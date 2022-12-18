'I Found A New Respect For Him' - Charlie On Tiger After Injury-Hit Round

The PNC Championship is one of the best tournaments of the year, with legends of the game descending on the course, with their family members, for 36 holes of competitive and fun-filled action.

Stars like Lee Trevino, Jordan Spieth, Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods are just some of the names featuring, but it's Tiger's son, Charlie, who is arguably the biggest headliner in Orlando, with the 13-year-old making waves in the golf world since his first appearance in 2020.

However, just a few days prior to the tournament, Charlie reportedly rolled his ankle and, during the first day of play at the PNC Championship, it was clear to see he was in pain. Not only was Charlie in pain, but Tiger's problems with his right leg have been well documented, with the 15-time Major winner using a cart for the event. Despite this, the father-son duo made it round in 13-under and sit just two back of leaders, and close friends, Justin Thomas and his dad, Mike.

🚨Charlie: “I found a new respect for him now after getting a very minor injury” 😂 pic.twitter.com/ycjn43NzDGDecember 18, 2022 See more

Following their round, viewers were treated to some fantastic interviews with both Tiger and Charlie, with some superb comments being made from both. One of these came from the 13-year-old, who was present for his dad's victory at the 2019 Masters, as well as hearing stories about the iconic US Open victory, where Tiger won on a broken leg.

“I’ve found a new respect for him now after getting a very minor injury – I wouldn’t call it an injury; I’m just hurt,” Charlie explained. “But just to see what he’s going through and how I have just a fraction of it … and it’s just cool how he’s gotten to where he is now after all he’s been through.”

Speaking to Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio, Tiger added: “There’s a big difference between pain and injury, and this is just pain. If you’re injured, you’re not playing. This is just a little bit of pain, and it’s game time, so we just go out there and we suck it up together. As I said over here, we’re the perfect ying and yang; he’s got a left foot (injury), I’ve got a right foot (injury), so we’ve got two good feet, we’re good.”

Team Woods and the Thomas family pose for a photo at the PNC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Charlie's first appearance, Tiger said that he and Charlie created "memories for a lifetime" that week and, in 2022, that's definitely continued, with Charlie stating that: "It's just been really fun playing with dad, the Thomases, the LaCavas (Tiger and Charlie's caddies), and of course Bones (Justin Thomas' caddie), too. Bones is part of that. It's just a big family out there."

Along with the golf, both Team Woods and Team Thomas have been giving each other plenty of trash-talk throughout the week, with jibes being thrown left, right and centre. It's obviously all in good spirits, and that was reiterated by both Justin and Mike.

Asked the question: "Charlie came up here and said the crew of the four of you guys plus the caddies are like a big family. Do you agree with that sentiment?" Both men gave humorous answers, with Justin stating "Charlie said that? Wow. I'm glad to hear, yeah, I didn't even know if he honestly liked us, so I'm glad to hear that he said that," while Mike claimed: "We always thought we were -- he was working his way towards being in the family but apparently he's in!"

