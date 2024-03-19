'I Think There's A Way Of Co-Existing' - Jon Rahm Sees End Of Division In Men's Game

Jon Rahm will compete in his first tournament alongside PGA Tour players since joining LIV Golf when he defends his title at next month’s Masters.

That will mark the second successive edition of the Augusta National Major with the two circuits divided and players unable to compete on both.

Currently, the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf are in talks over a framework agreement that could ultimately see them find a way to exist alongside each other harmoniously.

While the details of exactly how that would happen are yet to be finalized, Rahm is hopeful a solution can be found after division at the top of the game over the last two years.

On a conference call with the media, Rahm said: “I think there's a way of co-existing. I don’t know what it looks like, but I just want to be able to see the best in the world compete against each other. "

Rahm will be defending his Masters title in April (Image credit: Getty Images)

Originally, the talks between the PGA Tour and the PIF had been due to conclude by the end of 2023, before that was pushed back to April. Last week, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan offered some encouragement of a conclusion in the near future, revealing that negotiations were “accelerating.”

Then, on Monday, PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan met with Jay Monahan and player directors including Tiger Woods in the Bahamas, with Monahan later issuing an update to PGA Tour members, where he described the meeting as “constructive.”

Jay Monahan has been involved in talks with the PIF (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the golf world awaits a definitive outcome on the protracted discussions, Rahm thinks a deal could help progress the game. He continued: "I think there’s room for the game of golf to get to the next level. Right now, it might not be the friendliest group but, if there’s some type of peace achieved, I think it can actually push the game forward.”

Rahm, who has unveiled his Masters Champions Dinner menu, also discussed the current state of his game with the Major a little over three weeks away. He said: “I’ve been playing good golf, but I’m definitely looking forward to joining with the rest of the best golfers in the world and teeing it up in the Masters with them.”

Before last year’s Masters, there were concerns of potential flashpoints between PGA Tour and LIV Golf players at the event, but in the end, it was a harmonious occasion. Nevertheless, Rahm is anticipating a frosty reception from some players following his decision to join LIV Golf, even though he insisted that his respect for everyone, no matter where they play, remains undiminished.

“I’m assuming there will be quite a few that are not happy, but from my side nothing changes,” he said. “I still respect everybody on both sides and respect the game of golf above all.”