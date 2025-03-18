Valspar Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

After a thrilling Players Championship, the PGA Tour moves to the Valspar Championship, which has been a mainstay on the circuit's calendar since 2000.

Last year, Peter Malnati claimed a second PGA Tour title and his first in nine years, as the American fired a four-under 67 to secure the trophy at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

World No.3 Xander Schauffele headlines, as the field includes the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry.

Along with the big names, this week's tournament features a bumped-up prize fund from last year. The 2024 prize money stood at $8.4m, with winner Malnati pocketing $1,512,000.

This year's prize pool stands at $8.7m, with the champion earning $1,566,000 - an increase of $54,000 vs 2024. There's also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer to the winner, as well as a two year PGA Tour exemption. The winner also earns a spot in The Masters.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take a look at the full Valspar Championship prize money payout below...

Valspar Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,566,000 2nd $948,300 3rd $600,300 4th $426,300 5th $356,700 6th $315,375 7th $293,625 8th $271,875 9th $254,475 10th $237,075 11th $219,675 12th $202,275 13th $184,875 14th $167,475 15th $158,775 16th $150,075 17th $141,375 18th $132,675 19th $123,975 20th $115,275 21st $106,575 22nd $97,875 23rd $90,915 24th $83,955 25th $76,995 26th $70,035 27th $67,425 28th $64,815 29th $62,205 30th $59,595 31st $56,985 32nd $54,375 33rd $51,765 34th $49,590 35th $47,415 36th $45,240 37th $43,065 38th $41,325 39th $39,585 40th $37,845 41st $36,105 42nd $34,365 43rd $32,625 44th $30,885 45th $29,145 46th $27,405 47th $25,665 48th $24,273 49th $23,055 50th $22,359 51st $21,837 52nd $21,315 53rd $20,967 54th $20,619 55th $20,445 56th $20,271 57th $20,097 58th $19,923 59th $19,749 60th $19,575 61st $19,401 62nd $19,227 63rd $19,053 64th $18,879 65th $18,705

Who are the star names in the Valspar Championship field?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A number of the World's Top 50 are present in Florida, which includes the World No.3 Schauffele, who continues his return from injury and ramps up his tournament prep for The Masters in three weeks time.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spieth, Thomas, Fleetwood and Lowry are in the field and, among the other big names include two-time Valspar Championship winner Sam Burns, as well as Will Zalatoris, Tom Kim and Sepp Straka.

Where is the Valspar Championship Held?

Held at Innisbrook Resort, the Copperhead Course is located in Palm Harbor, Florida and regularly ranks inside the top 10 on the PGA Tour in terms of toughness.

Like Augusta National, TPC Sawgrass and PGA National, the Copperhead Course has its own famous three-hole stretch known as The Snake Pit. The holes in question are the 475-yard par 4 16th, the 215-yard par 3 17th and the 445-yard par 4 18th.