How Do Masters Ticket Prices Compare To Other Sports

A comprehensive study of ticket prices at Major sporting events shows a staggering statistic about the Masters

The Masters logo on a golf ball
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Hibbitt
By
published

It was Gary Player that said: "When I think of Augusta, I think of great beauty. I've always said if they have a golf course like this in heaven, I hope I'm the pro there one day." When a three-time Masters champion holds the property in such high-esteem, you begin to understand the significance of the place.

Thanks to modern technology, the beauty of Augusta National is no longer a secret. It might be a private club that only allows a very select few to tee it up each year but through the magic of television, we've all played a million rounds in our dreams. Those that want to make their dream a reality face the difficulty of getting their hands on a ticket. To put into perspective, the ballot for a ticket this year was decided not too long after Hideki Matsuyama first slipped into the Green Jacket last spring. 

It's not just the availability to be mindful of, as we recently learned. SlotsOnlineCanada has undertaken a study across the average ticket price of all major sporting events and the Masters came in a remarkable third place. The average price of a ticket to golf's Holy Grail is said to cost fans a whopping $3,000. To put into perspective, that is nearly $2,500 more expensive than the World Cup Final in Qatar; which will be played later this year. 

Perhaps unsurprising is that the Super Bowl LVI dominated the list with each attendee coughing up an average of $8,869 for their seat. The only silver, more, light grey, lining is that it included the halftime performance. 

The Stanley Cup Finals, which is not scheduled to be played until this coming June; narrowly pipped the Masters with an average cost of $3,500 per ticket. 

As you let those numbers sink in, take a look at the full findings of the study below:

RankEventSportAverage Cost Per Ticket
1Super Bowl LVINFL$8,869
2Stanley Cup FinalsNHL$3,500
3The MastersGolf$3,000
4NBA FinalsNBA$2,507
5Tyson Fury vs Dillian WhyteBoxing$2,008
6Kentucky DerbyHorse Racing$1,904
72021 World SeriesMLB$1,120
8Champions League FinalSoccer$731
9Daytona 500NASCAR$601
10100m Men's RaceRio Olympics$488
112021 ICC Men's T20 World CupCricket$475
122022 World Cup FinalSoccer$467
13Canadian Grand PrixMotorsport$408
14WrestleMania 38Wrestling$308
15AEW Double or NothingWrestling$305
16UFC 272MMA$208
17Wimbledon FinalTennis$198
18NJPW 50th Anniversary ShowWrestling$101
19Super League FinalRugby League$71

As fans ascend at Augusta National this year, they will be able to catch a glimpse of Tiger Woods who will be competing in his first Major tournament since a car accident nearly ended his career in February 2021. Whilst you might be forgiven for believing Woods' appearance is more ceremonious in nature, the American has other ideas. When asked if he believes he can win, the fifteen-time Major champion responded with two short words that sent shivers down the spine of the golfing world - "I do." 

Let us know what you think about the study. Do you think the cost fairly represents what is, to many, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity? Or do you think they're too high? 

James Hibbitt
James Hibbitt

James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.