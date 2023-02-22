Honda Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field
Sepp Straka returns to defend his trophy at PGA National in a field with three of the world's top 20
After several weeks of action in the western US, the PGA Tour moves east for the Florida Swing and the final Honda Classic under its current name, with the sponsor set to bow out after 42 years.
Last year, Sepp Straka made history as the first Austrian to win on the PGA Tour with a one-shot victory over Irishman Shane Lowry - his maiden Tour win. Straka returns to PGA National this year, hoping for his first win since that day. World No.20 Lowry also returns, and will surely fancy his chances in a field where only one other player is higher in the world rankings. That man is World No.18, Sungjae Im, who won the tournament three years ago when he edged out Mackenzie Hughes by one shot.
Adam Svensson is the only player in the field to feature in the current top 10 of the FedEx Cup rankings, at number 10. The Canadian claimed his maiden PGA Tour title in November’s RSM Classic. He showed hints of a return to that kind of form in last week’s Genesis invitational at Riviera Country Club, where he finished tied for ninth and will be hopeful of another confident display this week.
Two-time Honda Classic winner Padraig Harrington makes his first PGA Tour start since The Open in a tournament he has won twice, in 2005 and 2015. Since the St Andrews Major, Harrington has split his time between the PGA Tour Champions and DP World Tour, and his finish of fourth in the latter’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last month suggested the Irishman can still compete with the best, even at the relatively advanced age of 51.
World No.19 Billy Horschel is another player who will feel he has reasonable chance of victory this week to add to his haul of seven PGA Tour wins, the most recent of which came in last June’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield. Aaron Wise, Alex Noren, Min Woo Lee and Chris Kirk are the other players from the world’s top 50 participating.
Other former winners in the field include 2011 victor Rory Sabbatini, Camilo Villeagas, who won the year before that, and Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who won way back in 2006.
After two elevated events in a row with purses of $20m in each, players are competing for less than half that this week. Still, with $8.4m on offer, there is a significant financial incentive for players to compete at the top of the leaderboard, with $1.512m awarded to the winner.
Below is the prize-money breakdown and field for the 2023 Honda Classic.
Honda Classic Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$579,600
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|$55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060
|66th
|$17,892
|67th
|$17,724
|68th
|$17,556
|69th
|$17,388
|70th
|$17,220
|71st
|$17,052
|72nd
|$16,884
|73rd
|$16,716
|74th
|$16,548
|75th
|$16,380
|76th
|$16,212
|77th
|$16,044
|78th
|$15,876
|79th
|$15,708
|80th
|$15,540
|81st
|$15,372
|82nd
|$15,204
|83rd
|$15,036
|84th
|$14,868
|85th
|$14,700
|86th
|$14,532
|87th
|$14,364
|88th
|$14,196
|89th
|$14,028
|90th
|$13,860
Honda Classic Field
- Albertson, Anders
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Atwal, Arjun
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Barnes, Erik
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blair, Zac
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Brown, Scott
- Buckley, Hayden
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Byrd, Marcus
- Chalmers, Greg
- Chappell, Kevin
- Cole, Eric
- Collet, Tyler
- Cone, Trevor
- Coody, Parker
- Coody, Pierceson
- Cook, Austin
- Crane, Ben
- Crowe, Trace
- Daffue, MJ
- Davis, Cam
- Detry, Thomas
- Donald, Luke
- Dou, Zecheng
- Drewitt, Brett
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- English, Harris
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gay, Brian
- Gerard, Ryan
- Gligic, Michael
- Gómez, Fabián
- Gordon, Will
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Gribble, Cody
- Griffin, Ben
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Padraig
- Harrington, Scott
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Holmes, J.B.
- Horschel, Billy
- Hubbard, Mark
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Zach
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kirk, Chris
- Knox, Russell
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kozan, Andrew
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Landry, Andrew
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, Min Woo
- Lingmerth, David
- Long, Adam
- Lowry, Shane
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matthews, Brandon
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- Meronk, Adrian
- Moore, Ryan
- Murray, Grayson
- Noh, S.Y.
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Núñez, Augusto
- O'Hair, Sean
- Ogilvy, Geoff
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Percy, Cameron
- Poston, J.T.
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Roy, Kevin
- Sabbatini, Rory
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Silverman, Ben
- Simpson, Webb
- Stanley, Kyle
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Thompson, Curtis
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Willett, Danny
- Wise, Aaron
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Carson
- Yuan, Carl
What Are The Honda Classic Payouts?
This year's purse for the Honda Classic is $8.4m. While that is significantly less than the previous two PGA Tour events, which each had a purse of $20m, there is still $1.512m on offer to the winner, while the runner-up will earn $915,600.
Who Is The Favourite To Win The Honda Classic?
Sungjae Im is fancied to win this year's tournament. As well as being the highest-ranked player in the field, at World No.18, the Korean also has relatively recent history of success in the event - he won it in 2020. Others who will be confident of success include champion Sepp Straka and World No.19 Billy Horschel. Aaron Wise and Lee Hodges are also tipped to perform well.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
