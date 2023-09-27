Ian Poulter Hails Europe's 'Incredible Experience' In Ryder Cup Message Of Support
The Englishman has wished players well as he's set to watch on from the sidelines for the first time since 2006
Ian Poulter says Team Europe's "incredible experience" combined with its youthful energy is a "great combination" in a message of good luck ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup.
The Englishman, nicknamed the 'Postman' for his ability to deliver points in Ryder Cups, is not part of the playing or vice captain team this year for the first time in 17 years.
"Before all the fun and games begin for @rydercupeurope vs @rydercupusa I wish all the lads the best of luck in Rome this weekend and hope they can regain the trophy and bring it back to Europe," Poulter wrote on social media.
"The team looks young energetic with incredible experience which is a great combination."
Poulter will be watching the Ryder Cup on TV this week for the first time since 2006 after seven appearances for Europe in 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2021. He missed the 2016 match at Hazeltine due to a foot injury but was a vice captain to Darren Clarke.
The Ryder Cup legend was not eligible for this year's clash in Rome after he resigned his DP World Tour membership earlier in the year. He joined LIV Golf in 2022 and was therefore faced with fines and suspensions from the DP World Tour following the tour's victory, announced in April, over its members who played in LIV events without its permission at February's arbitration panel hearing in London.
The 47-year-old played on five winning teams in his seven Ryder Cup appearances, notably going undefeated in singles matches. He will always be remembered for the 2012 match at Medinah in Chicago, when he reeled off five birdies in a row to win his four ball match on Friday afternoon with Rory McIlroy.
It helped Europe go into Sunday 10-6 down and led to the 'Miracle at Medinah', where Jose Maria Olazabal's side staged an historic comeback.
Rory McIlroy is now Europe's most experience player, with the four-time Major champion making his seventh appearance this week.
He spoke in his press conference about the absence of the LIV players, with the likes of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Paul Casey all missing this week along with Poulter.
"I mean, it's certainly a little strange not having them around," he said.
"But I think this week of all weeks, it's going to hit home with them that, you know, they are not here, and I think they are going to miss being here more than we're missing them.
"It's just more I think this week is a realisation that the decision that they made has led to not being a part of this week, and that's tough. The landscape in golf is ever-changing and more dynamic, and we'll see what happens and whether they will be part of it in the future.
"I always thought leading up to this week is when it's going to hit home that they are not going to be here."
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
