Hero World Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024

The unofficial PGA Tour event comes from Albany Golf Club, where 20 of the world’s best players compete for a record purse

Scottie Scheffler takes a shot during a practice round before the Hero World Challenge
Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Tiger Woods hosts the unofficial PGA Tour event the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas as a field of 20 competes.

Even with its unofficial status, there is still prize money available at this week’s event, although it is not included on the PGA Tour money list.

There is also not as much money on offer as most PGA Tour events, although there is more available than the 2023 tournament. Back then, players competed for a share of $4.5m, whereas this year, it has increased to $5m.

That’s the same figure as the biggest Asian Tour event of the season, the Saudi International, which is also taking place this week. Another big men’s event being played this week is the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge. Africa’s Major has a purse of $1m more than the Hero World Challenge.

This week’s winner will earn $1m, while the runner-up will bank $450,000.

As well as the prize money, the tournament also counts towards world ranking points, although it doesn’t offer FedEx Cup points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Hero World Challenge.

Hero World Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,000,000
2nd$450,000
3rd$300,000
4th$250,000
5th$225,000
6th$220,000
7th$215,000
8th$210,000
9th$205,000
10th$200,000
11th$195,000
12th$190,000
13th$185,000
14th$180,000
15th$175,000
16th$170,000
17th$165,000
18th$160,000
19th$155,000
20th$150,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Hero World Challenge?

Ludvig Aberg takes a shot at the RSM Classic

Ludvig Aberg is one of 20 players competing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are 20 players in the field, among it some of the best players in the world, but one glaring omission is the host, Tiger Woods.

The 15-time Major winner made his comeback from ankle surgery at the 2023 tournament, but having undergone the sixth back surgery of his career in September, this year’s edition comes too soon for a similar return to action.

Before this year’s event, he explained he’s not ready to compete, saying: "These are 20 of the best players in the world and I'm not sharp enough to compete against them. So when I'm ready to compete and play at this level, then I will.”

Among the players who are competing is defending champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who is making his first appearance since helping the US claim its 10th consecutive victory in September’s Presidents Cup.

Justin Thomas takes a shot at the Zozo Championship

Justin Thomas is one of the highest-profile players in the Hero World Challenge field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other standout names include Ludvig Aberg, who ranks fifth in the world, two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, eight-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay, US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and 2023 Open winner Brian Harman. Tom Kim, Nick Dunlap and Wyndham Clark, who won the US Open in 2023, are other high-profile players competing.

Where Is The Hero World Challenge?

The Hero World Challenge comes from its regular home, Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. The course was designed by Ernie Els and opened in 2010. It has hosted the event since 2015.

Who Is Playing In The Hero World Challenge?

While host Tiger Woods isn’t ready to play, many other big names are competing, including defending champion Scottie Scheffler, World No.5 Ludvig Aberg and Major winners Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Jason Day and Keegan Bradley.

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸