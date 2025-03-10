The Players Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

A week on from the eye-watering $20 million prize purse at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, there is an even greater sum on offer at The Players Championship.

The PGA Tour's flagship event at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course is widely known as 'the fifth Major' and offers several highly-appealing perks alongside winning, such as the increased number of FedEx Cup points, a longer exemption period on the top US circuit and entry into all four Majors for the next three years.

And then there is the prize money. A total of $25 million matches the total since 2023, which in itself was up $5 million from the year before, and is double the sum when Rory McIlroy reigned supreme just six years ago.

The mammoth figure this term means whoever succeeds Scottie Scheffler as champion will collect a mind-blowing $4.5 million for four days work. That is $500,000 more than the winner of a single LIV Golf event earns, even though the 54-hole league offers the same total prize purse.

The Players Championship prize money is also higher than each of the four men's Majors put up in 2024 - and by some margin. The US Open came closest via a $21.5 million total and $4.3 million for the champion while The Masters was second at $20 million ($3.6 million).

Scottie Scheffler and his caddie Ted Scott pose with The Players Championship trophy in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Championship put up $18.5 million in 2024 with $3.33 million for its winner, and The Open Championship offered $17 million overall with $3.1 million for the Champion golfer of the Year.

Returning to The Players, the runner-up in 2025 is set to land a little over $2.7 million and will be one of five golfers in the field to scoop a seven-figure payday come Sunday night. Fifth place scores $1.025 million.

Below is the full prize money payout for The Players Championship in 2025.

The Players Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Prize Money Position 1st $4,500,000 2nd $2,725,000 3rd $1,725,000 4th $1,225,000 5th $1,025,000 6th $906,250 7th $843,750 8th $781,250 9th $731,250 10th $681,250 11th $631,250 12th $581,250 13th $531,250 14th $481,250 15th $456,250 16th $431,250 17th $406,250 18th $381,250 19th $356,250 20th $331,250 21st $306,250 22nd $281,250 23rd $261,250 24th $241,250 25th $221,250 26th $201,250 27th $193,750 28th $186,250 29th $178,750 30th $171,250 31st $163,750 32nd $156,250 33rd $148,750 34th $142,500 35th $136,250 36th $130,000 37th $123,750 38th $118,750 39th $113,750 40th $108,750 41st $103,750 42nd $98,750 43rd $93,750 44th $88,750 45th $83,750 46th $78,750 47th $73,750 48th $69,750 49th $66,250 50th $64,250 51st $62,750 52nd $61,250 53rd $60,250 54th $59,250 55th $58,750 56th $58,250 57th $57,750 58th $57,250 59th $56,750 60th $56,250 61st $55,750 62nd $55,250 63rd $54,750 64th $54,250 65th $53,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Players Championship?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Given The Players Championship annually claims to have the best field in golf, it might be quicker to say who is not in action at TPC Sawgrass, with 144 world-class golfers on show having qualified through a variety of methods.

48 of the world's top-50 will be in the field this week, excluding only Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton who are banned due to their involvement with the LIV Golf League.

Each of the world's top-10 are set to tee it up, though, with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele leading the charge. World No.5 Ludvig Aberg is among several betting picks, too, as is last week's winner Russell Henley and the man he defeated, Collin Morikawa.

A total of eight former Players champions earned a tee time in 2025, including the aforementioned Scheffler and McIlroy, with Justin Thomas (2021), Si Woo Kim (2017), Jason Day (2016), Rickie Fowler (2015), Matt Kuchar (2012), and Adam Scott (2004) all featuring.

Justin Rose - who joins Kuchar in making his 20th appearance at The Players Championship - is one of several current Ryder Cup hopefuls looking for a good week. Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood and Wyndham Clark are among several other big names included.

Can LIV Golfers Play In The Players Championship? Like any other PGA Tour events, there is no place for current LIV golfers at The Players Championship, or pros who have competed on the PIF-backed circuit at any point within the last year. That means former champions including Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer all miss out - as do other big names such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. However, Laurie Canter will become the first former LIV player to compete at The Players because his last LIV tournament was February 2024 and his ban from the PGA Tour has now expired.

Is Tiger Woods In The 2025 Players Championship? Tiger Woods will not compete at The Players Championship in 2025, despite it being the final year before his exemption expires. Woods mother Kultida died in February and it has understandably affected the 49-year-old's preparation. He withdrew from the Genesis Invitational later in February and admitted his heart was not in practicing just yet. Fans of Woods hope he will make his PGA Tour return at The Masters in April. The 15-time Major champion's most recent competitive start was at the 2024 Open Championship in July.