How Scottie Scheffler Can Regain World No.1 Spot From Rory McIlroy This Week
The Texan could regain the top spot he lost to Rory McIlroy in October this week
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Scottie Scheffler could regain the World No.1 spot this week in Hawaii at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
The Masters champion lost the top spot to McIlroy in October after the Northern Irishman's successful CJ Cup defence in South Carolina. McIlroy has chosen to skip the Tournament of Champions this week, the first elevated purse event of the year, and has left the door open for Scheffler to overtake him in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Scheffler needs to finish solo-third or better in the 39-man field to overtake McIlroy according to Twitter's OWGR guru Nosferatu @VC606.
The Texan spent 30 weeks as World No.1 between March and October 2022 after a run of four victories in just six starts between February and April. In that incredible stretch he won the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Match Play and The Masters.
In capturing his maiden Major title at Augusta National last year, he became just the fifth World No.1 to win The Masters after Ian Woosnam in 1991, Fred Couples in 1992, Tiger Woods in both 2001 and 2002, and Dustin Johnson at the delayed November 2020 tournament.
Scheffler is without a win since The Masters but remains second in the world. He has come close to victory numerous times since winning at Augusta, with a 2nd at the Charles Schwab Challenge, T2nd at the US Open and 2nd at the Hero world Challenge.
He also ended the season T2nd in the FedEx Cup after losing a six stroke lead to Rory McIlroy on the final day's play at East Lake.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Sentry Tournament Of Champions Prize Money And Field 2023
The PGA Tour is back at Kapalua where a huge $15m purse is up for grabs, although the defending champion is missing
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Scott Stallings Invites Namesake To Augusta After Masters Mix-Up
There will be more than one Scott Stallings featuring at Augusta National this year
By Andrew Wright • Published