The Players Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
One of the biggest prize purses in all of professional golf is on the line at TPC Sawgrass as Scottie Scheffler hunts his third Players title in a row
A week on from the eye-watering $20 million prize purse at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, there is an even greater sum on offer at The Players Championship.
The PGA Tour's flagship event at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course is widely known as 'the fifth Major' and offers several highly-appealing perks alongside winning, such as the increased number of FedEx Cup points, a longer exemption period on the top US circuit and entry into all four Majors for the next three years.
And then there is the prize money. A total of $25 million matches the total since 2023, which in itself was up $5 million from the year before, and is double the sum when Rory McIlroy reigned supreme just six years ago.
The mammoth figure this term means whoever succeeds Scottie Scheffler as champion will collect a mind-blowing $4.5 million for four days work. That is $500,000 more than the winner of a single LIV Golf event earns, even though the 54-hole league offers the same total prize purse.
The Players Championship prize money is also higher than each of the four men's Majors put up in 2024 - and by some margin. The US Open came closest via a $21.5 million total and $4.3 million for the champion while The Masters was second at $20 million ($3.6 million).
The PGA Championship put up $18.5 million in 2024 with $3.33 million for its winner, and The Open Championship offered $17 million overall with $3.1 million for the Champion golfer of the Year.
Returning to The Players, the runner-up in 2025 is set to land a little over $2.7 million and will be one of five golfers in the field to scoop a seven-figure payday come Sunday night. Fifth place scores $1.025 million.
Below is the full prize money payout for The Players Championship in 2025.
The Players Championship Prize Money Payout
Prize Money
Position
1st
$4,500,000
2nd
$2,725,000
3rd
$1,725,000
4th
$1,225,000
5th
$1,025,000
6th
$906,250
7th
$843,750
8th
$781,250
9th
$731,250
10th
$681,250
11th
$631,250
12th
$581,250
13th
$531,250
14th
$481,250
15th
$456,250
16th
$431,250
17th
$406,250
18th
$381,250
19th
$356,250
20th
$331,250
21st
$306,250
22nd
$281,250
23rd
$261,250
24th
$241,250
25th
$221,250
26th
$201,250
27th
$193,750
28th
$186,250
29th
$178,750
30th
$171,250
31st
$163,750
32nd
$156,250
33rd
$148,750
34th
$142,500
35th
$136,250
36th
$130,000
37th
$123,750
38th
$118,750
39th
$113,750
40th
$108,750
41st
$103,750
42nd
$98,750
43rd
$93,750
44th
$88,750
45th
$83,750
46th
$78,750
47th
$73,750
48th
$69,750
49th
$66,250
50th
$64,250
51st
$62,750
52nd
$61,250
53rd
$60,250
54th
$59,250
55th
$58,750
56th
$58,250
57th
$57,750
58th
$57,250
59th
$56,750
60th
$56,250
61st
$55,750
62nd
$55,250
63rd
$54,750
64th
$54,250
65th
$53,750
Who Are The Star Names In The Players Championship?
Given The Players Championship annually claims to have the best field in golf, it might be quicker to say who is not in action at TPC Sawgrass, with 144 world-class golfers on show having qualified through a variety of methods.
48 of the world's top-50 will be in the field this week, excluding only Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton who are banned due to their involvement with the LIV Golf League.
Each of the world's top-10 are set to tee it up, though, with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele leading the charge. World No.5 Ludvig Aberg is among several betting picks, too, as is last week's winner Russell Henley and the man he defeated, Collin Morikawa.
A total of eight former Players champions earned a tee time in 2025, including the aforementioned Scheffler and McIlroy, with Justin Thomas (2021), Si Woo Kim (2017), Jason Day (2016), Rickie Fowler (2015), Matt Kuchar (2012), and Adam Scott (2004) all featuring.
Justin Rose - who joins Kuchar in making his 20th appearance at The Players Championship - is one of several current Ryder Cup hopefuls looking for a good week. Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood and Wyndham Clark are among several other big names included.
Can LIV Golfers Play In The Players Championship?
Like any other PGA Tour events, there is no place for current LIV golfers at The Players Championship, or pros who have competed on the PIF-backed circuit at any point within the last year.
That means former champions including Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer all miss out - as do other big names such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
However, Laurie Canter will become the first former LIV player to compete at The Players because his last LIV tournament was February 2024 and his ban from the PGA Tour has now expired.
Is Tiger Woods In The 2025 Players Championship?
Tiger Woods will not compete at The Players Championship in 2025, despite it being the final year before his exemption expires.
Woods mother Kultida died in February and it has understandably affected the 49-year-old's preparation. He withdrew from the Genesis Invitational later in February and admitted his heart was not in practicing just yet.
Fans of Woods hope he will make his PGA Tour return at The Masters in April. The 15-time Major champion's most recent competitive start was at the 2024 Open Championship in July.
Where Is The 2025 Players Championship?
The tournament takes place at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course, where it has been held since 1982. The venue is particularly well known for its iconic par-3 17th, which has an island green and regularly sees several balls land in the water surrounding it.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
