Valspar Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

The Valspar Championship is the final event of the Florida Swing, with an $8.7 million purse up for grabs at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course

Peter Malnati holds the Valspar Championship trophy
After a thrilling Players Championship, the PGA Tour moves to the Valspar Championship, which has been a mainstay on the circuit's calendar since 2000.

Last year, Peter Malnati claimed a second PGA Tour title and his first in nine years, as the American fired a four-under 67 to secure the trophy at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.

Peter Malnati raises his arms in the air after his Valspar Championship victory

World No.3 Xander Schauffele headlines, as the field includes the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry.

Along with the big names, this week's tournament features a bumped-up prize fund from last year. The 2024 prize money stood at $8.4m, with winner Malnati pocketing $1,512,000.

This year's prize pool stands at $8.7m, with the champion earning $1,566,000 - an increase of $54,000 vs 2024. There's also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer to the winner, as well as a two year PGA Tour exemption. The winner also earns a spot in The Masters.

A close-up of the Valspar Championship trophy

Take a look at the full Valspar Championship prize money payout below...

Valspar Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,566,000

2nd

$948,300

3rd

$600,300

4th

$426,300

5th

$356,700

6th

$315,375

7th

$293,625

8th

$271,875

9th

$254,475

10th

$237,075

11th

$219,675

12th

$202,275

13th

$184,875

14th

$167,475

15th

$158,775

16th

$150,075

17th

$141,375

18th

$132,675

19th

$123,975

20th

$115,275

21st

$106,575

22nd

$97,875

23rd

$90,915

24th

$83,955

25th

$76,995

26th

$70,035

27th

$67,425

28th

$64,815

29th

$62,205

30th

$59,595

31st

$56,985

32nd

$54,375

33rd

$51,765

34th

$49,590

35th

$47,415

36th

$45,240

37th

$43,065

38th

$41,325

39th

$39,585

40th

$37,845

41st

$36,105

42nd

$34,365

43rd

$32,625

44th

$30,885

45th

$29,145

46th

$27,405

47th

$25,665

48th

$24,273

49th

$23,055

50th

$22,359

51st

$21,837

52nd

$21,315

53rd

$20,967

54th

$20,619

55th

$20,445

56th

$20,271

57th

$20,097

58th

$19,923

59th

$19,749

60th

$19,575

61st

$19,401

62nd

$19,227

63rd

$19,053

64th

$18,879

65th

$18,705

Who are the star names in the Valspar Championship field?

Xander Schauffele watches his wedge shot

A number of the World's Top 50 are present in Florida, which includes the World No.3 Schauffele, who continues his return from injury and ramps up his tournament prep for The Masters in three weeks time.

Spieth, Thomas, Fleetwood and Lowry are in the field and, among the other big names include two-time Valspar Championship winner Sam Burns, as well as Will Zalatoris, Tom Kim and Sepp Straka.

Where is the Valspar Championship Held?

Held at Innisbrook Resort, the Copperhead Course is located in Palm Harbor, Florida and regularly ranks inside the top 10 on the PGA Tour in terms of toughness.

Like Augusta National, TPC Sawgrass and PGA National, the Copperhead Course has its own famous three-hole stretch known as The Snake Pit. The holes in question are the 475-yard par 4 16th, the 215-yard par 3 17th and the 445-yard par 4 18th.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

