Jay Monahan Coy On PGA Tour-PIF Talks
The PGA Tour commissioner is not giving much away on the status of discussions between the two organizations
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has refused to be drawn how far along negotiations are with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf.
Ahead of this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, to coincide with the release of the 2025 PGA Tour Schedule, Monahan faced the media, where he was asked if the release of the schedule meant “there’s not going to be anything with LIV, at least through next year or ’26 or ’27.” His response was to the question, saying: “I think that’s fair.”
While Monahan wouldn’t elaborate on exactly when, or even if, a deal would happen, he insisted the Tour is in a strong place and that discussions with the PIF, headed by governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, are ongoing.
He said: “When you think about where we were, engagement amongst our players, our partners, our fans, our investors I think is really, really high and really strong.
“There's tremendous momentum. I think that's reflected in the energy you see coming in the Playoffs, the '25 schedule, and we've seen and continue to see a lot more innovation, and certainly the conversations with the Public Investment Fund and then an important part of the journey that we're on this year and that we'll continue to be on.
"And as I've said before, you've heard some players comment on, we continue to be in regular dialogue. I'm encouraged by that. But I'm really not going to offer more than that and not negotiate in public.”
Monahan then revealed that, despite the complex nature of the talks, he is “hopeful” of a positive outcome. “These are very complicated discussions,” he said. “There are a lot of elements to them. But when you have the level of interaction, when you're continuing to meet, move forward and discuss and innovate, you can't be anything other than hopeful.
“As it relates to times and time frames and where we are, I'd just say that we're in a good place with the conversations. That's the most important thing.”
It is now over 14 months since the shock announcement that the PGA Tour and the PIF were putting their grievances to one side to try to strike a deal that would see them co-exist at the top of the men’s game.
An initial deadline for an agreement came and went with the New Year, and before March’s Players Championship, Monahan declared talks were “accelerating.”
Since then, influential players, including PGA Tour Policy Board Player Director Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, are known to have attended meetings to try and bring a deal closer. However, for the moment, the waiting game goes on.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
