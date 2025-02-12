US Open Local And Final Qualifying: Full Schedule For Oakmont 2025

The USGA have announced the qualifying sites for the 125th US Open, which takes place at Oakmont on the 12th to the 15th June

The US Open trophy in front of Oakmont&#039;s clubhouse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The great thing about a US Open is that both professionals and amateurs can qualify for it, and now, ahead of the 125th edition, the USGA have announced a total of 110 qualifying sites.

In 2024, over 10,000 professionals and amateurs took part and, in total, 73 made their way into the main event at Pinehurst No.2. Before all of that, though, we have the small matter of both local and final qualifying.

Bryson DeChambeau holds up the US Open trophy to the fans after his win

Bryson DeChambeau will defend his US Open title that he won in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Local qualifying consists of 18 holes and, if you make it through, you head to final qualifying, which is 36 holes in a single day. Make it through that and you stamp your ticket to one of the four biggest events on the men's golf calendar.

Online player registration opens on Wednesday 19th February and closes at 5pm EDT on Wednesday 9th April. For 2025, 110 sites will be used across 43 US states from the 16th April to the 19th May.

Regarding final qualifying, there are three international courses in Japan, England and Canada, and 10 US courses spread over a number of states. The dates for final qualifying will either be the 19th May or 2nd June, depending on the desired choice.

Now, I did mention that anyone can qualify for the US Open, but that's not strictly true. Professionals can participate but, if you are an amateur, you must hold a handicap of under 0.4.

Lucas Glover kisses the US Open trophy

Lucas Glover was the last player to win the US Open after final qualifying

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau won a second US Open via an epic final day tussle with Rory McIlroy. He will return to defend in Oakmont, alongside the elite of the elite in men's golf.

Obviously, going into the tournament, the likes of Scottie Scheffler and McIlroy will be favorite, but it's worth noting that Ken Venturi (1964) and Orville Moody (1969) won the the US Open after qualifying through both local and final stages.

In terms of those who won after advancing through final qualifying, there's Gene Littler (1961), Julius Boros (1963), Jerry Pate (1976), Steve Jones (1996), Michael Campbell (2005) and, most recently, Lucas Glover (2009).

2025 US Open Local Qualifying Sites And Dates

  • Wednesday 16th April
  • Innisbrook Golf Resort & Spa (Copperhead Course) Palm Harbor, Fla

    Monday 21st April
  • Cypress Run GC, Tarpon Springs, Fla
  • The King Kamehameha GC, Wailuku, Hawaii
  • The Territory G&CC, Duncan, Okla

    Tuesday 22nd April
  • Three Ridges Golf Course, Knoxville, Tenn
  • Towhee Club, Spring Hill, Tenn
  • Druids Glen GC, Covington, Wash

    Wednesday 23rd April
  • Stonewall Orchard GC, Grayslake, Ill
  • Club de Golf La Hacienda, Mexico City, Mexico

    Friday 25th April
  • Otter Creek Golf Course, Columbus, Ind

    Monday 28th April
  • Tucson (Ariz) CC
  • El Niguel CC, Laguna Niguel, Calif
  • Doublegate CC, Albany, Ga
  • Pinehurst R&CC (Course No 6), Village of Pinehurst, NC
  • Essex County CC, West Orange, NJ
  • Brookville CC, Glen Head, NY
  • Shadow Hills CC, Junction City, Ore
  • Abilene (Texas) CC (South Course)

    Tuesday 29th April
  • Weymouth CC, Medina, Ohio
  • Cedar Creek Golf Course, San Antonio, Texas

    Wednesday 30th April
  • Canongate on White Oak (Old Course), Newnan, Ga
  • Solina GC, West Columbia, SC

    Thursday 1st May
  • Ak-Chin Southern Dunes GC, Maricopa, Ariz
  • La Purisima GC, Lompoc, Calif
  • Woodway CC, Darien, Conn
  • Crumpin-Fox Club, Bernardston, Mass
  • CasaBlanca GC, Mesquite, Nev
  • CC of York, York, Pa

    Sunday 4th May
  • Koasati Pines at Coushatta, Kinder, La

    Monday 5th May
  • Phoenix (Ariz) CC
  • Indian Ridge CC (Grove Course), Palm Desert, Calif
  • The Grand GC, San Diego, Calif
  • Pensacola (Fla) CC
  • Marsh Creek CC, St Augustine, Fla
  • Wellington National GC, Wellington, Fla
  • Briar Ridge CC, Schererville, Ind
  • South Bend (Ind) CC
  • Crestview CC (North Course), Wichita, Kan
  • Northwest Golf Course, Silver Spring, Md
  • Eagle Eye GC, Bath Township, Mich
  • Maketewah CC, Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio
  • The CC of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, SD
  • Lakeside CC, Houston, Texas
  • Alpine CC, Highland, Utah

    Tuesday 6th May
  • Hot Springs CC (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark
  • Andalusia CC, La Quinta, Calif
  • The Club at Ruby Hill, Pleasanton, Calif
  • Collindale Golf Course, Fort Collins, Colo
  • Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo
  • Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla
  • Pearl at Kalauao, Aiea, Hawaii
  • Legends Club, Prior Lake, Minn
  • Laurel Creek CC, Mount Laurel, NJ
  • University of New Mexico Championship GC, Albuquerque, NM
  • Hackberry Creek CC, Irving, Texas
  • The Pines CC, Morgantown, W.Va
  • North Shore CC (Red/White Courses), Mequon, Wis

    Wednesday 7th May
  • The Preserve GC, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif
  • Plantation Bay G&CC (Founders North & South Courses), Ormond Beach, Fla
  • Traditions GC, Hebron, Ky
  • GreatHorse, Hampden, Mass
  • River Landing GC (River Course), Wallace, NC
  • Omaha (Neb) CC

    Thursday 8th May
  • Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes (Backbreaker/Heartbreaker Courses), Glencoe, Ala
  • Kings CC, Hanford, Calif
  • PGA West (Palmer Private Course), La Quinta, Calif
  • The Broadlands Golf Course, Broomfield, Colo
  • Waterlefe Golf & River Club, Bradenton, Fla
  • The GC at Crown Colony, Fort Myers, Fla
  • Hawkstone CC, Gainesville, Fla
  • Knickerbocker CC, Tenafly, NJ
  • Jericho National GC, New Hope, Pa
  • Riverton (Wyo) CC

    Friday 9th May
  • Lonnie Poole Golf Course, Raleigh, NC

    Monday 12th May
  • The Estancia Club, Scottsdale, Ariz
  • TPC Stonebrae CC, Hayward, Calif
  • Brentwood CC, Los Angeles, Calif
  • Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif
  • Cutten Fields, Guelph, Ontario, Canada
  • The Connecticut GC, Easton, Conn
  • Lago Mar CC, Fort Lauderdale, Fla
  • Shingle Creek GC, Orlando, Fla
  • Gateway National GL, Madison, Ill
  • Illini CC, Springfield, Ill
  • Cedar Rapids (Iowa) CC
  • Lochmoor Club, Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich
  • Windsong Farm GC, Independence, Minn
  • Somersett G&CC, Reno, Nev
  • New Mexico State University GC, Las Cruces, NM
  • Shaker Ridge CC, Albany, N.Y.
  • Mendon (NY) GC
  • Noyac GC, Sag Harbor, NY
  • Pinnacle GC, Grove City, Ohio
  • Huntsville GC, Dallas, Pa
  • Riverton Pointe G&CC, Hardeeville, SC
  • Heath Golf & Yacht Club, Heath, Texas
  • Forest Creek GC, Round Rock, Texas

    Tuesday 13th May
  • Granite Bay (Calif) GC
  • Ironwood CC (South Course), Palm Desert, Calif
  • Panther National, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla
  • RedHawk Golf Course, Nampa, Idaho
  • Firekeeper Golf Course, Mayetta, Kan
  • Washington Manor GC, Urbana, Md
  • Missoula (Mont) CC
  • Quicksilver GC, Midway, Pa
  • Kirkbrae CC, Lincoln, R.I
  • Keswick Hall (Full Cry Course), Keswick, Va
  • Palouse Ridge GC, Pullman, Wash

    Monday 19th May
  • Palmer (Alaska) Golf Course

  • International

    Monday 19th May
  • Asia – Tarao Country Club (West Course), Shiga Prefecture, Japan
  • Europe - Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses), Surrey, England

    Monday 2nd June
  • Canada – Lambton Golf & Country Club, York, Ontario, Canada

    United States

    Monday 19th May
  • Bent Tree Country Club, Dallas, Texas

    Monday 2nd June
  • Valencia (Calif.) Country Club
  • Old Memorial Golf Club, Tampa. Fla
  • Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta, Ga
  • Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md
  • Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses), Summit, NJ
  • Duke University Golf Club, Durham, NC
  • Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
  • Springfield (Ohio) Country Club
  • Wine Valley Golf Club, Walla Walla, Wash
