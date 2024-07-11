How To Watch The 2024 Open Championship: TV Schedule, Live Streaming

The fourth and final men’s Major of the year is almost here, with the best players in the world teeing up at the Open Championship from July 18-21.

The Open returns to the old course at Royal Troon Golf Club for the 10th time this year and the first time since Henrik Stenson’s triumph in 2016.

Brian Harman – who won the Claret Jug last year at Royal Liverpool – will defend his title in a stacked field including world No.1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau, who won the most recent Major at the US Open.

The Open will also feature Tiger Woods for the last time in the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the 15-time Major winner saying after the US Open that the Championship at Troon will be his last event.

Meanwhile, 2014 Open Champion Rory McIlroy will be hoping to break his 10-year Major drought.

Here is all you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Open Championship in the US and the UK...

How To Watch The Open In The US

The Open Championship will be broadcast live in the United States across NBC, Golf Channel and USA Network, while live streaming is available on Peacock.

NBC Sports said there will be “roughly 200 hours of coverage”, including the main broadcast feed, featured groups each day and featured hole coverage of the Postage Stamp par-3, eighth hole.

The first tee shot will be around 1.30am ET on Thursday and Friday.

Here is the TV schedule based on last year (check back for updates when the 2024 schedule confirmed):

All times ET

Thursday, July 18 - First Round

From 1.30am: Peacock

From 4am: USA

Friday, July 19 - Second Round

From 1.30am: Peacock

From 4am: USA

Saturday, July 20 - Third Round

5am-7am: USA

From 7am: NBC, Peacock

Sunday, July 21 - Final Round

4am-7am: USA

From 7am: NBC, Peacock

How To Watch The Open In The UK And Ireland

Sky Sports will have live TV coverage across all four days of The Open, with the action available on either Sky Sports Golf or Sky Sports Main Event.

Viewers can stream the action on the Sky Go App if they are a Sky customer or with their broadcast provider's app. Alternatively, you can also stream everything that’s available on Sky Sports via the Now TV app, which can be purchased without a contract.

The first tee shot will be around 6.30am BST on Thursday and Friday.

All times BST

Thursday, July 18 - First Round

From 6.30am: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Go, Now TV

Friday, July 19 - Second Round

From 6.30am: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Go, Now TV

Saturday, July 20 - Third Round

From 6.30am: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Go, Now TV

Sunday, July 21 - Final Round

From 6.30am: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Go, Now TV

How To Watch The Open For Free

R&A TV will also broadcast a range of free live streams during the Championship, including featured groups and a par-3 channel.