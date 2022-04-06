How Do Masters Ticket Prices Compare To Other Sports
A comprehensive study of ticket prices at Major sporting events shows a staggering statistic about the Masters
It was Gary Player that said: "When I think of Augusta, I think of great beauty. I've always said if they have a golf course like this in heaven, I hope I'm the pro there one day." When a three-time Masters champion holds the property in such high-esteem, you begin to understand the significance of the place.
Thanks to modern technology, the beauty of Augusta National is no longer a secret. It might be a private club that only allows a very select few to tee it up each year but through the magic of television, we've all played a million rounds in our dreams. Those that want to make their dream a reality face the difficulty of getting their hands on a ticket. To put into perspective, the ballot for a ticket this year was decided not too long after Hideki Matsuyama first slipped into the Green Jacket last spring.
It's not just the availability to be mindful of, as we recently learned. SlotsOnlineCanada has undertaken a study across the average ticket price of all major sporting events and the Masters came in a remarkable third place. The average price of a ticket to golf's Holy Grail is said to cost fans a whopping $3,000. To put into perspective, that is nearly $2,500 more expensive than the World Cup Final in Qatar; which will be played later this year.
Perhaps unsurprising is that the Super Bowl LVI dominated the list with each attendee coughing up an average of $8,869 for their seat. The only silver, more, light grey, lining is that it included the halftime performance.
The Stanley Cup Finals, which is not scheduled to be played until this coming June; narrowly pipped the Masters with an average cost of $3,500 per ticket.
As you let those numbers sink in, take a look at the full findings of the study below:
|Rank
|Event
|Sport
|Average Cost Per Ticket
|1
|Super Bowl LVI
|NFL
|$8,869
|2
|Stanley Cup Finals
|NHL
|$3,500
|3
|The Masters
|Golf
|$3,000
|4
|NBA Finals
|NBA
|$2,507
|5
|Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte
|Boxing
|$2,008
|6
|Kentucky Derby
|Horse Racing
|$1,904
|7
|2021 World Series
|MLB
|$1,120
|8
|Champions League Final
|Soccer
|$731
|9
|Daytona 500
|NASCAR
|$601
|10
|100m Men's Race
|Rio Olympics
|$488
|11
|2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup
|Cricket
|$475
|12
|2022 World Cup Final
|Soccer
|$467
|13
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Motorsport
|$408
|14
|WrestleMania 38
|Wrestling
|$308
|15
|AEW Double or Nothing
|Wrestling
|$305
|16
|UFC 272
|MMA
|$208
|17
|Wimbledon Final
|Tennis
|$198
|18
|NJPW 50th Anniversary Show
|Wrestling
|$101
|19
|Super League Final
|Rugby League
|$71
As fans ascend at Augusta National this year, they will be able to catch a glimpse of Tiger Woods who will be competing in his first Major tournament since a car accident nearly ended his career in February 2021. Whilst you might be forgiven for believing Woods' appearance is more ceremonious in nature, the American has other ideas. When asked if he believes he can win, the fifteen-time Major champion responded with two short words that sent shivers down the spine of the golfing world - "I do."
Let us know what you think about the study. Do you think the cost fairly represents what is, to many, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity? Or do you think they're too high?
