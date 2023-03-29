'I Knew Everything I Was Getting Into' - Brooks Koepka On LIV Golf Move
The four-time Major winner has refuted suggestions he was beginning to regret his decision to join the circuit
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Brooks Koepka has claimed he is satisfied with his decision to join LIV Golf amid a report that there is confusion over the number of tournaments players are obliged to compete in.
According to Sports Illustrated (opens in new tab), some players believe their contracts only require them to play in 10 of the 14 tournaments and that if they play in more they should be compensated - after LIV moved to a 14-event season one year earlier than originally planned.
The report states Koepka had been mentioned as one of those with issues over the interpretation of the contract. However, he denied that is the case, saying: “I’m fine, I’m satisfied, I’m content with every decision I’ve made. I knew everything I was getting into.“
Last month, journalist Alan Shipnuck responded to a question in an Ask Alan article suggesting Koepka experiencing buyer's remorse over his decision to sign for LIV Golf, particularly considering the introduction of high-profile designated events on the PGA Tour.
He wrote: "I’m hearing a lot of rumblings that Brooks Koepka has buyer’s remorse. The guy has one of the biggest egos in golf, and as the PGA Tour creates ever-increasing buzz with its elevated events and even the state-sanctioned TGL, Koepka has to feel like he’s on the outside looking in."
Greg Norman Jr replied on Twitter with simply - "No. Bs."
While Koepka’s remarks appear to refute that suggestion, there have been reports that some players are unsatisfied with their lot. Away from the number of tournaments players are committed to, some of the belt-tightening that has been put in place this year has also reportedly caused rumblings of discontent.
One of the changes for the 2023 season has been the distribution of prize money among the top three teams of each tournaments. Last year, that money was shared among the team members, but now it is being redistributed into the team franchise. Meanwhile, there have also been reports of discontent with the decision to make the teams absorb the travel expenses.
On that issue Shipnuck, writing for The Firepit Collective after the LIV Golf Mayakoba event, he said: “There is already tension. This week some caddies flew economy and are staying at a motor inn, while [the loopers from Brooks Koepka’s Smash] flew business class and are staying at the [swank] Rosewood.”
Keopka is preparing to take part in the third event in the 2023 schedule, LIV Golf Orlando at Orange County National. After that, all thoughts will turn to the first Major of the year, The Masters, where Koepka is one of 18 LIV Golf players who have qualified for the tournament.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Trump International Golf Links Scotland: Course Review, Green Fees, Tee Times, Key Info
Sheer golfing exhilaration on this superb links, blending traditional features with modern styling
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Royal Troon Golf Club Old Course: Review, Green Fees, Tee Times and Key Info
A high quality, traditional links that delivers the experience you would expect from a course on The Open rota.
By Fergus Bisset • Published