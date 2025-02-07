LIV Golf Signs Landmark UK Broadcast Deal With ITV

LIV Golf continues to make headway after following up their FOX Sports deal in the USA with another in the UK that will see ITV show the 2025 season live.

Starting with the second round of the season opener in Riyadh, ITV will show the rest of the 2025 LIV Golf season on free-to-air television in the UK.

Primarily being shown on the channel's ITVX streaming platform, there will also be live broadcasts on linear channels ITV1 and ITV4.

A statement from LIV Golf says there will also be a weekly highlights show that will be shown on ITV4.

It's the latest move by the Saudi-backed circuit to increase its reach, with the big FOX Sports deal following similar agreements with Coupang Play in South Korea, and Movistar Plus+ in Spain.

"Our partnership with ITV represents a major milestone as we strive to bring LIV Golf to every corner of the world," LIV Golf's SVP of broadcast partnerships and programming strategy Ron Wechsler said in a statement.

"With a premier sports broadcaster like ITV, we can ensure that more fans than ever will be able to access the excitement of the LIV Golf experience and connect with the world-class players, teams, and stories that make us a truly standalone global sports league.”

Welcoming live golf back to UK free-to-air television, ITV Sport director Niall Sloane added: “This is an exciting time for LIV Golf as we look ahead to the innovative 2025 season.

"This partnership delivers free-to-air coverage for fans in the UK and we are delighted to welcome LIV Golf to ITV Sport.”

LIV also signed up YouTuber Rick Shiels recently to help bring his massive online audience towards the tour, so that added to now another deal with ITV should provide a massive ratings boost for the 2025 season.