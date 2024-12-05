Watch Hero World Challenge: Live stream, TV channel, tee times

Watch the Hero World Challenge today to see World No.1 one Scottie Scheffler and other big names in action in the Bahamas, with various TV options, a free live stream, and the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Hero World Challenge key info • Date: December 5-8, 2024 • Venue: Albany Golf Course, The Bahamas • TV channels: NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock (US) / Sky Sports (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The Hero World Challenge is an unofficial event on the PGA Tour but still boasts a star-studded exclusive entry list of 20 players, and a lucrative haul of prize money.

Tiger Woods has headlined the field in recent years but is on hosting duties this time around, with Scottie Scheffler the star name and the tournament favorite.

The Hero World Challenge, now in its ninth edition, takes place at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas, a par-72 that measures 7,414 yards.

Read on for our guide on how to watch Hero World Challenge online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Hero World Challenge for FREE

While the tournament is being shown my major paid-for broadcasters in the US and UK, there is an option to watch the Hero World Challenge totally free of charge.

Fancode, a sports streaming service in India, has acquired rights to the tournament. While you have to pay for the majority of sports it shows, it is offering a free live stream for the Hero World Challenge. We're not quite sure why it is gifting this one out, but it's a result for golf fans in India.

Not in India right now? You can still watch the Hero World Challenge on Fancode even if you're travelling outside the country by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Hero World Challenge golf from anywhere

If you're travelling outside your home country, you may find your usual streaming services geo-restricted. But this doesn't mean you can't watch Hero World Challenge live streams.

What you need is a VPN, or Virtual Private Network, a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any location. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch Hero World Challenge golf in the US

In the US you can watch Hero World Challenge golf on Golf Channel, NBC, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock. All brands are part of the NBC stable, with the broadcaster splitting its coverage across television and online.

On television, all four rounds will be shown live on Golf Channel. However, for the final two rounds, on Saturday and Sunday, it will only show the early action before coverage moves to the main NBC channel.

See also ► Hero World Challenge Picks, Predictions And Odds

Both Golf Channel and NBC are available on most cable TV plans. For cord-cutting streaming options, they can be accessed via Sling and Fubo. For Sling, the Sling Blue package ($45 a month) carries NBC depending on your location, and the Golf Channel comes with the Sports Extra add-on ($11 a month). Fubo costs $79.99 a month, with the first month currently discounted to $49.99.

NBC will also be offering its own online streams for the Hero World Challenge. Golf Channel viewers will be able to watch on mobile devices on the NBC Sports app, though this is just for cable TV consumers, who have to enter their cable details when logging in.

For a dedicated streaming option, the Peacock platform will have NBC’s coverage of the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Peacock plans start from $79.99 a month.

Not in the US right now? You can still watch your usual streaming service by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Hero World Challenge golf in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Hero World Challenge on Sky Sports.

The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with three hours of coverage on Thursday and Friday, and then a fuller five hours of coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Action on Thursday and Saturday will also make it onto the Sky Sports Main Event channel.

See also ► Hero World Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch these broadcasts online via the Sky Go app available on most mobile devices. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices.

While Sky Sports subscriptions usually entail a 24-month contract, those looking for a shorter commitment could gain access to all Sky Sports channels via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £34.99 a month, although you can currently get your first six months for £26, while still being able to cancel anytime. There’s also a day pass for £14.99.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN.

Hero World Challenge tee times

Round One: Thursday, December 5

10:46am ET / 3:46pm GMT – Aaron Rai, Matthieu Pavon

Aaron Rai, Matthieu Pavon 10:57am ET / 3:57pm GMT – Brian Harman, Russell Henley

Brian Harman, Russell Henley 11:08am ET / 4:08pm GMT – Cameron Young, Sepp Straka

Cameron Young, Sepp Straka 11:19am ET / 4:19pm GMT – Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia

Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia 11:30am ET / 4:30pm GMT – Sungjae Im, Tom Kim

Sungjae Im, Tom Kim 11:41am ET / 4:41pm GMT – Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns

Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns 11:52am ET / 4:52pm GMT – Ludvig Åberg, Jason Day

Ludvig Åberg, Jason Day 12:03pm ET / 5:03pm GMT – Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay 12:14pm ET / 5:14pm GMT – Scottie Scheffler, Sahith Theegala

Scottie Scheffler, Sahith Theegala 12:25pm ET / 5:25pm GMT – Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

Hero World Challenge TV schedule

Thursday, December 5 - Round One

1:30pm - 4:30pm ET (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

6:30pm - 9:30pm GMT (Sky Sports Golf)

See also ► Key Takeaways From Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge Press Conference

Friday, December 6 - Round Two

1:30pm - 4:30pm ET (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

6:30pm - 9:30pm GMT (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, December 7 - Round Three

12:00pm - 2:30pm ET (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) / 2:30pm - 5:00pm ET (NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app)

5:00pm - 10:00pm GMT (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, December 8 - Round Four

11:30am - 1:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) / 1:30pm - 4:40pm ET (NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app)

4:30pm - 9:30pm GMT (Sky Sports Golf)