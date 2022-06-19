How Social Media Reacted To Matt Fitzpatrick's US Open Win

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Matt Fitzpatrick sealed his maiden Major title in stunning fashion at The Country Club, hitting 17 out of 18 greens in the final round and producing the bunker shot of his life on the 72nd hole to beat Will Zalatoris by a single stroke.

Fitzpatrick had fellow Yorkshireman Billy Foster on the bag, who finally won a Major after 40 years caddying. Emotional scenes followed with Foster, Fitzpatrick and family celebrating on the 18th green at Brookline, the scene of his 2013 US Amateur Championship triumph.

Here's how social media reacted to Fitzpatrick's US Open win. Needless to say, he was a popular champion...

I’m not crying you’re crying!!!!!Incredible!So happy for fitzy, billy, his family & team!!!! 🫶🏻🫶🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿June 19, 2022 See more

Fitzy….Beautiful @MattFitz94June 19, 2022 See more

Incredible, incredible round from Fitz. Answered the bell.June 19, 2022 See more

THAT IS SIMPLY BRILLIANT from @MattFitz94 Hugging his brother Alex, crying with his dad Russ and mum Sue. It couldn’t happen to a nicer family.PURE SHEFFIELD STEEL #USOpenJune 19, 2022 See more

Superb from Matt Fitzpatrick. Delighted for Billy Foster as well. Seve, Bjorn, Westwood among many others. Finally gets the major win.June 19, 2022 See more

VIDEO: PERKS OF WINNING THE US OPEN

Get in @MattFitz94 - been knocking on the door for a while now, stared down the best in the world and now a US Open Champ 🏆June 19, 2022 See more

Well done Matt it was a ‘Faldoesque’ performance hitting 17/18 greens in the heat of battle - great win for Europe great win for golf 👍🇪🇺@SkySportsGolf @GolfChannelJune 19, 2022 See more

So happy for Fitzy and his family…And Billy Foster. What a legend of the game. He deserved this one. Enjoy the celebrations lads 💪🏻June 19, 2022 See more

Wow. What a shot from @MattFitz94 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻June 19, 2022 See more

Congratulations @MattFitz94 Delighted and proud of you. A fantastic performance- best to Billy❤️June 19, 2022 See more

Huge congratulations Matt. What an awesome ball striking display all day long, especially ⛳️ 15 & 18, plus with tons of 🇬🇧bottle mate! To Billy, NOW you are really a legend 👍! @usopengolf @USGA @MattFitz94 @DPWorldTour @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/56o1gVHgfoJune 19, 2022 See more

Massive Congratulations @MattFitz94 and Billy! 🇺🇸 🏆 @usopengolfJune 19, 2022 See more

So happy for @MattFitz94. A win for talent with hard work and perseverance. Such a humble guy which often led to people underestimating his ability especially under pressure. And a big shout out for billy, so happy for him. @DPWorldTour @PGATOUR @usopengolfJune 19, 2022 See more

A modest and delightful young man with generous praise for Billy Foster. That says it all about Fitz. 👏👏👏June 19, 2022 See more

Wow. Just wow. Congratulations to @MattFitz94. What a performance. What a win. What a way to do it. An English winner of the US Open for just the 4th time in history. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻June 19, 2022 See more

Well played @MattFitz94 fantastic performance, well deserved @usopengolf #teamtroonJune 19, 2022 See more

What a win for @MattFitz94 played fantastic today chuffed to bits for Billy Foster too 💪🏻🏆June 19, 2022 See more

The boy from Sheffield done good. 🏆 Congrats to @MattFitz94 on winning the US Open in Boston. 👏 pic.twitter.com/7Ctnir2cncJune 19, 2022 See more