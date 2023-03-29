'I Knew Everything I Was Getting Into' - Brooks Koepka On LIV Golf Move

Brooks Koepka has claimed he is satisfied with his decision to join LIV Golf amid a report that there is confusion over the number of tournaments players are obliged to compete in.

According to Sports Illustrated (opens in new tab), some players believe their contracts only require them to play in 10 of the 14 tournaments and that if they play in more they should be compensated - after LIV moved to a 14-event season one year earlier than originally planned.

The report states Koepka had been mentioned as one of those with issues over the interpretation of the contract. However, he denied that is the case, saying: “I’m fine, I’m satisfied, I’m content with every decision I’ve made. I knew everything I was getting into.“

Last month, journalist Alan Shipnuck responded to a question in an Ask Alan article suggesting Koepka experiencing buyer's remorse over his decision to sign for LIV Golf, particularly considering the introduction of high-profile designated events on the PGA Tour.

He wrote: "I’m hearing a lot of rumblings that Brooks Koepka has buyer’s remorse. The guy has one of the biggest egos in golf, and as the PGA Tour creates ever-increasing buzz with its elevated events and even the state-sanctioned TGL, Koepka has to feel like he’s on the outside looking in."

Greg Norman Jr replied on Twitter with simply - "No. Bs."

While Koepka’s remarks appear to refute that suggestion, there have been reports that some players are unsatisfied with their lot. Away from the number of tournaments players are committed to, some of the belt-tightening that has been put in place this year has also reportedly caused rumblings of discontent.

One of the changes for the 2023 season has been the distribution of prize money among the top three teams of each tournaments. Last year, that money was shared among the team members, but now it is being redistributed into the team franchise. Meanwhile, there have also been reports of discontent with the decision to make the teams absorb the travel expenses.

On that issue Shipnuck, writing for The Firepit Collective after the LIV Golf Mayakoba event, he said: “There is already tension. This week some caddies flew economy and are staying at a motor inn, while [the loopers from Brooks Koepka’s Smash] flew business class and are staying at the [swank] Rosewood.”

Keopka is preparing to take part in the third event in the 2023 schedule, LIV Golf Orlando at Orange County National. After that, all thoughts will turn to the first Major of the year, The Masters, where Koepka is one of 18 LIV Golf players who have qualified for the tournament.