‘I Lost My Cool And It’s Unacceptable’ - Patton Kizzire Sorry For Valspar Championship Putter Kick

The three-time PGA Tour winner has apologized for his actions at the Valspar Championship, with Kizzire claiming 'I'm looking forward to being a better version of myself'

Patton Kizzire stares down the fairway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Tensions were running high at the Valspar Championship, with Patton Kizzire one of those players showing their frustration as he tackled the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.

During the first round, Kizzire was faced with a par putt at the par 3 15th but, after missing it, the American punted his putter 20-foot in the air before subsequently withdrawing from the event due to a back injury.

Now, a week on from the incident, the three-time PGA Tour winner has taken to social media to apologize for his actions, with Kizzire posting a 30-second video to his Instagram with the caption: "I appreciate the support and understanding. I’ll be better from it. Thank you."

A post shared by Patton (@pkizzire)

A photo posted by on

In the video, World No.134 Kizzire states: "I just wanted to address the situation at the Valspar Championship last week. I wasn't feeling well and I certainly lost my cool.

"It wasn't my putter's fault, I just lost my cool and it's unacceptable. I'm looking forward to being a better version of myself and I appreciate you guys understanding."

At the time, the video of Kizzire booting his putter, which subsequently bent and broke in the process, caused reaction from the broadcast team, with analyst Gary Koch humorously saying: “Auditioning maybe for his NFL career?”

A post shared by Skratch (@skratch)

A photo posted by on

In all fairness to the 39-year-old, who missed his sixth cut in eight starts, he wasn't the only player losing his head at the Valspar Championship, as there was obviously something in the water at the final event of the Florida Swing.

Just a day later, Sahith Theegala was seen throwing his club after a poor tee shot on the par 3 fourth. Not long after, former Valspar champion, Adam Hadwin, broke a sprinkler system after whacking it with his wedge.

On the cutline, the Canadian played a poor shot at the par 4 10th and, out of frustration, whacked the ground with his club. As it turned out, though, Hadwin just happened to strike a hidden sprinkler head, causing a stream of water to fly out in all directions.

The humorous clip was viewed by millions online, with it unclear as to whether there were any repercussions for Hadwin.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

