Watch Bizzare Patton Kizzire Meltdown As He Punts His Putter 20 Yards Before Pulling Out Of The Valspar

Patton Kizzire had a moment of madness at the Valspar Championship as he angrily booted his putter 20 yards, breaking it in the process, before then withdrawing from the tournament

Patton Kizzire kicked his putter away at the Valspar Championship
We've seen the club toss, the ball throw and even the club snap, but Patton Kizzire offered a new version of golfer rage as he punted his putter during the first round of the Valspar Championship.

The three-time PGA Tour winner boiled over after missing a par putt at the par-3 15th hole at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort during Thursday's first round.

Kizzire responded to the miss in unusual fashion as he then booted his putter a good 20 yards back across the green - bending it out of shape in the process.

He had to use a wedge to finish off the hole and to putt with for the rest of his round - which only lasted another couple of holes as Kizzire then withdrew from the event with a back injury.

Starting at hole 10, Kizzire played eight holes in three over par before citing a back injury for having to pull out - perhaps he pulled a muscle booting his putter?

The 39-year-old's bizarre actions, which will surely bring about some kind of punishment, drew a mixture of shock and amusement among the commentary team on Golf Channel.

“Auditioning maybe for his NFL career?” said analyst Gary Koch.

“That was about a 20-yard - that would have been a field goal. The extra point," added Brad Faxon.

Kizzire had a few issues with his putter on Thursday when missing a number of birdie chances, but nothing outrageously bad scoring wise.

Still, the American was furious enough with his flat stick to give it the punter treatment, which ultimately means he'll have to get a new one in the bag the next time he tees it up.

Kizzire will definitely have some questions to answer when he does next speak to the media - and maybe even have to explain himself to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan as well.

Although, the incident did bring a lot of attention to the event - before the PGA Tour blocked the majority of the videos of the incident from social media.

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

