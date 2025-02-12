US Open Local And Final Qualifying: Full Schedule For Oakmont 2025

The great thing about a US Open is that both professionals and amateurs can qualify for it, and now, ahead of the 125th edition, the USGA have announced a total of 110 qualifying sites.

In 2024, over 10,000 professionals and amateurs took part and, in total, 73 made their way into the main event at Pinehurst No.2. Before all of that, though, we have the small matter of both local and final qualifying.

Bryson DeChambeau will defend his US Open title that he won in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Local qualifying consists of 18 holes and, if you make it through, you head to final qualifying, which is 36 holes in a single day. Make it through that and you stamp your ticket to one of the four biggest events on the men's golf calendar.

Online player registration opens on Wednesday 19th February and closes at 5pm EDT on Wednesday 9th April. For 2025, 110 sites will be used across 43 US states from the 16th April to the 19th May.

Regarding final qualifying, there are three international courses in Japan, England and Canada, and 10 US courses spread over a number of states. The dates for final qualifying will either be the 19th May or 2nd June, depending on the desired choice.

Now, I did mention that anyone can qualify for the US Open, but that's not strictly true. Professionals can participate but, if you are an amateur, you must hold a handicap of under 0.4.

Lucas Glover was the last player to win the US Open after final qualifying (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau won a second US Open via an epic final day tussle with Rory McIlroy. He will return to defend in Oakmont, alongside the elite of the elite in men's golf.

Obviously, going into the tournament, the likes of Scottie Scheffler and McIlroy will be favorite, but it's worth noting that Ken Venturi (1964) and Orville Moody (1969) won the the US Open after qualifying through both local and final stages.

In terms of those who won after advancing through final qualifying, there's Gene Littler (1961), Julius Boros (1963), Jerry Pate (1976), Steve Jones (1996), Michael Campbell (2005) and, most recently, Lucas Glover (2009).

Wednesday 16th April



Innisbrook Golf Resort & Spa (Copperhead Course) Palm Harbor, Fla



Monday 21st April



Cypress Run GC, Tarpon Springs, Fla

The King Kamehameha GC, Wailuku, Hawaii

The Territory G&CC, Duncan, Okla



Tuesday 22nd April



Three Ridges Golf Course, Knoxville, Tenn

Towhee Club, Spring Hill, Tenn

Druids Glen GC, Covington, Wash



Wednesday 23rd April



Stonewall Orchard GC, Grayslake, Ill

Club de Golf La Hacienda, Mexico City, Mexico



Friday 25th April



Otter Creek Golf Course, Columbus, Ind



Monday 28th April



Tucson (Ariz) CC

El Niguel CC, Laguna Niguel, Calif

Doublegate CC, Albany, Ga

Pinehurst R&CC (Course No 6), Village of Pinehurst, NC

Essex County CC, West Orange, NJ

Brookville CC, Glen Head, NY

Shadow Hills CC, Junction City, Ore

Abilene (Texas) CC (South Course)



Tuesday 29th April



Weymouth CC, Medina, Ohio

Cedar Creek Golf Course, San Antonio, Texas



Wednesday 30th April



Canongate on White Oak (Old Course), Newnan, Ga

Solina GC, West Columbia, SC



Thursday 1st May



Ak-Chin Southern Dunes GC, Maricopa, Ariz

La Purisima GC, Lompoc, Calif

Woodway CC, Darien, Conn

Crumpin-Fox Club, Bernardston, Mass

CasaBlanca GC, Mesquite, Nev

CC of York, York, Pa



Sunday 4th May



Koasati Pines at Coushatta, Kinder, La



Monday 5th May



Phoenix (Ariz) CC

Indian Ridge CC (Grove Course), Palm Desert, Calif

The Grand GC, San Diego, Calif

Pensacola (Fla) CC

Marsh Creek CC, St Augustine, Fla

Wellington National GC, Wellington, Fla

Briar Ridge CC, Schererville, Ind

South Bend (Ind) CC

Crestview CC (North Course), Wichita, Kan

Northwest Golf Course, Silver Spring, Md

Eagle Eye GC, Bath Township, Mich

Maketewah CC, Cincinnati, Ohio

Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio

The CC of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, SD

Lakeside CC, Houston, Texas

Alpine CC, Highland, Utah



Tuesday 6th May



Hot Springs CC (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark

Andalusia CC, La Quinta, Calif

The Club at Ruby Hill, Pleasanton, Calif

Collindale Golf Course, Fort Collins, Colo

Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo

Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla

Pearl at Kalauao, Aiea, Hawaii

Legends Club, Prior Lake, Minn

Laurel Creek CC, Mount Laurel, NJ

University of New Mexico Championship GC, Albuquerque, NM

Hackberry Creek CC, Irving, Texas

The Pines CC, Morgantown, W.Va

North Shore CC (Red/White Courses), Mequon, Wis



Wednesday 7th May



The Preserve GC, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif

Plantation Bay G&CC (Founders North & South Courses), Ormond Beach, Fla

Traditions GC, Hebron, Ky

GreatHorse, Hampden, Mass

River Landing GC (River Course), Wallace, NC

Omaha (Neb) CC



Thursday 8th May



Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes (Backbreaker/Heartbreaker Courses), Glencoe, Ala

Kings CC, Hanford, Calif

PGA West (Palmer Private Course), La Quinta, Calif

The Broadlands Golf Course, Broomfield, Colo

Waterlefe Golf & River Club, Bradenton, Fla

The GC at Crown Colony, Fort Myers, Fla

Hawkstone CC, Gainesville, Fla

Knickerbocker CC, Tenafly, NJ

Jericho National GC, New Hope, Pa

Riverton (Wyo) CC



Friday 9th May



Lonnie Poole Golf Course, Raleigh, NC



Monday 12th May



The Estancia Club, Scottsdale, Ariz

TPC Stonebrae CC, Hayward, Calif

Brentwood CC, Los Angeles, Calif

Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif

Cutten Fields, Guelph, Ontario, Canada

The Connecticut GC, Easton, Conn

Lago Mar CC, Fort Lauderdale, Fla

Shingle Creek GC, Orlando, Fla

Gateway National GL, Madison, Ill

Illini CC, Springfield, Ill

Cedar Rapids (Iowa) CC

Lochmoor Club, Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich

Windsong Farm GC, Independence, Minn

Somersett G&CC, Reno, Nev

New Mexico State University GC, Las Cruces, NM

Shaker Ridge CC, Albany, N.Y.

Mendon (NY) GC

Noyac GC, Sag Harbor, NY

Pinnacle GC, Grove City, Ohio

Huntsville GC, Dallas, Pa

Riverton Pointe G&CC, Hardeeville, SC

Heath Golf & Yacht Club, Heath, Texas

Forest Creek GC, Round Rock, Texas



Tuesday 13th May



Granite Bay (Calif) GC

Ironwood CC (South Course), Palm Desert, Calif

Panther National, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla

RedHawk Golf Course, Nampa, Idaho

Firekeeper Golf Course, Mayetta, Kan

Washington Manor GC, Urbana, Md

Missoula (Mont) CC

Quicksilver GC, Midway, Pa

Kirkbrae CC, Lincoln, R.I

Keswick Hall (Full Cry Course), Keswick, Va

Palouse Ridge GC, Pullman, Wash



Monday 19th May



Palmer (Alaska) Golf Course