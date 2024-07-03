'I Still Feel Like I Can Win The Open' - Justin Rose After Coming Through Final Qualifying
Rose finished T1st in the Burnham and Berrow qualifier to make it to Royal Troon later this month
Justin Rose was the star attraction at Burnham and Berrow in Somerset, England for Open Final Qualifying and he put in a stunning performance to make it to Royal Troon.
The Englishman topped the leaderboard after 36-holes of links golf thanks to rounds of 66 and 68 to take one of the four spots up for grabs and qualify for his 21st Open Championship.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the former World No.1 said he still hopes to lift the Claret Jug, having been as close as T2nd in 2018 at Carnoustie.
"Right now I've a little bit of a buzz because it's super exciting to have got through," Rose told Sky Sports.
"There's moments where you'll just want to qualify for The Open just to be at another Open - and that might come in my career - but I still feel like I can win The Open.
"And to win it, you've got to be in it, so that was key today to come here and get the job done to give myself an opportunity at that dream."
"I still feel that I can win The Open" 🏆Justin Rose after qualifying for the 152nd Open at Royal Troon. pic.twitter.com/dOmqZiLmxXJuly 2, 2024
Rose burst onto the scene at the 1998 Open at Royal Birkdale where he famously holed a wedge shot on the 72nd hole for birdie to finish T4th.
The then-17-year-old took the silver medal as leading amateur and went on to have a career that has included a Major victory, an Olympic gold medal, six Ryder Cup appearances and a total of 25 professional wins.
The 2013 US Open champion has missed two of his three Major cuts this year but had a brilliant PGA Championship in May, where he finished T6th after a third round 64 (-7).
He was one of 16 men to make it through Open Final Qualifying, with the 152nd championship taking place at Royal Troon later this month for the first time since 2016.
Rose's close friend Henrik Stenson claimed the Claret Jug back then, defeating Phil Mickelson with a final round 63 in an all-time battle.
