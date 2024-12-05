Watch Hero World Challenge: Live stream, TV channel, tee times
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is in action in the unofficial PGA Tour event in the Bahamas
Watch the Hero World Challenge today to see World No.1 one Scottie Scheffler and other big names in action in the Bahamas, with various TV options, a free live stream, and the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.
Hero World Challenge key info
• Date: December 5-8, 2024
• Venue: Albany Golf Course, The Bahamas
• TV channels: NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock (US) / Sky Sports (UK)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
The Hero World Challenge is an unofficial event on the PGA Tour but still boasts a star-studded exclusive entry list of 20 players, and a lucrative haul of prize money.
Tiger Woods has headlined the field in recent years but is on hosting duties this time around, with Scottie Scheffler the star name and the tournament favorite.
The Hero World Challenge, now in its ninth edition, takes place at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas, a par-72 that measures 7,414 yards.
Read on for our guide on how to watch Hero World Challenge online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Hero World Challenge for FREE
While the tournament is being shown my major paid-for broadcasters in the US and UK, there is an option to watch the Hero World Challenge totally free of charge.
Fancode, a sports streaming service in India, has acquired rights to the tournament. While you have to pay for the majority of sports it shows, it is offering a free live stream for the Hero World Challenge. We're not quite sure why it is gifting this one out, but it's a result for golf fans in India.
Not in India right now? You can still watch the Hero World Challenge on Fancode even if you're travelling outside the country by using a VPN – more on that below.
Watch Hero World Challenge golf from anywhere
If you're travelling outside your home country, you may find your usual streaming services geo-restricted. But this doesn't mean you can't watch Hero World Challenge live streams.
What you need is a VPN, or Virtual Private Network, a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any location. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.
Watch Hero World Challenge golf in the US
In the US you can watch Hero World Challenge golf on Golf Channel, NBC, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock. All brands are part of the NBC stable, with the broadcaster splitting its coverage across television and online.
On television, all four rounds will be shown live on Golf Channel. However, for the final two rounds, on Saturday and Sunday, it will only show the early action before coverage moves to the main NBC channel.
Both Golf Channel and NBC are available on most cable TV plans. For cord-cutting streaming options, they can be accessed via Sling and Fubo. For Sling, the Sling Blue package ($45 a month) carries NBC depending on your location, and the Golf Channel comes with the Sports Extra add-on ($11 a month). Fubo costs $79.99 a month, with the first month currently discounted to $49.99.
NBC will also be offering its own online streams for the Hero World Challenge. Golf Channel viewers will be able to watch on mobile devices on the NBC Sports app, though this is just for cable TV consumers, who have to enter their cable details when logging in.
For a dedicated streaming option, the Peacock platform will have NBC’s coverage of the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Peacock plans start from $79.99 a month.
Not in the US right now? You can still watch your usual streaming service by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
Watch Hero World Challenge golf in the UK
Golf fans in the UK can watch the Hero World Challenge on Sky Sports.
The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with three hours of coverage on Thursday and Friday, and then a fuller five hours of coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Action on Thursday and Saturday will also make it onto the Sky Sports Main Event channel.
Sky Sports subscribers can also watch these broadcasts online via the Sky Go app available on most mobile devices. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices.
While Sky Sports subscriptions usually entail a 24-month contract, those looking for a shorter commitment could gain access to all Sky Sports channels via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £34.99 a month, although you can currently get your first six months for £26, while still being able to cancel anytime. There’s also a day pass for £14.99.
If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN.
Hero World Challenge tee times
Round One: Thursday, December 5
- 10:46am ET / 3:46pm GMT – Aaron Rai, Matthieu Pavon
- 10:57am ET / 3:57pm GMT – Brian Harman, Russell Henley
- 11:08am ET / 4:08pm GMT – Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
- 11:19am ET / 4:19pm GMT – Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:30am ET / 4:30pm GMT – Sungjae Im, Tom Kim
- 11:41am ET / 4:41pm GMT – Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns
- 11:52am ET / 4:52pm GMT – Ludvig Åberg, Jason Day
- 12:03pm ET / 5:03pm GMT – Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:14pm ET / 5:14pm GMT – Scottie Scheffler, Sahith Theegala
- 12:25pm ET / 5:25pm GMT – Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
Hero World Challenge TV schedule
Thursday, December 5 - Round One
1:30pm - 4:30pm ET (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
6:30pm - 9:30pm GMT (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday, December 6 - Round Two
1:30pm - 4:30pm ET (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
6:30pm - 9:30pm GMT (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday, December 7 - Round Three
12:00pm - 2:30pm ET (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) / 2:30pm - 5:00pm ET (NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app)
5:00pm - 10:00pm GMT (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday, December 8 - Round Four
11:30am - 1:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) / 1:30pm - 4:40pm ET (NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app)
4:30pm - 9:30pm GMT (Sky Sports Golf)
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
-
-
7 Signs It's Time To Move Golf Club
Golfers want different things from a club membership, but have you made the right choice?
By Emma Booth Published
-
'The Greatest Achievement I’ve Earned In My Life Taken From Me” - Transgender Golfer Hailey Davidson Responds To LPGA Ban
Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson has responded to being banned by the LPGA with several posts on social media crtitcizing the decision
By Paul Higham Published
-
Scheffler Has No Problem With Ryder Cup Players Being Paid
Scottie Scheffler has no problem with players being paid to play in the Ryder Cup, but insists he and his fellow American team would happily pay themselves to take part
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tony Finau Dismisses LIV Golf Rumors
The six-time PGA Tour winner told Golfweek’s Adam Schupak that there is no truth in reports linking him with a move to LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
Hero World Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024
The unofficial PGA Tour event comes from Albany Golf Club, where 20 of the world’s best players compete for a record purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
YouTube Star And Former LIV Golfer Tee It Up In PGA Tour Q-School Second Stage
Turk Pettit and George Bryan are just some of the names featuring in the Second Stage of PGA Tour Q-School, as players vie for a spot in the Final Stage
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Game Is Not Benefiting' - Influential Sponsor Calls For Men's Golf To Reunite As PGA Tour/PIF Talks Continue
Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp Dr Pawan Munjal has appealed for the men's game to come back together
By Mike Hall Published
-
Key Takeaways From Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge Press Conference
The 15-time Major winner addressed the media for the first time since July ahead of hosting the Hero World Challenge
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Report: Tax Return Reveals PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan’s 2023 Earnings
Sportico has reported that Monahan earned $23m compensation in 2023, while the PGA Tour’s legal fees were over $18m
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Shares Exhausting 2024 Travel Schedule
Michael Kim has shared an animation on social media of his exhausting 2024 travel schedule, which has taken in 30 events and over 40,000 miles
By Mike Hall Published