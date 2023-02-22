Honda Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field

Sepp Straka returns to defend his trophy at PGA National in a field with three of the world's top 20

Sepp Straka after holing a birdie in the fourth round of the 2022 Honda Classic
Sepp Straka returns to defend his Honda Classic title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

After several weeks of action in the western US, the PGA Tour moves east for the Florida Swing and the final Honda Classic under its current name, with the sponsor set to bow out after 42 years.

Last year, Sepp Straka made history as the first Austrian to win on the PGA Tour with a one-shot victory over Irishman Shane Lowry - his maiden Tour win. Straka returns to PGA National this year, hoping for his first win since that day. World No.20 Lowry also returns, and will surely fancy his chances in a field where only one other player is higher in the world rankings. That man is World No.18, Sungjae Im, who won the tournament three years ago when he edged out Mackenzie Hughes by one shot.

Adam Svensson is the only player in the field to feature in the current top 10 of the FedEx Cup rankings, at number 10. The Canadian claimed his maiden PGA Tour title in November’s RSM Classic. He showed hints of a return to that kind of form in last week’s Genesis invitational at Riviera Country Club, where he finished tied for ninth and will be hopeful of another confident display this week.

Two-time Honda Classic winner Padraig Harrington makes his first PGA Tour start since The Open in a tournament he has won twice, in 2005 and 2015. Since the St Andrews Major, Harrington has split his time between the PGA Tour Champions and DP World Tour, and his finish of fourth in the latter’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last month suggested the Irishman can still compete with the best, even at the relatively advanced age of 51.

World No.19 Billy Horschel is another player who will feel he has reasonable chance of victory this week to add to his haul of seven PGA Tour wins, the most recent of which came in last June’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield. Aaron Wise, Alex Noren, Min Woo Lee and Chris Kirk are the other players from the world’s top 50 participating.

Other former winners in the field include 2011 victor Rory Sabbatini, Camilo Villeagas, who won the year before that, and Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who won way back in 2006.

After two elevated events in a row with purses of $20m in each, players are competing for less than half that this week. Still, with $8.4m on offer, there is a significant financial incentive for players to compete at the top of the leaderboard, with $1.512m awarded to the winner.

Below is the prize-money breakdown and field for the 2023 Honda Classic.

Honda Classic Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,512,000
2nd$915,600
3rd$579,600
4th$411,600
5th$344,400
6th$304,500
7th$283,500
8th$262,500
9th$245,700
10th$228,900
11th$212,100
12th$195,300
13th$178,500
14th$161,700
15th$153,300
16th$144,900
17th$136,500
18th$128,100
19th$119,700
20th$111,300
21st$102,900
22nd$94,500
23rd$87,780
24th$81,060
25th$74,340
26th$67,620
27th$65,100
28th$62,580
29th$60,060
30th$57,540
31st$55,020
32nd$52,500
33rd$49,980
34th$47,880
35th$45,780
36th$43,680
37th$41,580
38th$39,900
39th$38,220
40th$36,540
41st$34,860
42nd$33,180
43rd$31,500
44th$29,820
45th$28,140
46th$26,460
47th$24,780
48th$23,436
49th$22,260
50th$21,588
51st$21,084
52nd$20,580
53rd$20,244
54th$19,908
55th$19,740
56th$19,572
57th$19,404
58th$19,236
59th$19,068
60th$18,900
61st$18,732
62nd$18,564
63rd$18,396
64th$18,228
65th$18,060
66th$17,892
67th$17,724
68th$17,556
69th$17,388
70th$17,220
71st$17,052
72nd$16,884
73rd$16,716
74th$16,548
75th$16,380
76th$16,212
77th$16,044
78th$15,876
79th$15,708
80th$15,540
81st$15,372
82nd$15,204
83rd$15,036
84th$14,868
85th$14,700
86th$14,532
87th$14,364
88th$14,196
89th$14,028
90th$13,860

Honda Classic Field

  • Albertson, Anders
  • Alexander, Tyson
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Atwal, Arjun
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Barnes, Erik
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Bhatia, Akshay
  • Blair, Zac
  • Blixt, Jonas
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Brown, Scott
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Byrd, Marcus
  • Chalmers, Greg
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Cole, Eric
  • Collet, Tyler
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Coody, Parker
  • Coody, Pierceson
  • Cook, Austin
  • Crane, Ben
  • Crowe, Trace
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Davis, Cam
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Donald, Luke
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Drewitt, Brett
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • English, Harris
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Gay, Brian
  • Gerard, Ryan
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Gómez, Fabián
  • Gordon, Will
  • Goya, Tano
  • Grant, Brent
  • Gribble, Cody
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Haley II, Paul
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harrington, Padraig
  • Harrington, Scott
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Holmes, J.B.
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, S.H.
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kodaira, Satoshi
  • Kozan, Andrew
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lee, Min Woo
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Long, Adam
  • Lowry, Shane
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGirt, William
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Meronk, Adrian
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Murray, Grayson
  • Noh, S.Y.
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Norrman, Vincent
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Núñez, Augusto
  • O'Hair, Sean
  • Ogilvy, Geoff
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Redman, Doc
  • Riley, Davis
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Sabbatini, Rory
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Silverman, Ben
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Stanley, Kyle
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Streb, Robert
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Suh, Justin
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Ben
  • Thompson, Curtis
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Van Rooyen, Erik
  • Vegas, Jhonattan
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Werbylo, Trevor
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Carson
  • Yuan, Carl

What Are The Honda Classic Payouts?

This year's purse for the Honda Classic is $8.4m. While that is significantly less than the previous two PGA Tour events, which each had a purse of $20m, there is still $1.512m on offer to the winner, while the runner-up will earn $915,600.

Who Is The Favourite To Win The Honda Classic?

Sungjae Im is fancied to win this year's tournament. As well as being the highest-ranked player in the field, at World No.18, the Korean also has relatively recent history of success in the event - he won it in 2020. Others who will be confident of success include champion Sepp Straka and World No.19 Billy Horschel. Aaron Wise and Lee Hodges are also tipped to perform well.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest