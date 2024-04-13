The 2024 Masters is proving an enthralling affair with a tight leaderboard over the opening two rounds. That included some of the biggest names in the game battling for the Green Jacket, while others missed the cut, not helped by brutally windy conditions on Friday.

It’s safe to say that whoever claims the title will have earned his victory. In addition to the prestige and attractive perks that come with winning The Masters, the winner will also claim huge earnings at Augusta National.

The winner’s prize and purse are identical to those of many of the PGA Tour’s prestigious signature events this year. That means the player who finishes on top of the leaderboard on Sunday evening will win $3.6m from a record $20m purse.

Bryson DeChambeau is in contention for The Masters title, and a record payday (Image credit: Getty Images)

That’s an increase of $2m on the $18m that was on offer at the 2023 edition. Back then, Jon Rahm saw off the challenges of LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson to claim the trophy and earn $3.24m. That continued a trend of increasing purses at the event after Scottie Scheffler won $2.7m from the $15m purse in 2022.

Even though there is more prize money on offer than ever before at this year's tournament, the winner will still earn less than victors at regular LIV Golf events, which sees the player finishing top of the leaderboard claim $4m after each tournament.

Overall, each of the top three in this year’s tournament will win seven-figure sums, with the runner-up claiming $2.16m and the player finishing third earning $1.36m.

Below is the prize money payout for The Masters.

The Masters Prize Money Payout 2024