Honda Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field

After several weeks of action in the western US, the PGA Tour moves east for the Florida Swing and the final Honda Classic under its current name, with the sponsor set to bow out after 42 years.

Last year, Sepp Straka made history as the first Austrian to win on the PGA Tour with a one-shot victory over Irishman Shane Lowry - his maiden Tour win. Straka returns to PGA National this year, hoping for his first win since that day. World No.20 Lowry also returns, and will surely fancy his chances in a field where only one other player is higher in the world rankings. That man is World No.18, Sungjae Im, who won the tournament three years ago when he edged out Mackenzie Hughes by one shot.

Adam Svensson is the only player in the field to feature in the current top 10 of the FedEx Cup rankings, at number 10. The Canadian claimed his maiden PGA Tour title in November’s RSM Classic. He showed hints of a return to that kind of form in last week’s Genesis invitational at Riviera Country Club, where he finished tied for ninth and will be hopeful of another confident display this week.

Two-time Honda Classic winner Padraig Harrington makes his first PGA Tour start since The Open in a tournament he has won twice, in 2005 and 2015. Since the St Andrews Major, Harrington has split his time between the PGA Tour Champions and DP World Tour, and his finish of fourth in the latter’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last month suggested the Irishman can still compete with the best, even at the relatively advanced age of 51.

World No.19 Billy Horschel is another player who will feel he has reasonable chance of victory this week to add to his haul of seven PGA Tour wins, the most recent of which came in last June’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield. Aaron Wise, Alex Noren, Min Woo Lee and Chris Kirk are the other players from the world’s top 50 participating.

Other former winners in the field include 2011 victor Rory Sabbatini, Camilo Villeagas, who won the year before that, and Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who won way back in 2006.

After two elevated events in a row with purses of $20m in each, players are competing for less than half that this week. Still, with $8.4m on offer, there is a significant financial incentive for players to compete at the top of the leaderboard, with $1.512m awarded to the winner.

Below is the prize-money breakdown and field for the 2023 Honda Classic.

Honda Classic Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220 71st $17,052 72nd $16,884 73rd $16,716 74th $16,548 75th $16,380 76th $16,212 77th $16,044 78th $15,876 79th $15,708 80th $15,540 81st $15,372 82nd $15,204 83rd $15,036 84th $14,868 85th $14,700 86th $14,532 87th $14,364 88th $14,196 89th $14,028 90th $13,860

Honda Classic Field

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Erik

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Blixt, Jonas

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Byrd, Marcus

Chalmers, Greg

Chappell, Kevin

Cole, Eric

Collet, Tyler

Cone, Trevor

Coody, Parker

Coody, Pierceson

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Crowe, Trace

Daffue, MJ

Davis, Cam

Detry, Thomas

Donald, Luke

Dou, Zecheng

Drewitt, Brett

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Gerard, Ryan

Gligic, Michael

Gómez, Fabián

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Ben

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Padraig

Harrington, Scott

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Holmes, J.B.

Horschel, Billy

Hubbard, Mark

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kirk, Chris

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kozan, Andrew

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Landry, Andrew

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Min Woo

Lingmerth, David

Long, Adam

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

Meronk, Adrian

Moore, Ryan

Murray, Grayson

Noh, S.Y.

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

Ogilvy, Geoff

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Poston, J.T.

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Roy, Kevin

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Simpson, Webb

Stanley, Kyle

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Thompson, Curtis

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yuan, Carl

What Are The Honda Classic Payouts? This year's purse for the Honda Classic is $8.4m. While that is significantly less than the previous two PGA Tour events, which each had a purse of $20m, there is still $1.512m on offer to the winner, while the runner-up will earn $915,600.