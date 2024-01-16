Hero Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy is in a group with a Ryder Cup teammate and a former World No.1 in the opening two rounds in Dubai
The first Rolex Series event on the 2024 DP World Tour calendar has a field to match the occasion - and $9m prize money payout - with some of the world's best players in attendance.
The headliner, as in last week's Dubai Invitational, is four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy. The Ulsterman is looking for his fourth title at the event, and he gets his pursuit of that underway in a group with his Team Europe Ryder Cup teammate Nicolai Hojgaard and former World No.1 Adam Scott. The three go out at 11.10pm ET (4.10am GMT) in the opening round, and 3.20am ET (8.20am GMT) on Friday.
While plenty of attention will be on that group, it's far from the only one that stands out. The player who edged McIlroy to victory in last week's tournament, Tommy Fleetwood, begins his challenge at 3.20am ET (8.20am GMT) alongside Cameron Young and Ryan Fox, with the trio teeing it up at 11.00pm ET (4.00am GMT) in the second round.
Other groupings to look out for include the one featuring Open champion Brian Harman, who makes his Hero Dubai Desert Classic debut at 11.00pm ET (4.00am GMT) along with Adrian Meronk and Dan Bradbury, with a 3.10am ET (8.10am GMT) start in round two.
Elsewhere, former LIV Golf player Bernd Wiesberger makes his DP World Tour return in a group with Paul Waring and Aaron Cockerill, with the group getting started at 3.30am ET (8.30am GMT) in the first round and 11.10pm ET (4.10am GMT) in the second round.
Below is the complete list of tee times and grouping for the first two rounds of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Hero Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times - Round One
1ST TEE
|ET (GMT)
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|10.10pm (3.10am)
|Del Rey, Alejandro
|Gouveia, Ricardo
|Vaillant, Tom
|10.20pm (3.20am)
|Tarrio, Santiago
|Jamieson, Scott
|Huizing, Daan
|10.30pm (3.30am)
|Zanotti, Fabrizio
|Nørgaard, Niklas
|Saddier, Adrien
|10.40pm (3.40am)
|Whitnell, Dale
|Forsström, Simon
|Gavins, Daniel
|10.50pm (3.50am)
|Cabrera Bello, Rafa
|Clements, Todd
|Kawamura, Masahiro
|11.00pm (4.00am)
|Li, Haotong
|Mansell, Richard
|Law, David
|11.10pm (4.10am)
|Wilson, Oliver
|Donaldson, Jamie
|Hidalgo, Angel
|11.20pm (4.20am)
|Veerman, Johannes
|Schneider, Marcel
|Green, Gavin
|11.30pm (4.30am)
|Canter, Laurie
|Grenville-Wood, Joshua
|Ko, Jeong Weon
|11.40pm (4.40am)
|Daffue, MJ
|Nemecz, Lukas
|Kjeldsen, Søren
|11.50pm (4.50pm)
|Garcia, Sebastian
|Coussaud, Ugo
|Wiebe, Gunner
|2.30am (7.30am)
|Crocker, Sean
|Strydom, Ockie
|Jarvis, Casey
|2.40am (7.40am)
|Penge, Marco
|Wu, Ashun
|Ramsay, Richie
|2.50am (7.50am)
|Syme, Connor
|Hillier, Daniel
|Bachem, Nick
|3.00am (8.00am)
|Schaper, Jayden
|Lawrence, Thriston
|Brown, Daniel
|3.10am (8.10am)
|Larrazábal, Pablo
|Siem, Marcel
|Donald, Luke
|3.20am (8.20am)
|Fleetwood, Tommy
|Young, Cameron
|Fox, Ryan
|3.30am (8.30am)
|Hatton, Tyrrell
|Højgaard, Rasmus
|Olesen, Thorbjørn
|3.40am (8.40am)
|Campillo, Jorge
|Söderberg, Sebastian
|Luiten, Joost
|3.50am (8.50am)
|Forrest, Grant
|Bjørn, Thomas
|Guerrier, Julien
|4.00am (9.00am)
|Arnaus, Adri
|Svensson, Jesper
|Thorbjornsen, Michael
10TH TEE
|ET (GMT)
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|10.10pm (3.10am)
|Kinhult, Marcus
|Tway, Kevin
|Helligkilde, Marcus
|10.20pm (3.20am)
|Harrington, Padraig
|Brun, Julien
|Armitage, Marcus
|10.30pm (3.30am)
|McKibbin, Tom
|Lombard, Zander
|Southgate, Matthew
|10.40pm (3.40am)
|Otaegui, Adrian
|Smith, Jordan
|Langasque, Romain
|10.50pm (3.50am)
|Paul, Yannik
|Fitzpatrick, Alex
|Molinari, Francesco
|11.00pm (4.00am)
|Harman, Brian
|Meronk, Adrian
|Bradbury, Dan
|11.10pm (4.10am)
|McIlroy, Rory
|Højgaard, Nicolai
|Scott, Adam
|11.20pm (4.20am)
|Hoshino, Rikuya
|Rozner, Antoine
|Ferguson, Ewen
|11.30pm (4.30am)
|Niemann, Joaquin
|Kimsey, Nathan
|Migliozzi, Guido
|11.40pm (4.40pm)
|Winther, Jeff
|Elvira, Nacho
|Sharma, Shubhankar
|11.50pm (4.50am)
|Pepperell, Eddie
|Schwab, Matthias
|Kieffer, Maximilian
|2.30am (7.30am)
|Scalise, Lorenzo
|Blomme, Adam
|Kofstad, Espen
|2.40am (7.40am)
|Morrison, James
|Sordet, Clément
|Scrivener, Jason
|2.50am (7.50am)
|Baldwin, Matthew
|Sullivan, Andy
|Molinari, Edoardo
|3.00am (8.00am)
|Du Plessis, Hennie
|Jordan, Matthew
|De Jager, Louis
|3.10am (8.10am)
|Shinkwin, Callum
|Samooja, Kalle
|Dantorp, Jens
|3.20am (8.20am)
|Hill, Calum
|Elvira, Manuel
|Frittelli, Dylan
|3.30am (8.30am)
|Wiesberger, Bernd
|Waring, Paul
|Cockerill, Aaron
|3.40am (8.40am)
|Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
|Gallacher, Stephen
|Long, Hurly
|3.50am (8.50am)
|Chappell, Kevin
|Fisher, Ross
|Manassero, Matteo
|4.00am (9.00am)
|Hanna, Chase
|Pavan, Andrea
|Kjettrup, Frederik
Hero Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times - Round Two
1ST TEE
|ET (GMT)
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|10.10pm (3.10am)
|Scalise, Lorenzo
|Blomme, Adam
|Kofstad, Espen
|10.20pm (3.20am)
|Morrison, James
|Sordet, Clément
|Scrivener, Jason
|10.30pm (3.30am)
|Baldwin, Matthew
|Sullivan, Andy
|Molinari, Edoardo
|10.40pm (3.40am)
|Du Plessis, Hennie
|Jordan, Matthew
|De Jager, Louis
|10.50pm (3.50am)
|Shinkwin, Callum
|Samooja, Kalle
|Dantorp, Jens
|11.00pm (4.00am)
|Hill, Calum
|Elvira, Manuel
|Frittelli, Dylan
|11.10pm (4.10am)
|Wiesberger, Bernd
|Waring, Paul
|Cockerill, Aaron
|11.20pm (4.20am)
|Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
|Gallacher, Stephen
|Long, Hurly
|11.30pm (4.30am)
|Chappell, Kevin
|Fisher, Ross
|Manassero, Matteo
|11.40pm (4.40am)
|Hanna, Chase
|Pavan, Andrea
|Kjettrup, Frederik
|11.50pm (4.50pm)
|Kinhult, Marcus
|Tway, Kevin
|Helligkilde, Marcus
|2.30am (7.30am)
|Harrington, Padraig
|Brun, Julien
|Armitage, Marcus
|2.40am (7.40am)
|McKibbin, Tom
|Lombard, Zander
|Southgate, Matthew
|2.50am (7.50am)
|Otaegui, Adrian
|Smith, Jordan
|Langasque, Romain
|3.00am (8.00am)
|Paul, Yannik
|Fitzpatrick, Alex
|Molinari, Francesco
|3.10am (8.10am)
|Harman, Brian
|Meronk, Adrian
|Bradbury, Dan
|3.20am (8.20am)
|McIlroy, Rory
|Højgaard, Nicolai
|Scott, Adam
|3.30am (8.30am)
|Hoshino, Rikuya
|Rozner, Antoine
|Ferguson, Ewen
|3.40am (8.40am)
|Niemann, Joaquin
|Kimsey, Nathan
|Migliozzi, Guido
|3.50am (8.50am)
|Winther, Jeff
|Elvira, Nacho
|Sharma, Shubhankar
|4.00am (9.00am)
|Pepperell, Eddie
|Schwab, Matthias
|Kieffer, Maximilian
10TH TEE
|ET (GMT)
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|10.10pm (3.10am)
|Crocker, Sean
|Strydom, Ockie
|Jarvis, Casey
|10.20pm (3.20am)
|Penge, Marco
|Wu, Ashun
|Ramsay, Richie
|10.30pm (3.30am)
|Syme, Connor
|Hillier, Daniel
|Bachem, Nick
|10.40pm (3.40am)
|Schaper, Jayden
|Lawrence, Thriston
|Brown, Daniel
|10.50pm (3.50am)
|Larrazábal, Pablo
|Siem, Marcel
|Donald, Luke
|11.00pm (4.00am)
|Fleetwood, Tommy
|Young, Cameron
|Fox, Ryan
|11.10pm (4.10am)
|Hatton, Tyrrell
|Højgaard, Rasmus
|Olesen, Thorbjørn
|11.20pm (4.20am)
|Campillo, Jorge
|Söderberg, Sebastian
|Luiten, Joost
|11.30pm (4.30am)
|Forrest, Grant
|Bjørn, Thomas
|Guerrier, Julien
|11.40pm (4.40pm)
|Arnaus, Adri
|Svensson, Jesper
|Thorbjornsen, Michael
|11.50pm (4.50am)
|Del Rey, Alejandro
|Gouveia, Ricardo
|Vaillant, Tom
|2.30am (7.30am)
|Tarrio, Santiago
|Jamieson, Scott
|Huizing, Daan
|2.40am (7.40am)
|Zanotti, Fabrizio
|Nørgaard, Niklas
|Saddier, Adrien
|2.50am (7.50am)
|Whitnell, Dale
|Forsström, Simon
|Gavins, Daniel
|3.00am (8.00am)
|Cabrera Bello, Rafa
|Clements, Todd
|Kawamura, Masahiro
|3.10am (8.10am)
|Li, Haotong
|Mansell, Richard
|Law, David
|3.20am (8.20am)
|Wilson, Oliver
|Donaldson, Jamie
|Hidalgo, Angel
|3.30am (8.30am)
|Veerman, Johannes
|Schneider, Marcel
|Green, Gavin
|3.40am (8.40am)
|Canter, Laurie
|Grenville-Wood, Joshua
|Ko, Jeong Weon
|3.50am (8.50am)
|Daffue, Mj
|Nemecz, Lukas
|Kjeldsen, Søren
|4.00am (9.00am)
|Garcia, Sebastian
|Coussaud, Ugo
|Wiebe, Gunner
How To Watch The Hero Dubai Desert Classic In The US
All times ET
Thursday 18 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 19 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 20 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Sunday 21 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
How To Watch The Hero Dubai Desert Classic In The UK
All times GMT
Thursday 18 January: 4.00am-1.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 19 January: 4.00am-1.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday 20 January: 4.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4.00am-12.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 21 January: 4.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4.30am-11.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
