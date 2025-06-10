The Longest Par 4s In US Open History
Oakmont has two 500-yard par 4s for this week's US Open, but they don;t even crack the top 20 for the longest ever played in the tournament
There are a couple of meaty par 4s at the US Open at Oakmont this week, but none of them even crack the top 20 for the longest ever played in the tournament.
Oakmont can boast both the longest par 3 and longest par 5 in US Open history, but even though its par 4s measure in at 507 and 502 yards, that's nothing compared to the real brutes on the rota.
The longest of which we have recently witnessed, as the 16th hole at Los Angeles Country Club holds the title of the longest hole in US Open history from when the event was held there in 2023.
Wyndham Clark held off Rory McIlroy by a stroke to win the 2023 US Open while taking on a par 4 that measured in at a whopping 558 yards in the third round of play on Saturday.
That broke a record set just 24 hours earlier when the hole played three yards shorter at 555 to set a then-record for the longest par 4 in US Open history.
Previous to Los Angeles, Chambers Bay set the benchmark for longest holes in the US Open, and with two different tests as well with 11th and 13th now sitting third and fourth in the overall list.
Both were stretched out to the maximum during the second round of the 2015 US Open won by Jordan Spieth, with the 11th coming in at 544 and the 13th a touch longer at 551.
That's quite some test to have two par 4s on the same course on the same day measuring in at such length - especially with the green they had at Chambers Bay.
The fourth at Pinehurst No.2 rounds out the top five longest par 4s in the US Open, as it came in at a bumper 542 yards during the third round in 2014 - just two yards longer than the maximum it played during last year's championship.
Shinnecock Hills and Torrey Pines are the only other two US Open courses to make the list of the top 20 longest par 4s ever played in the event.
Longest par 4s in US Open history
- 558 yards, 16th, third round, The Los Angeles (Calif.) C.C. (North Course), 2023
- 555 yards, 16th, second round, The Los Angeles (Calif.) C.C. (North Course), 2023
- 551 yards, 13th, second round, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., 2015
- 544 yards, 11th, second round, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., 2015
- 542 yards, 4th, third round, Pinehurst R. & C.C. (Course No. 2), Village of Pinehurst, N.C., 2014
- 541 yards, 11th, first round, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., 2015
- 541 yards, 11th, fourth round, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., 2015
- 540 yards, 16th, fourth round, Pinehurst R. & C.C. (Course No. 2), Village of Pinehurst, N.C., 2024
- 536 yards, 14th, first round, Shinnecock Hills G.C., Southampton, N.Y., 2018
- 534 yards, 14th, third round, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., 2015
- 534 yards, 6th, third round, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course), San Diego, Calif., 2021
- 533 yards, 13th, third round, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., 2015
- 532 yards, 16th, fourth round, The Los Angeles (Calif.) C.C. (North Course), 2023
- 532 yards, 17th, fourth round, The Los Angeles (Calif.) C.C. (North Course), 2023
- 531 yards, 16th, second round, Pinehurst R. & C.C. (Course No. 2), Village of Pinehurst, N.C., 2024
- 530 yards, 11th, third round, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., 2015
- 530 yards, 17th, second round, The Los Angeles (Calif.) C.C. (North Course), 2023
- 529 yards, 14th, third round, Shinnecock Hills G.C., Southampton, N.Y., 2018
- 529 yards, 16th, first round, The Los Angeles (Calif.) C.C. (North Course), 2023
- 528 yards, 4th, fourth round, Pinehurst R. & C.C. (Course No. 2), Village of Pinehurst, N.C., 2014
- 528 yards, 14th, first round, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., 2015
- 528 yards, 4th, first round, Pinehurst R. & C.C. (Course No. 2), Village of Pinehurst, N.C., 2024
- 528 yards, 16th, third round, Pinehurst R. & C.C. (Course No. 2), Village of Pinehurst, N.C., 2024
