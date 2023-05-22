'I Really Hope People Can See The Light Now' - DeChambeau On LIV Major Performances

Bryson DeChambeau has enjoyed a welcome return to form over the past month, with the American producing his best result in a Major Championship since his victory at the 2020 US Open.

At the PGA Championship, the American carded rounds of 66, 71, 70 and 70 to finish in a tie for fourth, and six shots back of his fellow LIV player, Brooks Koepka. Following the tournament, DeChambeau was rightfully feeling good about not just his performance, but also those from the LIV Golf circuit, with the 29-year-old hoping the last two Major championships have shown that they're not there to make up the numbers.

DeChambeau was paired with Koepka during the third round of the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It validates everything we’ve said from the beginning," stated DeChambeau in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated. "We’re competing at the highest level. And we have the ability to win Major championships.

"I really hope people can see the light now that we’re trying to provide golf with something new and fresh. At the end of the day, both sides are going to have to come together at some point. It’s for the good of the game."

DeChambeau, who will be one of the 11 LIV players featuring at the next Major championship, the US Open, finished with the words: "We’ve got a lot of great players out there," with the American now turning his attention to LIV's next event at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC.

DeChambeau produced his best ever LIV result in Tulsa, with the American finishing in a tie for fifth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the past two Major championships, LIV players have featured heavily in contention. At the Masters in April, Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed finished inside the top 4, with Koepka, DeChambeau and Champion Golfer of the Year, Cameron Smith, all part of the top 10 at Oak Hill.

Along with DeChambeau, champion Koepka also added: "I definitely think it helps LIV, but I'm more interested in my own self right now, to be honest with you. Yeah, it's a huge thing for LIV, but at the same time I'm out here competing as an individual at the PGA Championship. I'm just happy to take this home for the third time."