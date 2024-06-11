How To Watch The 2024 US Open: CBS, USA Network, Peacock, Sky Sports Timings, Schedule And Streaming Info
Here are your options if you want to watch the third men's Major championship of the season this week - the US Open
The third men's Major of the season is already upon us, with the world's best players travelling right over to the east coast of America to tee it up at the iconic Pinehurst No.2 in North Carolina at the US Open.
Pinehurst No.2 has hosted the US Open three times prior to this year, with Payne Stewart conquering the Donald Ross-designed course first in 1999 - to be followed by Michael Campbell in 2005 and Martin Kaymer in 2014.
Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele have already picked up The Masters and PGA Championship trophies this year, respectively, with Wyndham Clark looking to defend his crown and become the third different winner of 2024.
Tiger Woods is in the field following a special exemption granted by the USGA, and he is looking to reign supreme at a location where success has been unusually absent. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is hoping to continue his own good form this term by breaking a decade-long Major drought.
How To Watch The US Open In The US
In the 2024 edition, which takes place between June 13-16, NBC Sports will broadcast almost 300 hours of live coverage throughout the week via its regular television and online-streaming platforms.
Coverage will also be provided live on USA Network and Peacock - with the latter also offering access via its streaming platform throughout all four days. Here’s how you can watch all of the action.
All times ET
Thursday, June 13 - Round One:
6:30am - 5:00pm (USA Network): Full coverage of round one
5:00pm - 8:00pm (Peacock): Full coverage of round one
7:29am - 12:51pm (Peacock): Featured group 1-3
1:14pm - 6:36pm (Peacock): Featured group 4-6
8:00pm - 10:00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the US Open
Round 2: Friday, June 14
6:30am - 1:00pm (Peacock): Full coverage of round two
1:00pm - 7:00pm (NBC/Peacock): Full coverage of round two
7:00pm - 8:00pm (Peacock): Full coverage of round two
7:29am - 12:51pm (Peacock): Featured group 1-3
1:14pm - 6:36pm (Peacock): Featured group 4-6
7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the US Open
Round 3: Saturday, June 15
10:00am - 12:00pm (USA Network): Full coverage of round three
12:00pm - 8:00pm (NBC/Peacock): Full coverage of round three
8:00pm - 10:00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the US Open
Round 4: Sunday, June 16
9:00am - 12:00pm (USA Network): Full coverage of round four
12:00pm - 7:00pm (NBC/Peacock): Full coverage of round four
7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock): Live From the US Open
2024 US Open Streaming Info And Times (USA)
Peacock will be the main streaming hub for this year's US Open action, but other options are available, such as NBCSports.com and USOpen.com or the NBC Sports and USGA apps.
Thursday, June 13 - Round One
7:00am - 7:00pm (USOpen.com, USGA app)
5:00pm - 8:00pm (Peacock)
Friday, June 14 - Round Two
6:30am - 1:00pm and 7:00pm - 8:00pm (Peacock)
7:00am - 7:00pm (USOpen.com, USGA app)
Saturday, June 15 - Round Three
10:00am - 8:00pm (USOpen.com, USGA app)
Sunday, June 16 - Round Four
10:00am - 7:00pm (USOpen.com, USGA app)
How To Watch The US Open In The UK And Ireland
Sky Sports is offering over 45 hours of live coverage across the four tournament days, with the action available on either Sky Sports Golf or Sky Sports Main Event.
Viewers can stream the action on the Sky Go App if they are a Sky customer or with their broadcast provider's app. Alternatively, the Now app can be purchased to keep up to date with live coverage.
All Times BST
Thursday, June 13 - Round One
12:30pm - 1:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday, June 14 - Round Two
12:30pm - 1:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday, June 15 - Round Three
15:00pm - 1:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday, June 16 - Round Four
14:00pm - 00:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
