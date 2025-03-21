Watch Bizzare Patton Kizzire Meltdown As He Punts His Putter 20 Yards Before Pulling Out Of The Valspar

We've seen the club toss, the ball throw and even the club snap, but Patton Kizzire offered a new version of golfer rage as he punted his putter during the first round of the Valspar Championship.

The three-time PGA Tour winner boiled over after missing a par putt at the par-3 15th hole at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort during Thursday's first round.

Kizzire responded to the miss in unusual fashion as he then booted his putter a good 20 yards back across the green - bending it out of shape in the process.

He had to use a wedge to finish off the hole and to putt with for the rest of his round - which only lasted another couple of holes as Kizzire then withdrew from the event with a back injury.

Starting at hole 10, Kizzire played eight holes in three over par before citing a back injury for having to pull out - perhaps he pulled a muscle booting his putter?

The 39-year-old's bizarre actions, which will surely bring about some kind of punishment, drew a mixture of shock and amusement among the commentary team on Golf Channel.

“Auditioning maybe for his NFL career?” said analyst Gary Koch.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“That was about a 20-yard - that would have been a field goal. The extra point," added Brad Faxon.

A post shared by Skratch (@skratch) A photo posted by on

Kizzire had a few issues with his putter on Thursday when missing a number of birdie chances, but nothing outrageously bad scoring wise.

Still, the American was furious enough with his flat stick to give it the punter treatment, which ultimately means he'll have to get a new one in the bag the next time he tees it up.

Kizzire will definitely have some questions to answer when he does next speak to the media - and maybe even have to explain himself to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan as well.

Although, the incident did bring a lot of attention to the event - before the PGA Tour blocked the majority of the videos of the incident from social media.