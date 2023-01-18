Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
The first DP World Tour event of 2023 features a strong field and an eye-catching purse
The first DP World Tour event of the year takes place at Yas Links in the United Arab Emirates.
As a Rolex Series tournament, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is one of the most prestigious of the season, and there are some interesting names in the field vying for a percentage of the attractive $9m purse.
Last year, Belgian Thomas Pieters completed his first Rolex Series win in the tournament beating Rafa Cabrero-Bello and Shubhankar Sharma by one shot to claim the biggest title of his career. The 30-year-old returns hoping for his seventh DP World Tour title, along with the two players he edged out last year.
In 2022, three of the world’s top 10 at that time – Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy - competed, but while no one in that elite group play this week, there are still some intriguing names in the field. The highest-ranked player is World No.20 Shane Lowry. The Irishman will be hoping to replicate his success four years ago when he won by one shot. Two-time winner Tommy Fleetwood also appears, aiming for a hat-trick of wins to add to his back-to-back victories in 2017 and 2018. Meanwhile, World No.26 Tyrell Hatton, who won the tournament in 2021, also plays.
A host of LIV Golf players are also in this week's field, including Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter. Westwood is a former champion, having claimed a two-shot victory three years ago - his most recent win. Meanwhile, Stenson, who was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy when he signed the LIV Golf, tees it up in the same tournament as the man who replaced him as captain, Luke Donald.
As well as the attractive prize money for LIV Golf players in particular, the event offers a rare chance for them to accumulate precious Official World Golf Ranking points, with 26 on offer to the winner. Whoever does claim victory will earn $1.53m.
Below is the complete field and prize breakdown for the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,530,000
|2nd
|$990,000
|3rd
|$567,000
|4th
|$450,000
|5th
|$381,600
|6th
|$315,000
|7th
|$270,000
|8th
|$225,000
|9th
|$201,600
|10th
|$180,000
|11th
|$165,600
|12th
|$154,800
|13th
|$144,900
|14th
|$137,700
|15th
|$132,300
|16th
|$126,900
|17th
|$121,500
|18th
|$116,100
|19th
|$111,600
|20th
|$108,000
|21st
|$104,400
|22nd
|$101,700
|23rd
|$99,000
|24th
|$96,300
|25th
|$93,600
|26th
|$90,900
|27th
|$88,200
|28th
|$85,500
|29th
|$82,800
|30th
|$80,100
|31st
|$77,400
|32nd
|$74,700
|33rd
|$72,000
|34th
|$69,300
|35th
|$66,600
|36th
|$63,900
|37th
|$62,100
|38th
|$60,300
|39th
|$58,500
|40th
|$56,700
|41st
|$54,900
|42nd
|$53,100
|43rd
|$51,300
|44th
|$49,500
|45th
|$47,700
|46th
|$45,900
|47th
|$44,100
|48th
|$42,300
|49th
|$40,500
|50th
|$38,700
|51st
|$36,900
|52nd
|$35,100
|53rd
|$33,300
|54th
|$31,500
|55th
|$30,600
|56th
|$29,700
|57th
|$28,800
|58th
|$27,900
|59th
|$27,000
|60th
|$26,100
|61st
|$25,200
|62nd
|$24,300
|63rd
|$23,400
|64th
|$22,500
|65th
|$21,600
|66th
|$20,700
|67th
|$19,800
|68th
|$18,900
|69th
|$18,000
|70th
|$17,100
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Field 2023
- Issa Abou El Ela
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Dan Bradbury
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- El Mehdi Fakori
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Daniel Gavins
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sam Horsfield
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Joakim Lagergren
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Yan Wei Liu
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- Alex Noren
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Reed
- JC Ritchie
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Who Is Playing In The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
A strong field, including nine of the world's top 50 is in the field for the 2023 tournament. One of those is last year's winner, World No.38 Thomas Pieters. The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.20 Shane Lowry, who won the event in 2019.
What Is The Prize Money For The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
The purse for the 2023 tournament is $9m. The winner will earn $1.53m with the runner-up claiming $990,000. In addition, the winner will also be awarded 26 Official World Golf Ranking points.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
