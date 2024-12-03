Saudi International Prize Money Payout 2024
A star-studded field dominated by LIV golfers competes for the largest prize money payout of the Asian Tour’s International Series at Riyadh Golf Club
The final event of the Asian Tour’s International Series is also by far its most lucrative.
The action comes from Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, where the prize money payout will be more than twice as much as the $2m offered by eight of the nine previous International Series events this season.
Last week’s tournament in Qatar offered the most of any, where $2.5m was available with winner Peter Uihlein scooping the first prize of $450,000. However, this week’s event sees double that overall figure, with the winner in line for a $1m payout.
While that is an attractive sum, there is considerably more at stake with the potentially life-changing incentive of a LIV Golf contract for the winner of the International Series standings, provided he isn’t currently a member of the circuit.
Until last week’s event, LIV Golf reserve John Catlin had been the long-term leader in the standings as he edged closer to the promise of guaranteed starts on the League, which offers regular purses of $25m. That was until current LIV golfer Uihlein claimed his second International Series victory of the year to move him to the top.
If that remains the case after this week’s event, it will leave Catlin and others hoping to earn a contract via the LIV Golf Promotions event.
Despite Uihlein’s advantage, it is by no means certain he will win the race. He currently leads Catlin by less than 100 points in the standings, with another LIV Golf reserve, New Zealander Ben Campbell, in third and 220 points behind the leader.
With 1,000 points going to the winner this week and 525 to the runner-up, there is still everything to play for as the International Series concludes.
Below is the prize money payout for the Saudi International.
Saudi International Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,000,000
|2nd
|$525,000
|3rd
|$300,000
|4th
|$235,000
|5th
|$200,000
|6th
|$162,500
|7th
|$138,500
|8th
|$120,000
|9th
|$105,000
|10th
|$93,500
|11th
|$85,250
|12th
|$80,000
|13th
|$75,000
|14th
|$71,500
|15th
|$68,500
|16th
|$65,500
|17th
|$62,500
|18th
|$59,500
|19th
|$57,000
|20th
|$55,000
|21st
|$53,500
|22nd
|$52,000
|23rd
|$50,500
|24th
|$49,000
|25th
|$47,500
|26th
|$46,000
|27th
|$44,500
|28th
|$43,000
|29th
|$41,500
|30th
|$40,000
|31st
|$39,000
|32nd
|$38,000
|33rd
|$37,000
|34th
|$36,000
|35th
|$35,000
|36th
|$34,000
|37th
|$33,000
|38th
|$32,000
|39th
|$31,000
|40th
|$30,000
|41st
|$29,250
|42nd
|$28,500
|43rd
|$27,750
|44th
|$27,000
|45th
|$26,250
|46th
|$25,500
|47th
|$24,750
|48th
|$24,000
|49th
|$23,250
|50th
|$22,500
|51st
|$22,000
|52nd
|$21,500
|53rd
|$21,000
|54th
|$20,500
|55th
|$20,000
|56th
|$19,500
|57th
|$19,000
|58th
|$18,500
|59th
|$18,000
|60th
|$17,500
|61st
|$17,000
|62nd
|$16,500
|63rd
|$16,000
|64th
|$15,500
|65th
|$15,000
Who Are The Star Names In The Saudi International?
No fewer than 42 LIV Golf players are in the field of 120 for the Saudi International. That includes last week’s winner Peter Uihlein, while another is the defending champion, Abraham Ancer, who held off PGA Tour star Cameron Young to win last year.
Two-time winner of the event Dustin Johnson also plays, along with Graeme McDowell, who took the title in 2020, and Harold Varner III, whose incredible final putt, which he holed from 100 feet, gave him victory two years later.
Other big names from the League competing this week include Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith, Legion XIII player Tyrrell Hatton and Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia.
Link Hong Kong Open winner Patrick Reed also plays, while two players who finished in the top 10 of the leaderboard in Qatar last week, Stinger GC teammates Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, also appear.
Other notable LIV golfers in the field include Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, Garcia and Ancer’s Fireballs GC teammate David Puig, Adrian Meronk, new 4 Aces GC signing Thomas Pieters, 2023 Individual champion Talor Gooch, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, former World No.1 Martin Kaymer and Anthony Kim, who made his first cut in 12 years at the International Series Qatar.
Who Won The 2023 Saudi International?
The 2023 event was won by LIV golfer Abraham Ancer, who beat PGA Tour pro Cameron Young by two shots. Ancer defends his title at Riyadh Golf Club, although Young doesn’t appear this time.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Saudi International?
Players are competing for a purse of $5m, the largest on the Asian Tour this season, and double what was on offer at the International Series Qatar. The event also offers a final chance to finish top of the International Series standings and claim a LIV Golf contract.
