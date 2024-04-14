How Much This Year’s Masters Winning Caddie Is Set To Make
With the total purse for the 2024 Masters receiving a boost, the winning caddie will likely take home $360,000 this year
This year’s winning caddie at the Masters is set to take home $360,000, which is 10 percent of the prize money for first place.
With the total purse for the Masters receiving a boost this year to $20 million, $2m more than last year, the prize money for the winner has inflated to $3.6m.
While the exact amount professional caddies make varies, with every player/caddie agreement slightly different, it is generally accepted that loopers get a 10 percent cut of the prize money when their player wins a tournament.
Jon Rahm won $3.24m for his Masters victory last year, meaning his caddie Adam Hayes likely took home $324,000 – not bad for a week’s work.
If round three leader Scottie Scheffler manages to claim his second Masters victory this week, his caddie Ted Scott will earn another big payout in what has already been a lucrative year so far, with the world No.1 already winning twice on the PGA Tour this year.
Scott has likely already made close to $1m this year, with Scheffler earning more than $11m for the season so far, including $8.5m for his back-to-back victories at Bay Hill and the Players Championship.
Scott’s windfall after the Players Championship, which has the biggest purse on the PGA Tour, even meant he had earned more than players like Rory McIlroy for the year up to that point.
Caddies also make a baseline salary every week, on top of a percentage of prize money, which is all agreed upon with the player.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While a 10 percent cut of the prize money for caddies is generally assumed if their player wins an event, they are likely to receive a smaller percentage for lower finishes.
“I think $2,000 a week is pretty average, but everything is worked out between you and the player,” veteran caddie of over 25 years Brennan Little told Golf Monthly in 2022.
“After a few years you’ll get a raise. Or you’ll get bonuses at the end of the year. It just varies by the player. I think generally if you were looking for a number it would be $2,000 a week, and then 7 to 8 per cent and 10 per cent [of the prize money].”
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
When Will Tiger Woods Next Play?
The 15-time Major winner is hoping to build on his four rounds at The Masters with a busier schedule, but when will we next see him in action?
By Mike Hall Published
-
'The Best Thing For The Game Of Golf Right Now Would Be For Bryson DeChambeau To Win The Masters' - Multiple Time PGA Tour Winner Gives Masters Verdict
Brad Faxon claimed that a win for DeChambeau at the Masters 'would be the best thing for golf' as DeChambeau looks for his first Major scalp since 2020
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Best Thing For The Game Of Golf Right Now Would Be For Bryson DeChambeau To Win The Masters' - Multiple Time PGA Tour Winner Gives Masters Verdict
Brad Faxon claimed that a win for DeChambeau at the Masters 'would be the best thing for golf' as DeChambeau looks for his first Major scalp since 2020
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Thanks 'Hundreds If Not Thousands' Of Masters Patrons For 'Unanimous Support' On Augusta Return
Norman was seen earlier this week walking among the patrons at The Masters - and in a social media message, he thanked many for their "words of encouragement" throughout
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Would A 15-Handicapper Shoot Around Augusta? Rory McIlroy Gave This Brutal Response...
McIlroy's search for an elusive Grand Slam with a Masters victory continues but he gave short shrift to any idea amateurs could handle Augusta
By James Nursey Published
-
Enjoying Watching Neal Shipley At The Masters? He’ll Be Back On Our Screens In Just Two Months' Time
The amateur has made a name for himself at Augusta National, and we’ll be able to see more of him at the Pinehurst No.2 Major in June
By Mike Hall Published
-
A Reporter Covering The Masters This Week Is Playing Her First EVER Round Of Golf At Augusta National Tomorrow
South Carolina sports reporter Julia Westerman will experience her first round of golf at the iconic course thanks to the annual media lottery
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Tiger Woods Hit Three Drives On 5th Hole In Masters Final Round
Woods hit three drives on the 5th hole in round 4, ultimately succumbing to a triple bogey seven
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Three Players Who Have Won Augusta National's Exclusive Crystal Vases This Week
Augusta National recognises players who make a hole-in-one, an albatross, an eagle or shoot the day's lowest score with limited edition crystal
By James Nursey Published
-
The Banned Masters Item Which Could Have Really Helped Bryson DeChambeau's Chances This Weekend
Augusta National's strict policy regarding prohibited objects at its tournament contains one item which the leading LIV golfer could have really benefited from using
By Jonny Leighfield Published