Adam Hadwin Breaks Sprinkler During Valspar Championship

The Canadian suffered a rather embarrassing moment at the Valspar Championship on Friday, with Hadwin breaking a sprinkler head after striking it with his club

Adam Hadwin strikes a sprinkler with his wedge
(Image credit: X/Twitter: @agsnetworks)
Tensions had been running high at the Valspar Championship over the first two days, with one of those instances involving former champion, Adam Hadwin.

After carding a level-par first round, the Canadian fired a one-over-par front nine on Friday which left him hovering around the cutline. However, it was a double bogey at the 10th which seemed to tip Hadwin over the edge.

In a tweet from Alex Gelman (@agsnetworks), Hadwin can be seen striking the ground hard with his wedge and, following the impact, the sprinkler system spews out water instantly.

After giving the sprinkler a few stamps, Hadwin then crouches by it as he attempts to fix it but, as his caddie walks up to the green, the 37-year-old is left to look on sheepishly as a Tour organiser radios for help.

Currently, it's unclear as to whether there will be a penalty, or fine, for the breaking of Innisbrook Resort's sprinkler.

In the end, though, the incident didn't stop Hadwin from being one of the big names to miss the cut at the Valspar Championship, as a double bogey at the par 4 16th put him five-over for the tournament, three back of the cut line.

Adam Hadwin hits a chip shot

Hadwin in action during the 2025 Valspar Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most famous instances of a player breaking a sprinkler head came at the 1999 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Involving Davis Love III, the American, who was frustrated by a bad lie in the bunker on the 17th hole, whacked the sprinkler with his club which resulted in the bunker being flooded.

The embarrassing incident led to Love being jokingly billed for the damage, including labor costs, by the course maintenance department, with tournament host, Palmer, jokingly claiming that the bill for repairs would be $175,000.

It's not the first sign of aggression shown at this year's Valspar Championship, with Patton Kizzire and Sahith Theegala showing their frustrations on Thursday and Friday.

During the first round, Kizzire was seen volleying and breaking his putter after a short missed putt, with Theegala also seen throwing his club after a poor tee shot at the par 3 fourth.

