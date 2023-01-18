Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

The first DP World Tour event of the year takes place at Yas Links in the United Arab Emirates.

As a Rolex Series tournament, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is one of the most prestigious of the season, and there are some interesting names in the field vying for a percentage of the attractive $9m purse.

Last year, Belgian Thomas Pieters completed his first Rolex Series win in the tournament beating Rafa Cabrero-Bello and Shubhankar Sharma by one shot to claim the biggest title of his career. The 30-year-old returns hoping for his seventh DP World Tour title, along with the two players he edged out last year.

In 2022, three of the world’s top 10 at that time – Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy - competed, but while no one in that elite group play this week, there are still some intriguing names in the field. The highest-ranked player is World No.20 Shane Lowry. The Irishman will be hoping to replicate his success four years ago when he won by one shot. Two-time winner Tommy Fleetwood also appears, aiming for a hat-trick of wins to add to his back-to-back victories in 2017 and 2018. Meanwhile, World No.26 Tyrell Hatton, who won the tournament in 2021, also plays.

A host of LIV Golf players are also in this week's field, including Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter. Westwood is a former champion, having claimed a two-shot victory three years ago - his most recent win. Meanwhile, Stenson, who was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy when he signed the LIV Golf, tees it up in the same tournament as the man who replaced him as captain, Luke Donald.

As well as the attractive prize money for LIV Golf players in particular, the event offers a rare chance for them to accumulate precious Official World Golf Ranking points, with 26 on offer to the winner. Whoever does claim victory will earn $1.53m.

Below is the complete field and prize breakdown for the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,530,000 2nd $990,000 3rd $567,000 4th $450,000 5th $381,600 6th $315,000 7th $270,000 8th $225,000 9th $201,600 10th $180,000 11th $165,600 12th $154,800 13th $144,900 14th $137,700 15th $132,300 16th $126,900 17th $121,500 18th $116,100 19th $111,600 20th $108,000 21st $104,400 22nd $101,700 23rd $99,000 24th $96,300 25th $93,600 26th $90,900 27th $88,200 28th $85,500 29th $82,800 30th $80,100 31st $77,400 32nd $74,700 33rd $72,000 34th $69,300 35th $66,600 36th $63,900 37th $62,100 38th $60,300 39th $58,500 40th $56,700 41st $54,900 42nd $53,100 43rd $51,300 44th $49,500 45th $47,700 46th $45,900 47th $44,100 48th $42,300 49th $40,500 50th $38,700 51st $36,900 52nd $35,100 53rd $33,300 54th $31,500 55th $30,600 56th $29,700 57th $28,800 58th $27,900 59th $27,000 60th $26,100 61st $25,200 62nd $24,300 63rd $23,400 64th $22,500 65th $21,600 66th $20,700 67th $19,800 68th $18,900 69th $18,000 70th $17,100

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Field 2023

Issa Abou El Ela

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Dan Bradbury

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

El Mehdi Fakori

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Daniel Gavins

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Sam Horsfield

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joakim Lagergren

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Yan Wei Liu

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Alex Noren

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

JC Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Matthew Southgate

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

