Tiger Woods hosts the unofficial PGA Tour event the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas as a field of 20 competes.

Even with its unofficial status, there is still prize money available at this week’s event, although it is not included on the PGA Tour money list.

There is also not as much money on offer as most PGA Tour events, although there is more available than the 2023 tournament. Back then, players competed for a share of $4.5m, whereas this year, it has increased to $5m.

That’s the same figure as the biggest Asian Tour event of the season, the Saudi International, which is also taking place this week. Another big men’s event being played this week is the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge. Africa’s Major has a purse of $1m more than the Hero World Challenge.

This week’s winner will earn $1m, while the runner-up will bank $450,000.

As well as the prize money, the tournament also counts towards world ranking points, although it doesn’t offer FedEx Cup points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Hero World Challenge.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hero World Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,000,000 2nd $450,000 3rd $300,000 4th $250,000 5th $225,000 6th $220,000 7th $215,000 8th $210,000 9th $205,000 10th $200,000 11th $195,000 12th $190,000 13th $185,000 14th $180,000 15th $175,000 16th $170,000 17th $165,000 18th $160,000 19th $155,000 20th $150,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Hero World Challenge?

Ludvig Aberg is one of 20 players competing (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are 20 players in the field, among it some of the best players in the world, but one glaring omission is the host, Tiger Woods.

The 15-time Major winner made his comeback from ankle surgery at the 2023 tournament, but having undergone the sixth back surgery of his career in September, this year’s edition comes too soon for a similar return to action.

Before this year’s event, he explained he’s not ready to compete, saying: "These are 20 of the best players in the world and I'm not sharp enough to compete against them. So when I'm ready to compete and play at this level, then I will.”

Among the players who are competing is defending champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who is making his first appearance since helping the US claim its 10th consecutive victory in September’s Presidents Cup.

Justin Thomas is one of the highest-profile players in the Hero World Challenge field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other standout names include Ludvig Aberg, who ranks fifth in the world, two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, eight-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay, US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and 2023 Open winner Brian Harman. Tom Kim, Nick Dunlap and Wyndham Clark, who won the US Open in 2023, are other high-profile players competing.

Where Is The Hero World Challenge? The Hero World Challenge comes from its regular home, Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. The course was designed by Ernie Els and opened in 2010. It has hosted the event since 2015.

Who Is Playing In The Hero World Challenge? While host Tiger Woods isn’t ready to play, many other big names are competing, including defending champion Scottie Scheffler, World No.5 Ludvig Aberg and Major winners Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Jason Day and Keegan Bradley.