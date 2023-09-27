Ian Poulter Hails Europe's 'Incredible Experience' In Ryder Cup Message Of Support

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ian Poulter says Team Europe's "incredible experience" combined with its youthful energy is a "great combination" in a message of good luck ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The Englishman, nicknamed the 'Postman' for his ability to deliver points in Ryder Cups, is not part of the playing or vice captain team this year for the first time in 17 years.

"Before all the fun and games begin for @rydercupeurope vs @rydercupusa I wish all the lads the best of luck in Rome this weekend and hope they can regain the trophy and bring it back to Europe," Poulter wrote on social media.

"The team looks young energetic with incredible experience which is a great combination."

Poulter will be watching the Ryder Cup on TV this week for the first time since 2006 after seven appearances for Europe in 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2021. He missed the 2016 match at Hazeltine due to a foot injury but was a vice captain to Darren Clarke.

The Ryder Cup legend was not eligible for this year's clash in Rome after he resigned his DP World Tour membership earlier in the year. He joined LIV Golf in 2022 and was therefore faced with fines and suspensions from the DP World Tour following the tour's victory, announced in April, over its members who played in LIV events without its permission at February's arbitration panel hearing in London.

The 47-year-old played on five winning teams in his seven Ryder Cup appearances, notably going undefeated in singles matches. He will always be remembered for the 2012 match at Medinah in Chicago, when he reeled off five birdies in a row to win his four ball match on Friday afternoon with Rory McIlroy.

It helped Europe go into Sunday 10-6 down and led to the 'Miracle at Medinah', where Jose Maria Olazabal's side staged an historic comeback.

Rory McIlroy is now Europe's most experience player, with the four-time Major champion making his seventh appearance this week.

He spoke in his press conference about the absence of the LIV players, with the likes of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Paul Casey all missing this week along with Poulter.

"I mean, it's certainly a little strange not having them around," he said.

McIlroy and Poulter played twice together at the 2021 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

"But I think this week of all weeks, it's going to hit home with them that, you know, they are not here, and I think they are going to miss being here more than we're missing them.

"It's just more I think this week is a realisation that the decision that they made has led to not being a part of this week, and that's tough. The landscape in golf is ever-changing and more dynamic, and we'll see what happens and whether they will be part of it in the future.

"I always thought leading up to this week is when it's going to hit home that they are not going to be here."