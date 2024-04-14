How Much This Year’s Masters Winning Caddie Is Set To Make

This year’s winning caddie at the Masters is set to take home $360,000, which is 10 percent of the prize money for first place.

With the total purse for the Masters receiving a boost this year to $20 million, $2m more than last year, the prize money for the winner has inflated to $3.6m.



While the exact amount professional caddies make varies, with every player/caddie agreement slightly different, it is generally accepted that loopers get a 10 percent cut of the prize money when their player wins a tournament.

Jon Rahm won $3.24m for his Masters victory last year, meaning his caddie Adam Hayes likely took home $324,000 – not bad for a week’s work.

If round three leader Scottie Scheffler manages to claim his second Masters victory this week, his caddie Ted Scott will earn another big payout in what has already been a lucrative year so far, with the world No.1 already winning twice on the PGA Tour this year.

Scott has likely already made close to $1m this year, with Scheffler earning more than $11m for the season so far, including $8.5m for his back-to-back victories at Bay Hill and the Players Championship.

Scott’s windfall after the Players Championship, which has the biggest purse on the PGA Tour, even meant he had earned more than players like Rory McIlroy for the year up to that point.

Caddies also make a baseline salary every week, on top of a percentage of prize money, which is all agreed upon with the player.

While a 10 percent cut of the prize money for caddies is generally assumed if their player wins an event, they are likely to receive a smaller percentage for lower finishes.

“I think $2,000 a week is pretty average, but everything is worked out between you and the player,” veteran caddie of over 25 years Brennan Little told Golf Monthly in 2022.

“After a few years you’ll get a raise. Or you’ll get bonuses at the end of the year. It just varies by the player. I think generally if you were looking for a number it would be $2,000 a week, and then 7 to 8 per cent and 10 per cent [of the prize money].”