick had fellow Yorkshireman Billy Foster on the bag, who finally won a Major after 40 years caddying. Emotional scenes followed with Foster, Fitzpatrick and family celebrating on the 18th green at Brookline, the scene of his 2013 US Amateur Championship triumph.
Here's how social media reacted to Fitzpatrick's US Open win. Needless to say, he was a popular champion...
I’m not crying you’re crying!!!!!Incredible!So happy for fitzy, billy, his family & team!!!! 🫶🏻🫶🏻🏴🏴🏴🏴June 19, 2022
Fitzy….Beautiful @MattFitz94June 19, 2022
Incredible, incredible round from Fitz. Answered the bell.June 19, 2022
THAT IS SIMPLY BRILLIANT from @MattFitz94 Hugging his brother Alex, crying with his dad Russ and mum Sue. It couldn’t happen to a nicer family.PURE SHEFFIELD STEEL #USOpenJune 19, 2022
Superb from Matt Fitzpatrick. Delighted for Billy Foster as well. Seve, Bjorn, Westwood among many others. Finally gets the major win.June 19, 2022
VIDEO: PERKS OF WINNING THE US OPEN
Get in @MattFitz94 - been knocking on the door for a while now, stared down the best in the world and now a US Open Champ 🏆June 19, 2022
Well done Matt it was a ‘Faldoesque’ performance hitting 17/18 greens in the heat of battle - great win for Europe great win for golf 👍🇪🇺@SkySportsGolf @GolfChannelJune 19, 2022
So happy for Fitzy and his family…And Billy Foster. What a legend of the game. He deserved this one. Enjoy the celebrations lads 💪🏻June 19, 2022
Wow. What a shot from @MattFitz94 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻June 19, 2022
Congratulations @MattFitz94 Delighted and proud of you. A fantastic performance- best to Billy❤️June 19, 2022
Huge congratulations Matt. What an awesome ball striking display all day long, especially ⛳️ 15 & 18, plus with tons of 🇬🇧bottle mate! To Billy, NOW you are really a legend 👍! @usopengolf @USGA @MattFitz94 @DPWorldTour @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/56o1gVHgfoJune 19, 2022
Massive Congratulations @MattFitz94 and Billy! 🇺🇸 🏆 @usopengolfJune 19, 2022
So happy for @MattFitz94. A win for talent with hard work and perseverance. Such a humble guy which often led to people underestimating his ability especially under pressure. And a big shout out for billy, so happy for him. @DPWorldTour @PGATOUR @usopengolfJune 19, 2022
A modest and delightful young man with generous praise for Billy Foster. That says it all about Fitz. 👏👏👏June 19, 2022
Wow. Just wow. Congratulations to @MattFitz94. What a performance. What a win. What a way to do it. An English winner of the US Open for just the 4th time in history. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻June 19, 2022
Well played @MattFitz94 fantastic performance, well deserved @usopengolf #teamtroonJune 19, 2022
What a win for @MattFitz94 played fantastic today chuffed to bits for Billy Foster too 💪🏻🏆June 19, 2022
The boy from Sheffield done good. 🏆 Congrats to @MattFitz94 on winning the US Open in Boston. 👏 pic.twitter.com/7Ctnir2cncJune 19, 2022
Terrific from Matt Fitzpatrick and what a moment for Billy Foster. A well deserved major at last. I suspect he will enjoy this...June 19, 2022
