LIV Golf Signs Landmark UK Broadcast Deal With ITV

LIV Golf has signed another new broadcast deal as ITV will now show the 2025 season on free-to-air television in the UK

A large LIV Golf sign with ITV logo inset
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By
published

LIV Golf continues to make headway after following up their FOX Sports deal in the USA with another in the UK that will see ITV show the 2025 season live.

Starting with the second round of the season opener in Riyadh, ITV will show the rest of the 2025 LIV Golf season on free-to-air television in the UK.

Primarily being shown on the channel's ITVX streaming platform, there will also be live broadcasts on linear channels ITV1 and ITV4.

A statement from LIV Golf says there will also be a weekly highlights show that will be shown on ITV4.

It's the latest move by the Saudi-backed circuit to increase its reach, with the big FOX Sports deal following similar agreements with Coupang Play in South Korea, and Movistar Plus+ in Spain.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)

A photo posted by on

"Our partnership with ITV represents a major milestone as we strive to bring LIV Golf to every corner of the world," LIV Golf's SVP of broadcast partnerships and programming strategy Ron Wechsler said in a statement.

"With a premier sports broadcaster like ITV, we can ensure that more fans than ever will be able to access the excitement of the LIV Golf experience and connect with the world-class players, teams, and stories that make us a truly standalone global sports league.”

Welcoming live golf back to UK free-to-air television, ITV Sport director Niall Sloane added: “This is an exciting time for LIV Golf as we look ahead to the innovative 2025 season.

"This partnership delivers free-to-air coverage for fans in the UK and we are delighted to welcome LIV Golf to ITV Sport.”

LIV also signed up YouTuber Rick Shiels recently to help bring his massive online audience towards the tour, so that added to now another deal with ITV should provide a massive ratings boost for the 2025 season.

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸