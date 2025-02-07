LIV Golf Signs Landmark UK Broadcast Deal With ITV
LIV Golf has signed another new broadcast deal as ITV will now show the 2025 season on free-to-air television in the UK
LIV Golf continues to make headway after following up their FOX Sports deal in the USA with another in the UK that will see ITV show the 2025 season live.
Starting with the second round of the season opener in Riyadh, ITV will show the rest of the 2025 LIV Golf season on free-to-air television in the UK.
Primarily being shown on the channel's ITVX streaming platform, there will also be live broadcasts on linear channels ITV1 and ITV4.
A statement from LIV Golf says there will also be a weekly highlights show that will be shown on ITV4.
It's the latest move by the Saudi-backed circuit to increase its reach, with the big FOX Sports deal following similar agreements with Coupang Play in South Korea, and Movistar Plus+ in Spain.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
"Our partnership with ITV represents a major milestone as we strive to bring LIV Golf to every corner of the world," LIV Golf's SVP of broadcast partnerships and programming strategy Ron Wechsler said in a statement.
"With a premier sports broadcaster like ITV, we can ensure that more fans than ever will be able to access the excitement of the LIV Golf experience and connect with the world-class players, teams, and stories that make us a truly standalone global sports league.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Welcoming live golf back to UK free-to-air television, ITV Sport director Niall Sloane added: “This is an exciting time for LIV Golf as we look ahead to the innovative 2025 season.
"This partnership delivers free-to-air coverage for fans in the UK and we are delighted to welcome LIV Golf to ITV Sport.”
LIV also signed up YouTuber Rick Shiels recently to help bring his massive online audience towards the tour, so that added to now another deal with ITV should provide a massive ratings boost for the 2025 season.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
PGA Tour Confirms Meeting With US President Donald Trump In Effort To Conclude PIF Deal
A statement has confirmed that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott met with Trump on 4 February
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Significant Is LIV Golf's US Open Exemption... And Could The Other Majors Follow Suit?
LIV Golf finally has a route into a men's Major Championship after the USGA announced a new exemption for the 54-hole tour
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Sergio Garcia Says He Wants To Play In 'A Few More Ryder Cups' Before Possible Captaincy Role
The LIV golfer spoke exclusively to Al Arabiya ahead of the new season, where he outlined his hopes for the 2025 Ryder Cup and beyond
By Mike Hall Published
-
'LIV Golf Is On A Much Stronger Footing And Its Legitimacy Is On The Rise'
Our writers rate LIV Golf's off-season that included a new TV deal, new CEO and other signings
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LIV Golf To Reverse Shorts Rule
According to former LIV golfer Pat Perez, the big-money circuit will no longer allow players to wear shorts during tournaments
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Finally Gets Major Pathway As US Open Announces Groundbreaking Exemption
In the announcement, the USGA revealed that LIV Golfers will be able to earn exemptions into the US Open, which gets underway on the 12th - 15th June
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tom McKibbin Explains LIV Golf Move And Why He Isn’t Bothered About Major Or Ryder Cup Routes Becoming More Difficult
After joining Legion XIII for the 2025 LIV Golf League season, McKibbin spoke about his move and how the lack of Major opportunities doesn't bother him too much
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Nobody Can Hide' - LIV Golf Announces Significant Format Tweak Ahead Of 2025 Season
A rule which has been altered throughout the first three campaigns has been tweaked once again ahead of LIV's 2025 season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Don't Think I Could Have Won The PGA Without Blowing The Masters' - Brooks Koepka Believes Augusta 'Choke' Can Fuel Quest For Double-Digit Majors
Speaking to LIV Golf's Rick Shiels in a match on YouTube, Kopeka revealed how he dealt with defeat at the 2023 Masters and how it helped him land Major No.5
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Anthony Kim Confirmed As LIV Golf Wild Card Again In 2025
The Californian has been confirmed among the LIV Golf League's 2025 roster just days before the new season began in Riyadh
By Jonny Leighfield Published