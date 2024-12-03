Saudi International Prize Money Payout 2024

The final event of the Asian Tour’s International Series is also by far its most lucrative.

The action comes from Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, where the prize money payout will be more than twice as much as the $2m offered by eight of the nine previous International Series events this season.

Last week’s tournament in Qatar offered the most of any, where $2.5m was available with winner Peter Uihlein scooping the first prize of $450,000. However, this week’s event sees double that overall figure, with the winner in line for a $1m payout.

While that is an attractive sum, there is considerably more at stake with the potentially life-changing incentive of a LIV Golf contract for the winner of the International Series standings, provided he isn’t currently a member of the circuit.

Until last week’s event, LIV Golf reserve John Catlin had been the long-term leader in the standings as he edged closer to the promise of guaranteed starts on the League, which offers regular purses of $25m. That was until current LIV golfer Uihlein claimed his second International Series victory of the year to move him to the top.

Peter Uihlein is top of the International Series standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

If that remains the case after this week’s event, it will leave Catlin and others hoping to earn a contract via the LIV Golf Promotions event.

Despite Uihlein’s advantage, it is by no means certain he will win the race. He currently leads Catlin by less than 100 points in the standings, with another LIV Golf reserve, New Zealander Ben Campbell, in third and 220 points behind the leader.

With 1,000 points going to the winner this week and 525 to the runner-up, there is still everything to play for as the International Series concludes.

Below is the prize money payout for the Saudi International.

Saudi International Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,000,000 2nd $525,000 3rd $300,000 4th $235,000 5th $200,000 6th $162,500 7th $138,500 8th $120,000 9th $105,000 10th $93,500 11th $85,250 12th $80,000 13th $75,000 14th $71,500 15th $68,500 16th $65,500 17th $62,500 18th $59,500 19th $57,000 20th $55,000 21st $53,500 22nd $52,000 23rd $50,500 24th $49,000 25th $47,500 26th $46,000 27th $44,500 28th $43,000 29th $41,500 30th $40,000 31st $39,000 32nd $38,000 33rd $37,000 34th $36,000 35th $35,000 36th $34,000 37th $33,000 38th $32,000 39th $31,000 40th $30,000 41st $29,250 42nd $28,500 43rd $27,750 44th $27,000 45th $26,250 46th $25,500 47th $24,750 48th $24,000 49th $23,250 50th $22,500 51st $22,000 52nd $21,500 53rd $21,000 54th $20,500 55th $20,000 56th $19,500 57th $19,000 58th $18,500 59th $18,000 60th $17,500 61st $17,000 62nd $16,500 63rd $16,000 64th $15,500 65th $15,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Saudi International?

Dustin Johnson is one of a host of LIV golfers competing (Image credit: Getty Images)

No fewer than 42 LIV Golf players are in the field of 120 for the Saudi International. That includes last week’s winner Peter Uihlein, while another is the defending champion, Abraham Ancer, who held off PGA Tour star Cameron Young to win last year.

Two-time winner of the event Dustin Johnson also plays, along with Graeme McDowell, who took the title in 2020, and Harold Varner III, whose incredible final putt, which he holed from 100 feet, gave him victory two years later.

Other big names from the League competing this week include Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith, Legion XIII player Tyrrell Hatton and Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia.

Link Hong Kong Open winner Patrick Reed also plays, while two players who finished in the top 10 of the leaderboard in Qatar last week, Stinger GC teammates Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, also appear.

Link Hong Kong Open winner Patrick Reed plays (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable LIV golfers in the field include Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, Garcia and Ancer’s Fireballs GC teammate David Puig, Adrian Meronk, new 4 Aces GC signing Thomas Pieters, 2023 Individual champion Talor Gooch, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, former World No.1 Martin Kaymer and Anthony Kim, who made his first cut in 12 years at the International Series Qatar.

Who Won The 2023 Saudi International? The 2023 event was won by LIV golfer Abraham Ancer, who beat PGA Tour pro Cameron Young by two shots. Ancer defends his title at Riyadh Golf Club, although Young doesn’t appear this time.