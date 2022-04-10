How To Get 2023 Masters Tickets
Looking for Masters tickets? Here's how you can attend the 2023 event...
So you want to attend the Masters (opens in new tab)? We don't blame you, it's one of the most exciting and iconic event in all of sports. But how do you get tickets for the event? Well, the best and simplest way is by securing tickets through the Masters online ticket portal. This system is effectively a ticket lottery. You enter your details and how many tickets you want - up to four per person, and then Augusta (opens in new tab) selects a small pool of winners.
These winners are then given the opportunity to purchase tickets at face value prices. It has been reported that next year practice rounds will cost lottery winners $75 per practice round (around £58), and $115 per tournament round (around £90). Of course there might be taxes and fees involved as well.
The lottery closes on June 21, 2022, and winners will be notified in mid-July when the selection process is completed.
The lottery is the main way to get tickets but there is another way, the secondary market. The issue here is price because these tickets can cost a lot of money. These can range from the hundreds, to the thousands of dollars and whilst there is no real ideal time to purchase, conventional wisdom suggests to buy them as far in advance as possible of the tournament.
There are two more ways but they are difficult and rather unlikely to come off to be honest. One way is because somehow you have managed to befriend an Augusta National (opens in new tab) member. The other is to be a volunteer at the event, but the waitlist is very long for that at the moment.
