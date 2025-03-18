Would YouTube Star Grant Horvat Accept A Sponsor's Invite To A PGA Tour Event? The Answer Is Complicated...
The 2025 Creator Classic champion explained why he has mixed feelings on whether he would accept a hypothetical sponsor's invite to a PGA Tour event
YouTube star, Grant Horvat admits he has mixed feelings over whether he would accept a sponsor's invite to a PGA Tour event should one ever be offered.
Horvat recently won the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass - held over the Stadium Course's back nine the day before The Players Championship - in largely convincing fashion, shooting one-over through eight holes before making birdie in the playoff on 17 to defeat Soly from No Laying Up and George Bryan VI, brother of PGA Tour pro, Wesley.
The 26-year-old has also played against many of the world's best on his YouTube channel and is regularly competitive, leading to calls from fans for Horvat to enquire about the possibility of teeing it up at a PGA Tour event one day.
Fellow content creators Luke Kwon, Mac Boucher and Tae-Wook Koh - a.k.a. Taco Golf - appeared on the Asian Tour towards the end of last season, with Kwon making several more pro starts since.
But, speaking to Dan Rapaport's 'Dan On Golf Show' following his pre-Players success, Horvat admitted he was unsure if he has what it takes to actually compete among the stress and intensity of a legitimate PGA Tour competition.
A post shared by Dan on Golf (@danongolfshow)
A photo posted by on
Asked by Rapaport for his hypothetical reaction if a tournament was to call the YouTuber up and tell him he had a sponsor's exemption spot available, Horvat replied: "I've thought about that. I don't know right now. I'd have to look within myself and I have to really see if I want to put myself back in one of those situations.
"But, yeah, I don't know. I think that's the answer I have. I truly don't know what I would do. I think, right now, I just love doing YouTube videos. The Creator Classic happened and that was awesome - I never expected to win it. But it definitely showed me a little something, I will say, it kinda fired me up a little bit after I made that putt to win it.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"That felt really good versus kinda lagging that putt up there and tapping it in for par and [hoping] Soly misses. I made that putt and it fired me up a little bit, but I don't know."
Once "an average D2 player" at Palm Beach Atlantic University, Horvat realized a career in pro golf might not be possible and ventured into content creation on social media, instead.
In the years since his immensely popular channel began, the 26-year-old has played in a PGA Tour qualifying event ahead of the Myrtle Beach Classic as well as a couple of mini-tour competitions around his home in Florida. Horvat was recently involved in the first edition of the Creator Cup during the week of the Tour Championship, too.
While supporters of allowing content creators into pro events say that it brings extra eyeballs to the sport and detractors arguing it takes a spot away from a deserving pro, Horvat admitted his reservations around possibly turning an invite boil down to his ability compared to those on tour.
He said: "There's a big difference between me and the pros. A huge, huge difference. And I think people need to realize that.
"There are a lot of people who do realize that but then there are a lot who think that I could be out there [on tour]. The reality is that there's a huge gap between me and the tour pros - it's giant."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
JJ Spaun Didn’t Win The Players Championship, But Here’s Everything He Gets After A Life-Changing Week At TPC Sawgrass
Spaun may have missed out on Players Championship victory, but the American can take solace in a number of positives from a fine week at TPC Sawgrass
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Valspar Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The Valspar Championship is the final event of the Florida Swing, with an $8.7 million purse up for grabs at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘It’s Hard To Not Feel Discouraged’ - JJ Spaun Reacts After Players Championship Playoff Defeat To Rory McIlroy
The American came up short in a bid to win The Players Championship, as Spaun would rue a costly triple bogey at the par 3 17th in a playoff with Rory McIlroy
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Paul McGinley Proposes ‘One Of The Things That I Think LIV Have Got Right’ To Be Applied To PGA Tour
The Golf Channel analyst thinks a key change implemented by LIV Golf could make all the difference to the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Keegan Bradley Makes Second Hole-In-One Of 2025 At Another Iconic Venue
Keegan Bradley made an ace in the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass - and it's not the only iconic venue he's achieved it at this year
By Mike Hall Published
-
J.J. Spaun Involved In Drop Drama While In Contention At The Players Championship
Playing the ninth hole at TPC Sawgrass, the American received a huge slice of luck via a double drop at the par 5, with the move leading to a birdie
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How A Strong Finish At The Players Championship Will Mean This Professional May Retain His PGA Tour Card
Bud Cauley is needing to finish in, or around, the top 5 at TPC Sawgrass to keep his PGA Tour playing rights for 2025, with the American currently playing on a major medical extension
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Many Monday Finishes Have There Been At The Players Championship?
The Players Championship is the PGA Tour's flagship event and, throughout its history, there have been eight Monday finishes, with the last being in 2022
By Matt Cradock Published