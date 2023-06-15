'I Could Have Shot 59' - Max Homa On LA Country Club Course Record 61

Max Homa is widely tipped to make his Major breakthrough in the not-too-distant future – and a look at his record at Los Angeles Country Club suggests that he may enjoy a pretty good run at this week’s US Open.

Ten years ago, Homa, a senior at Cal, shot a nine-under 61 at LACC, setting a course record that remains in place to this day. Although a round that low seems unlikely, especially during US Open conditions, Homa is clearly a fan of the layout.

The 32-year-old, who has six wins on the PGA Tour, carded that remarkable 61 on day one of the 2013 Pac-12 Championship, and golf fans tuning into the third men’s Major Championship of the year this week are sure to hear a lot about it.

“This is why golf is so bad. I remember not getting up-and-down from the front bunker on six for birdie, and I remember three-putting eight, so I could have shot 59, so that bothers me,” said Homa, when asked about his memories of that special day.

“But I remember I didn't really make a lot of long putts, but I made a few good-sized mid-range putts, and I just felt like I was putting uphill all day. I did everything great, but I just remember putting uphill all day.

“We've all had those days in golf where as professionals where just everything is clicking. It was just really cool that it happened during the Pac-12 Championship on this golf course. It's nice when those things line up and when they really matter and not when I'm playing my friends who I'm giving six shots to at home and it doesn't really matter.

“I just remember it all clicking, but it just felt so easy. Then we had to play 18 holes right after that because we had a 36-hole day, and the golf course was not nearly as easy as I remembered it one hour prior, and I just hung on for dear life for three more rounds.”

Homa might boast the course record at LACC with that 61, but a player by the name of Stewart Hagestad has gone lower – two shots lower in fact, the US Mid-Am star firing a 59 on the North Course of his home club just last year.

In a message sent to Golf Digest, Hagestad, who was enjoying a round with friends, said that he wasn’t playing from the back tees, although he estimated that he played the George C. Thomas beauty at 6,800 yards – and it was so nearly a 58.

It's safe to say anyone teeing it up this week will be more than happy anything sub 70, with the course appearing to be set up as a bit of a brute.