Watch Bizzare Patton Kizzire Meltdown As He Punts His Putter 20 Yards Before Pulling Out Of The Valspar
Patton Kizzire had a moment of madness at the Valspar Championship as he angrily booted his putter 20 yards, breaking it in the process, before then withdrawing from the tournament
We've seen the club toss, the ball throw and even the club snap, but Patton Kizzire offered a new version of golfer rage as he punted his putter during the first round of the Valspar Championship.
The three-time PGA Tour winner boiled over after missing a par putt at the par-3 15th hole at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort during Thursday's first round.
Kizzire responded to the miss in unusual fashion as he then booted his putter a good 20 yards back across the green - bending it out of shape in the process.
He had to use a wedge to finish off the hole and to putt with for the rest of his round - which only lasted another couple of holes as Kizzire then withdrew from the event with a back injury.
Starting at hole 10, Kizzire played eight holes in three over par before citing a back injury for having to pull out - perhaps he pulled a muscle booting his putter?
The 39-year-old's bizarre actions, which will surely bring about some kind of punishment, drew a mixture of shock and amusement among the commentary team on Golf Channel.
“Auditioning maybe for his NFL career?” said analyst Gary Koch.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“That was about a 20-yard - that would have been a field goal. The extra point," added Brad Faxon.
A post shared by Skratch (@skratch)
A photo posted by on
Kizzire had a few issues with his putter on Thursday when missing a number of birdie chances, but nothing outrageously bad scoring wise.
Still, the American was furious enough with his flat stick to give it the punter treatment, which ultimately means he'll have to get a new one in the bag the next time he tees it up.
Kizzire will definitely have some questions to answer when he does next speak to the media - and maybe even have to explain himself to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan as well.
Although, the incident did bring a lot of attention to the event - before the PGA Tour blocked the majority of the videos of the incident from social media.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
'If We Want To Figure Out Why The Game Of Golf Is Not Back Together, Go Ask Those Guys' - Scottie Scheffler Insists LIV Golfers To Blame For Golf's Big Divide
Scottie Scheffler reiterated his stance that LIV golfers were to blame for the continued split in men's pro golf, while insisting the PGA Tour still had a better standard
By Paul Higham Published
-
Impressive Players Championship TV Ratings Show Rory McIlroy Is Golf's Needle Mover
McIlroy's victory at The Players Championship drew an increase in viewership over 2024, with his recent victories on the PGA Tour showing that he could well be the new needle mover
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Adds New Event To Pre-Masters Schedule
McIlroy will make his debut in the Houston Open next week, the World No.2 has confirmed
By Elliott Heath Published
-
JJ Spaun Didn’t Win The Players Championship, But Here’s Everything He Gets After A Life-Changing Week At TPC Sawgrass
Spaun may have missed out on Players Championship victory, but the American can take solace in a number of positives from a fine week at TPC Sawgrass
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Would YouTube Star Grant Horvat Accept A Sponsor's Invite To A PGA Tour Event? The Answer Is Complicated...
The 2025 Creator Classic champion explained why he has mixed feelings on whether he would accept a hypothetical sponsor's invite to a PGA Tour event
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Valspar Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The Valspar Championship is the final event of the Florida Swing, with an $8.7 million purse up for grabs at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘It’s Hard To Not Feel Discouraged’ - JJ Spaun Reacts After Players Championship Playoff Defeat To Rory McIlroy
The American came up short in a bid to win The Players Championship, as Spaun would rue a costly triple bogey at the par 3 17th in a playoff with Rory McIlroy
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Paul McGinley Proposes ‘One Of The Things That I Think LIV Have Got Right’ To Be Applied To PGA Tour
The Golf Channel analyst thinks a key change implemented by LIV Golf could make all the difference to the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published