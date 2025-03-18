Valspar Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The Valspar Championship is the final event of the Florida Swing, with an $8.7 million purse up for grabs at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course
After a thrilling Players Championship, the PGA Tour moves to the Valspar Championship, which has been a mainstay on the circuit's calendar since 2000.
Last year, Peter Malnati claimed a second PGA Tour title and his first in nine years, as the American fired a four-under 67 to secure the trophy at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.
World No.3 Xander Schauffele headlines, as the field includes the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry.
Along with the big names, this week's tournament features a bumped-up prize fund from last year. The 2024 prize money stood at $8.4m, with winner Malnati pocketing $1,512,000.
This year's prize pool stands at $8.7m, with the champion earning $1,566,000 - an increase of $54,000 vs 2024. There's also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer to the winner, as well as a two year PGA Tour exemption. The winner also earns a spot in The Masters.
Take a look at the full Valspar Championship prize money payout below...
Valspar Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,566,000
2nd
$948,300
3rd
$600,300
4th
$426,300
5th
$356,700
6th
$315,375
7th
$293,625
8th
$271,875
9th
$254,475
10th
$237,075
11th
$219,675
12th
$202,275
13th
$184,875
14th
$167,475
15th
$158,775
16th
$150,075
17th
$141,375
18th
$132,675
19th
$123,975
20th
$115,275
21st
$106,575
22nd
$97,875
23rd
$90,915
24th
$83,955
25th
$76,995
26th
$70,035
27th
$67,425
28th
$64,815
29th
$62,205
30th
$59,595
31st
$56,985
32nd
$54,375
33rd
$51,765
34th
$49,590
35th
$47,415
36th
$45,240
37th
$43,065
38th
$41,325
39th
$39,585
40th
$37,845
41st
$36,105
42nd
$34,365
43rd
$32,625
44th
$30,885
45th
$29,145
46th
$27,405
47th
$25,665
48th
$24,273
49th
$23,055
50th
$22,359
51st
$21,837
52nd
$21,315
53rd
$20,967
54th
$20,619
55th
$20,445
56th
$20,271
57th
$20,097
58th
$19,923
59th
$19,749
60th
$19,575
61st
$19,401
62nd
$19,227
63rd
$19,053
64th
$18,879
65th
$18,705
Who are the star names in the Valspar Championship field?
A number of the World's Top 50 are present in Florida, which includes the World No.3 Schauffele, who continues his return from injury and ramps up his tournament prep for The Masters in three weeks time.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Spieth, Thomas, Fleetwood and Lowry are in the field and, among the other big names include two-time Valspar Championship winner Sam Burns, as well as Will Zalatoris, Tom Kim and Sepp Straka.
Where is the Valspar Championship Held?
Held at Innisbrook Resort, the Copperhead Course is located in Palm Harbor, Florida and regularly ranks inside the top 10 on the PGA Tour in terms of toughness.
Like Augusta National, TPC Sawgrass and PGA National, the Copperhead Course has its own famous three-hole stretch known as The Snake Pit. The holes in question are the 475-yard par 4 16th, the 215-yard par 3 17th and the 445-yard par 4 18th.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
JJ Spaun Didn’t Win The Players Championship, But Here’s Everything He Gets After A Life-Changing Week At TPC Sawgrass
Spaun may have missed out on Players Championship victory, but the American can take solace in a number of positives from a fine week at TPC Sawgrass
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Would YouTube Star Grant Horvat Accept A Sponsor's Invite To A PGA Tour Event? The Answer Is Complicated...
The 2025 Creator Classic champion explained why he has mixed feelings on whether he would accept a hypothetical sponsor's invite to a PGA Tour event
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘It’s Hard To Not Feel Discouraged’ - JJ Spaun Reacts After Players Championship Playoff Defeat To Rory McIlroy
The American came up short in a bid to win The Players Championship, as Spaun would rue a costly triple bogey at the par 3 17th in a playoff with Rory McIlroy
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Paul McGinley Proposes ‘One Of The Things That I Think LIV Have Got Right’ To Be Applied To PGA Tour
The Golf Channel analyst thinks a key change implemented by LIV Golf could make all the difference to the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Keegan Bradley Makes Second Hole-In-One Of 2025 At Another Iconic Venue
Keegan Bradley made an ace in the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass - and it's not the only iconic venue he's achieved it at this year
By Mike Hall Published
-
J.J. Spaun Involved In Drop Drama While In Contention At The Players Championship
Playing the ninth hole at TPC Sawgrass, the American received a huge slice of luck via a double drop at the par 5, with the move leading to a birdie
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How A Strong Finish At The Players Championship Will Mean This Professional May Retain His PGA Tour Card
Bud Cauley is needing to finish in, or around, the top 5 at TPC Sawgrass to keep his PGA Tour playing rights for 2025, with the American currently playing on a major medical extension
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Many Monday Finishes Have There Been At The Players Championship?
The Players Championship is the PGA Tour's flagship event and, throughout its history, there have been eight Monday finishes, with the last being in 2022
By Matt Cradock Published