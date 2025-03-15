Xander Schauffele Commits To Valspar Championship As Injury Return And Masters Prep Ramps Up

The American is looking to get more competitive rounds in ahead of the first Major Championship of the season at Augusta National

Xander Schauffele hits a driver and watches it off the tee
Xander Schauffele made the cut on the number at The Players Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston's avatar
By
published

World No.3 Xander Schauffele looks set to play this year's Valspar Championship, with his name appearing in the initial field for what is one of three PGA Tour events left before The Masters, the first men's Major Championship of the season.

Schauffele, who won both the PGA Championship and The Open last year, has shown signs of rust since returning from a rib injury.

However, he's also demonstrated his great battling qualities to make the cut at both last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

The two-time Major champion arrived at The Players Championship on a streak of 58 straight made cuts, the longest cut run since Tiger Woods’ incredible streak of 142 straight that spanned from 1998 to 2005.

After making back-to-back double bogeys at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Schauffele found himself in danger of missing the cut for the first time since the 2022 Masters.

A string of birdies kept his record intact last week, after which he described his long run of successive cuts made as a "cool thing".

Xander Schauffele in a bunker at the 2025 Players Championship

Schauffele scrambling at The Players Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, one of the standout players from last season has bigger targets than making cuts, but he was back fighting to make the weekend at The Players Championship.

"Really bad," is how Schauffele described his game over the first two rounds at TPC Sawgrass, where he extended his cut streak in narrow fashion, making the cut on the number.

“Just not very good. … Not hitting it close enough, to duffing chips, to missing every fairway, to hitting fairways to missing greens.

"It's pretty gross, to be completely honest. So if I can eke out this cut, that would be nice. But the game feels pretty bad."

Schauffele, who finished tied second at The Masters in 2019, will be hoping to finish strongly this week and then get four more competitive rounds in at the Valspar Championship next week.

The tournament, which takes place at Palm Harbor, Florida, is set to feature 24 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Schauffele finished tied fifth in the event last year, and a similar finish would be the confidence boost he needs ahead of Augusta National.

Those players competing in the $8.7 million event at Innisbrook Resort also include Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Sahith Theegala.

Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest