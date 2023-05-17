Fisher And Horsey Among Seven To Win US Open Spots At Walton Heath Qualifying

Multiple DP World Tour winners Ross Fisher and David Horsey were two of seven players to earn spots at the US Open next month after coming through qualifying at Walton Heath.

US Open qualifying returned to England after a three-year break due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, with 80 players tackling 36 holes over the two courses at renowned Surrey venue Walton Heath.

South African Deon Germishuys shot 66-68 to win the event with a 10-under total score from his 36 holes – meaning the DP World Tour rookie will make his Major debut at Los Angeles Country Club in the 2023 US Open.

Germishuys, who graduated from the Challenge Tour last year, earned a one-shot victory over fellow South African Wilco Nienaber and English pair Horsey and Fisher after they all finished on nine under.

Nienaber shot a stunning 66 on the New Course, but four-time DP World Tour winner Horsey went one better with a seven-under round of 65 to come storming through and take a spot in the US Open.

Five-time winner Fisher had also shot 65 on the New Course in his first round, and held on with a two-under 70 on the Old Course to secure his place in the third Major of the season.

It will be a sixth US Open appearance for Fisher, who finished in fifth at Bethpage Black in 2009 with what was his best showing in a Major, while it will be Horsey’s second US Open appearance and just sixth in Majors overall.

The top four were joined by France’s Matthieu Pavon, Sweden’s Jen Dantorp and Alejandro Del Rey of Spain after all three shot 68-68 to finish on eight under.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Talented 20-year-old Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin missed out by just a shot after a disappointing 72 on the New Course followed a sparkling 65 on the Old, but he did at least grab one of two alternate spots after a playoff – with American Jordan Gumbert securing the other.

More qualifying events will be held in Canada, America and Japan while two spots will be allocated to the top points scorers from a Qualifying Series being staged comprising of the Italian Open, Soudal Open, KLM Open and Porsche European Open.

The 123rd US Open will take place at Los Angeles Country Club on June 16-19.