How All 10 Of LIV’s New Players Fared In 2024

It has been another busy year in the world of LIV Golf with a cluster of new signings, the creation of a 13th team, and the return of an iconic name after over a decade away.

Jon Rahm was LIV's most notable acquisition between the close of 2023 and the start of 2024, although Anthony Kim rocking up during the early stages of the new term also managed to grab plenty of headlines.

Rahm and Kim were just two of the newest kids on the PIF-funded block, with the pair experiencing contrasting fortunes over the subsequent months after their respective arrivals.

The Spaniard's newly-formed golf club - Legion XIII - was made up of completely new faces, including Ryder Cup hero Tyrrell Hatton, college superstar Caleb Surratt, and LIV Promotions runner-up Kieran Vincent.

They were joined by Adrian Meronk, Lucas Herbert, Andy Ogletree, Kalle Samooja, and Jinichiro Kozuma for the 2024 campaign. But how did they all do?

JON RAHM

Finished season: 1st

Jon Rahm looks at his 2024 LIV Golf Individual Champion ring (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm was LIV's most high-profile signing of the off-season, and he delivered in a big way for his new employers. After joining LIV for a reported $566 million, he never finished outside of the top-10 in any event he completed all season - the only exception being when he pulled out of Houston with a toe injury.

The two-time Major winner ultimately ended up sniping the Individual title out of Joaquin Niemann's hands in the final two tournaments, sealing the deal with his second LIV title in Chicago, following on from his first in the UK just weeks earlier.

TYRRELL HATTON

Finished season: 4th

Tyrrell Hatton poses for a photo with the LIV Golf Nashville trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Englishman followed his European Ryder Cup teammate to LIV Golf and has enjoyed a largely successful debut season. Outside of his lone individual victory at LIV Golf Nashville, Hatton has five more top-five finishes and a worst result of 21st.

He ended the season fourth in the individual standings behind Sergio Garcia, a bitterly disappointing pill to swallow given he was only one point back in the end.

ADRIAN MERONK

Finished season: 17th

Adrian Meronk reacts to a tee shot at LIV Golf Adelaide (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 was, in short, quite a middling year for Meronk in the LIV Golf League. He didn't win an event - although he came close when finishing runner-up to Carlos Ortiz in Houston - but also only endured three underwhelming weeks.

The Pole was often in the upper half of the table but rarely challenged the top-10, breaking into the top positions just four times. As a result, he finished the season 17th and will hope for better next term.

LUCAS HERBERT

Finished season: 25th

Lucas Herbert take a shot at LIV Golf Singapore (Image credit: Getty Images)

Herbert ended the 2024 campaign as the first player outside of the Lock Zone for next year (25th), so his off-season could be filled with a little anxiety if Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith wants to inject some fresh Australian blood into his side.

That seems unlikely, though, especially after three sixth-place finishes in Herbert's final six starts of the season. A more positive back end of the campaign was just what the 28-year-old needed after a stuttering start to 2024 with a best result of 14th at LIV Golf Adelaide - which Ripper won in a playoff.

ANDY OGLETREE

Finished season: 34th

Andy Ogletree at LIV Golf Adelaide (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ogletree had been a reserve player for LIV in the past two seasons before being given a full chance with HyFlyers in 2024 after winning the Asian Tour's Order of Merit last term and earning his spot via the International Series.

He ended 2024 in 34th position after just two results inside the top-25. They were pretty good weeks, though, with Ogletree finishing third in Adelaide and sixth at LIV Golf UK.

CALEB SURRATT

Finished season: 41st

Caleb Surratt crouches down behind a putt at the 2024 International Series England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Surratt was part of four team wins with Legion XIII but struggled from a personal point of view and was dangerously close to the relegation picture in the end, finishing 41st. He failed to record a single top-10, with his best week coming in Las Vegas early on (12th).

His form over the final few weeks will be of most concern, having ended 49th, 41st, 15th, and 54th - and the former University of Tennessee golfer could be sweating over a return to Rahm's team in 2025.

JINICHIRO KOZUMA

Finished season: 45th

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kozuma is another who had made LIV starts prior to 2024 but had not been signed to a team. A part of Iron Heads GC, the 30-year-old Japanese golfer primarily had a ninth-place finish at Adelaide to thank for escaping relegation in his debut campaign.

Outside of that top-10, Kozuma hadn't finished inside the top-30 at any other tournament all season until the final two where he ended 20th and 15th. The extra four points scored at Greenbrier and Chicago pushed him up to 45th in the end.

KALLE SAMOOJA

Finished season: 49th (relegated)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Finnish player was another to endure a short stay in the LIV Golf League, having won the Promotions event last year but going on to be relegated in 49th place after making bogey on his final hole of this season.

Samooja only scored points twice all year, and they arrived thanks to a 14th place in Singapore and that painful slip down to 15th in Chicago. He does have the consolation of being a part of the Cleeks GC team which won LIV Golf Houston, however.

KIERAN VINCENT

Finished season: 54th (relegated)

Kieran Vincent takes a shot at LIV Golf Andalucia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Zimbabwean was one of five full-time LIV players to be relegated in 2024 after a disappointing season in which he only generated points on five occasions - points are awarded for top-24 finishes.

Vincent achieved a LIV spot via the Promotions event last December but failed to make the most of his chance, scoring a best finish of 18th in Nashville and ending among the bottom markers in three separate events.

ANTHONY KIM

Finished season: 56th (exempt from relegation as a Wildcard)

Anthony Kim smiles during round one of LIV Golf Jeddah 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim signed with the LIV Golf League just before the circuit's Jeddah event in February and made a slow start, failing to finish inside the top-50 in any of his first five starts - a fact which is more than understandable, given he'd not played competitive golf for 12 years.

But after breaking into the top-50 for the first time in Houston, Kim never finished outside that number over the remaining six events, going on to earn almost $1 million in the process.

Regardless, his best result was 36th at LIV Golf Greenbrier and he failed to score a point all term as a wildcard. Where Kim's future with LIV Golf lies now is anyone's guess...