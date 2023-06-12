How Many Golfers Entered The US Open This Year?
The USGA announced that record numbers sought to reach the 123rd US Open at LACC
The 123rd US Open heads to Los Angeles Country Club this week with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick set to defend his trophy against 155 of the best golfers in the world. However, for many hopefuls, the journey to compete at LACC this week began several months ago, with anyone below a 1.4 handicap index allowed to sign up for local qualifying between April 17 - May 22 with the chance to compete in LA in June.
According to the USGA, this year’s local qualifying saw a record number of entries, surpassing the previous record set in 2014 for the US Open at Pinehurst. 10,187 registered for the first stage of qualifying, an increase from the 10,127 seen in 2014 and only the second time it has exceeded 10,000.
The figure also represented the 11th consecutive time and the 14th time overall that the total number of entries for the US Open exceeded 9,000 with an exception being the 2020 edition where the field was all-exempt due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Local qualifying was conducted across 109 sites in 44 US states and Canada, with the top performers joining already exempt players at final qualifying, which took place at several courses across America, with other final qualifiers held in Japan and England.
Former European Ryder Cup player Ross Fisher was one of those who made it through final qualifying in England after shooting a nine-under-par 36-hole score at Walton Heath.
LIV star and Masters champion Sergio Garcia also came through final qualifying in Dallas, Texas, to ensure his spot in his 24th consecutive US Open, having missed out on automatic exemption due to his falling OWGR ranking.
The final chance to make it into the 156-man field this week came on June 5th, in what has been dubbed ‘the longest day in golf’. The occasion saw 900 players compete for the final 64 spots in LACC at 10 different venues across the US and Canada.
A post shared by U.S. Open Championship (@usopengolf)
A photo posted by on
All these final qualifiers were 36-hole events with notable PGA Tour players such as Dylan Wu and Stewart Cink qualifying alongside LIV golfers such as Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz.
Many notable players did not make it through the final qualifiers, however, with the likes of Harry Higgs and 2016 PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker falling at the final hurdle.
PGA professional Michael Block, who made headlines for his stunning performance at the PGA Championship last month, was another who failed to qualify as he missed out by two strokes.
All eyes now turn to LACC with the first round commencing on June 15th.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
2023 US Open Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA Tour is heading to Los Angeles, California, for the US Open. OddsChecker's golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 US Open.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
One-Handed Chipper Vows To Use Unorthodox Technique To Tackle The US Open
Austen Truslow used his one-handed chipping technique to qualify for the US Open, and will stick with it this week at LA Country Club.
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Steve Stricker Breaks Long-Standing Tiger Woods Record En Route To PGA Tour Champions Win
Stricker's first-round 65 broke the record for the most consecutive rounds of par or better
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
'I Try To Make Out That Diabetes Doesn’t Make It Harder, But It Does' - Hannah McCook
During Diabetes Awareness Week, the Scottish golfer hopes to inspire youngsters with the condition to continue playing sports
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
WATCH: Adam Hadwin Tackled By Security After Nick Taylor's RBC Canadian Open Win
The Canadian tried celebrating his countryman's victory at the tournament, but met his match in a security guard on the 18th green
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Ashleigh Buhai Holds Off Hyo-Joo Kim To Win ShopRite LPGA Classic
The South African held off the challenge of Hyo-Joo Kim for her second win on the LPGA Tour
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Finishes Seven Under In Pro Debut
The Swede finished with three successive birdies at the RBC Canadian Open to head to the clubhouse in the top 25
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Richard Bland Dismisses Suggestion Jay Monahan Can Disband LIV Golf
Richard Bland doesn't think Jimmy Dunne's claim that the PGA Tour commissioner could disband LIV Golf will happen
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'Two Bottles Of Rose' Secret To Pepperell's Career Day With Irons
Eddie Pepperell has joked that two bottles of rose the night before his final round in the Scandinavian Mixed improved his iron play
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Claude Harmon Defends Rory McIlroy After PGA Tour Deal With PIF
Claude Harmon III has defended Rory McIlroy following the PGA Tour's deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund
By Mike Hall • Published