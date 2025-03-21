How Much The Winning Caddie Earns At The Valspar Championship
The Valspar Championship is the final event of the Florida Swing and, with an $8.7 million tournament purse, it's not just the players who are playing for big money
After the PGA Tour's flagship event at TPC Sawgrass, the circuit moves to the Valspar Championship and the final tournament of the Florida Swing.
Taking place at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course, a number of big names are present and, with an $8.7 million purse up for grabs, it's a good chance for players to make moves up the standings.
Although it's not the $25 million purse and $4.5 million paycheck for the winner that we saw last week at TPC Sawgrass, there's still a tidy $1.566 million first prize for the top individual.
Because of this, it's not just the players who are looking for a good payday, as caddies can also make six figures if their boss can get over the line in Florida.
When it comes to payment, a player will usually give his caddie 10% of a winning check; that means the caddie for the 2025 Valspar champion should be taking home a $156,000 bonus.
Last year, Peter Malnati claimed a second PGA Tour title and his first in nine years, as the American fired a four-under 67 to secure the trophy at Innisbrook Resort.
Founded in 2000, the Valspar Championship has been won by the likes of K.J Choi, Vijay Singh, Retif Goosen, Jim Furyk, Luke Donald and Jordan Spieth, with Spieth one of the big names set to tee it up in Florida.
Among the other names are World No.3 Xander Schauffele, as well as Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas, with all looking for strong weeks as The Masters is just three weeks away.
