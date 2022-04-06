How Do Masters Ticket Prices Compare To Other Sports

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It was Gary Player that said: "When I think of Augusta, I think of great beauty. I've always said if they have a golf course like this in heaven, I hope I'm the pro there one day." When a three-time Masters champion holds the property in such high-esteem, you begin to understand the significance of the place.

Thanks to modern technology, the beauty of Augusta National is no longer a secret. It might be a private club that only allows a very select few to tee it up each year but through the magic of television, we've all played a million rounds in our dreams. Those that want to make their dream a reality face the difficulty of getting their hands on a ticket. To put into perspective, the ballot for a ticket this year was decided not too long after Hideki Matsuyama first slipped into the Green Jacket last spring.

It's not just the availability to be mindful of, as we recently learned. SlotsOnlineCanada has undertaken a study across the average ticket price of all major sporting events and the Masters came in a remarkable third place. The average price of a ticket to golf's Holy Grail is said to cost fans a whopping $3,000. To put into perspective, that is nearly $2,500 more expensive than the World Cup Final in Qatar; which will be played later this year.

Perhaps unsurprising is that the Super Bowl LVI dominated the list with each attendee coughing up an average of $8,869 for their seat. The only silver, more, light grey, lining is that it included the halftime performance.

The Stanley Cup Finals, which is not scheduled to be played until this coming June; narrowly pipped the Masters with an average cost of $3,500 per ticket.

As you let those numbers sink in, take a look at the full findings of the study below:

Rank Event Sport Average Cost Per Ticket 1 Super Bowl LVI NFL $8,869 2 Stanley Cup Finals NHL $3,500 3 The Masters Golf $3,000 4 NBA Finals NBA $2,507 5 Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Boxing $2,008 6 Kentucky Derby Horse Racing $1,904 7 2021 World Series MLB $1,120 8 Champions League Final Soccer $731 9 Daytona 500 NASCAR $601 10 100m Men's Race Rio Olympics $488 11 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Cricket $475 12 2022 World Cup Final Soccer $467 13 Canadian Grand Prix Motorsport $408 14 WrestleMania 38 Wrestling $308 15 AEW Double or Nothing Wrestling $305 16 UFC 272 MMA $208 17 Wimbledon Final Tennis $198 18 NJPW 50th Anniversary Show Wrestling $101 19 Super League Final Rugby League $71

As fans ascend at Augusta National this year, they will be able to catch a glimpse of Tiger Woods who will be competing in his first Major tournament since a car accident nearly ended his career in February 2021. Whilst you might be forgiven for believing Woods' appearance is more ceremonious in nature, the American has other ideas. When asked if he believes he can win, the fifteen-time Major champion responded with two short words that sent shivers down the spine of the golfing world - "I do."

Let us know what you think about the study. Do you think the cost fairly represents what is, to many, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity? Or do you think they're too high?