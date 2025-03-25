‘I Lost My Cool And It’s Unacceptable’ - Patton Kizzire Sorry For Valspar Championship Putter Kick
The three-time PGA Tour winner has apologized for his actions at the Valspar Championship, with Kizzire claiming 'I'm looking forward to being a better version of myself'
Tensions were running high at the Valspar Championship, with Patton Kizzire one of those players showing their frustration as he tackled the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
During the first round, Kizzire was faced with a par putt at the par 3 15th but, after missing it, the American punted his putter 20-foot in the air before subsequently withdrawing from the event due to a back injury.
Now, a week on from the incident, the three-time PGA Tour winner has taken to social media to apologize for his actions, with Kizzire posting a 30-second video to his Instagram with the caption: "I appreciate the support and understanding. I’ll be better from it. Thank you."
A post shared by Patton (@pkizzire)
A photo posted by on
In the video, World No.134 Kizzire states: "I just wanted to address the situation at the Valspar Championship last week. I wasn't feeling well and I certainly lost my cool.
"It wasn't my putter's fault, I just lost my cool and it's unacceptable. I'm looking forward to being a better version of myself and I appreciate you guys understanding."
At the time, the video of Kizzire booting his putter, which subsequently bent and broke in the process, caused reaction from the broadcast team, with analyst Gary Koch humorously saying: “Auditioning maybe for his NFL career?”
A post shared by Skratch (@skratch)
A photo posted by on
In all fairness to the 39-year-old, who missed his sixth cut in eight starts, he wasn't the only player losing his head at the Valspar Championship, as there was obviously something in the water at the final event of the Florida Swing.
Just a day later, Sahith Theegala was seen throwing his club after a poor tee shot on the par 3 fourth. Not long after, former Valspar champion, Adam Hadwin, broke a sprinkler system after whacking it with his wedge.
On the cutline, the Canadian played a poor shot at the par 4 10th and, out of frustration, whacked the ground with his club. As it turned out, though, Hadwin just happened to strike a hidden sprinkler head, causing a stream of water to fly out in all directions.
The humorous clip was viewed by millions online, with it unclear as to whether there were any repercussions for Hadwin.
