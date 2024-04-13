The Masters Prize Money Payout 2024

A record purse of is on offer at the Augusta National Major, with the winner set for a huge payday

Jon Rahm lifts the trophy after his Masters victory
Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters and claimed over $3m in prize money
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The 2024 Masters is proving an enthralling affair with a tight leaderboard over the opening two rounds. That included some of the biggest names in the game battling for the Green Jacket, while others missed the cut, not helped by brutally windy conditions on Friday.

It’s safe to say that whoever claims the title will have earned his victory. In addition to the prestige and attractive perks that come with winning The Masters, the winner will also claim huge earnings at Augusta National.

The winner’s prize and purse are identical to those of many of the PGA Tour’s prestigious signature events this year. That means the player who finishes on top of the leaderboard on Sunday evening will win $3.6m from a record $20m purse.

Bryson DeChambeau takes a shot in the second round of The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is in contention for The Masters title, and a record payday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That’s an increase of $2m on the $18m that was on offer at the 2023 edition. Back then, Jon Rahm saw off the challenges of LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson to claim the trophy and earn $3.24m. That continued a trend of increasing purses at the event after Scottie Scheffler won $2.7m from the $15m purse in 2022.

Even though there is more prize money on offer than ever before at this year's tournament, the winner will still earn less than victors at regular LIV Golf events, which sees the player finishing top of the leaderboard claim $4m after each tournament.

Overall, each of the top three in this year’s tournament will win seven-figure sums, with the runner-up claiming $2.16m and the player finishing third earning $1.36m.

Below is the prize money payout for The Masters.

The Masters Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$3,600,000
2nd$2,160,000
3rd$1,360,000
4th$960,000
5th$800,000
6th$720,000
7th$670,000
8th$620,000
9th$580,000
10th$540,000
11th$500,000
12th$460,000
13th$420,000
14th$380,000
15th$360,000
16th$340,000
17th$320,000
18th$300,000
19th$280,000
20th$260,000
21st$240,000
22nd$224,000
23rd$208,000
24th$192,000
25th$176,000
26th$160,000
27th$154,000
28th$148,000
29th$142,000
30th$136,000
31st$130,000
32nd$124,000
33rd$118,000
34th$113,000
35th$108,000
36th$103,000
37th$98,000
38th$94,000
39th$90,000
40th$86,000
41st$82,000
42nd$78,000
43rd$74,000
44th$70,000
45th$66,000
46th$62,000
47th$58,000
48th$54,800
49th$52,000
50th$50,400
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸