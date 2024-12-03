Saudi International Prize Money Payout 2024

A star-studded field dominated by LIV golfers competes for the largest prize money payout of the Asian Tour’s International Series at Riyadh Golf Club

Abraham Ancer poses for a photo with the Saudi International trophy
Abraham Ancer beat Cameron Young at the 2023 tournament
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The final event of the Asian Tour’s International Series is also by far its most lucrative.

The action comes from Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, where the prize money payout will be more than twice as much as the $2m offered by eight of the nine previous International Series events this season.

Last week’s tournament in Qatar offered the most of any, where $2.5m was available with winner Peter Uihlein scooping the first prize of $450,000. However, this week’s event sees double that overall figure, with the winner in line for a $1m payout.

While that is an attractive sum, there is considerably more at stake with the potentially life-changing incentive of a LIV Golf contract for the winner of the International Series standings, provided he isn’t currently a member of the circuit.

Until last week’s event, LIV Golf reserve John Catlin had been the long-term leader in the standings as he edged closer to the promise of guaranteed starts on the League, which offers regular purses of $25m. That was until current LIV golfer Uihlein claimed his second International Series victory of the year to move him to the top.

Peter Uihlein takes a shot in the International Series Qatar

Peter Uihlein is top of the International Series standings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If that remains the case after this week’s event, it will leave Catlin and others hoping to earn a contract via the LIV Golf Promotions event.

Despite Uihlein’s advantage, it is by no means certain he will win the race. He currently leads Catlin by less than 100 points in the standings, with another LIV Golf reserve, New Zealander Ben Campbell, in third and 220 points behind the leader.

With 1,000 points going to the winner this week and 525 to the runner-up, there is still everything to play for as the International Series concludes.

Below is the prize money payout for the Saudi International.

Saudi International Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,000,000
2nd$525,000
3rd$300,000
4th$235,000
5th$200,000
6th$162,500
7th$138,500
8th$120,000
9th$105,000
10th$93,500
11th$85,250
12th$80,000
13th$75,000
14th$71,500
15th$68,500
16th$65,500
17th$62,500
18th$59,500
19th$57,000
20th$55,000
21st$53,500
22nd$52,000
23rd$50,500
24th$49,000
25th$47,500
26th$46,000
27th$44,500
28th$43,000
29th$41,500
30th$40,000
31st$39,000
32nd$38,000
33rd$37,000
34th$36,000
35th$35,000
36th$34,000
37th$33,000
38th$32,000
39th$31,000
40th$30,000
41st$29,250
42nd$28,500
43rd$27,750
44th$27,000
45th$26,250
46th$25,500
47th$24,750
48th$24,000
49th$23,250
50th$22,500
51st$22,000
52nd$21,500
53rd$21,000
54th$20,500
55th$20,000
56th$19,500
57th$19,000
58th$18,500
59th$18,000
60th$17,500
61st$17,000
62nd$16,500
63rd$16,000
64th$15,500
65th$15,000

Who Are The Star Names In The Saudi International?

Dustin Johnson takes a shot at LIV Golf Greenbrier

Dustin Johnson is one of a host of LIV golfers competing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No fewer than 42 LIV Golf players are in the field of 120 for the Saudi International. That includes last week’s winner Peter Uihlein, while another is the defending champion, Abraham Ancer, who held off PGA Tour star Cameron Young to win last year.

Two-time winner of the event Dustin Johnson also plays, along with Graeme McDowell, who took the title in 2020, and Harold Varner III, whose incredible final putt, which he holed from 100 feet, gave him victory two years later.

Other big names from the League competing this week include Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith, Legion XIII player Tyrrell Hatton and Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia.

Link Hong Kong Open winner Patrick Reed also plays, while two players who finished in the top 10 of the leaderboard in Qatar last week, Stinger GC teammates Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, also appear.

Patrick Reed with the Link Hong Kong Open trophy

Link Hong Kong Open winner Patrick Reed plays

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable LIV golfers in the field include Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, Garcia and Ancer’s Fireballs GC teammate David Puig, Adrian Meronk, new 4 Aces GC signing Thomas Pieters, 2023 Individual champion Talor Gooch, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, former World No.1 Martin Kaymer and Anthony Kim, who made his first cut in 12 years at the International Series Qatar.

Who Won The 2023 Saudi International?

The 2023 event was won by LIV golfer Abraham Ancer, who beat PGA Tour pro Cameron Young by two shots. Ancer defends his title at Riyadh Golf Club, although Young doesn’t appear this time.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Saudi International?

Players are competing for a purse of $5m, the largest on the Asian Tour this season, and double what was on offer at the International Series Qatar. The event also offers a final chance to finish top of the International Series standings and claim a LIV Golf contract.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸