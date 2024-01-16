Hero Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

Rory McIlroy is in a group with a Ryder Cup teammate and a former World No.1 in the opening two rounds in Dubai

Rory McIlroy takes a tee shot during a practice round before the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Rory McIlroy is in a group with Nicolai Hojgaard and Adam Scott in the first two rounds
The first Rolex Series event on the 2024 DP World Tour calendar has a field to match the occasion - and $9m prize money payout - with some of the world's best players in attendance. 

The headliner, as in last week's Dubai Invitational, is four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy. The Ulsterman is looking for his fourth title at the event, and he gets his pursuit of that underway in a group with his Team Europe Ryder Cup teammate Nicolai Hojgaard and former World No.1 Adam Scott. The three go out at 11.10pm ET (4.10am GMT) in the opening round, and 3.20am ET (8.20am GMT) on Friday. 

While plenty of attention will be on that group, it's far from the only one that stands out. The player who edged McIlroy to victory in last week's tournament, Tommy Fleetwood, begins his challenge at 3.20am ET (8.20am GMT) alongside Cameron Young and Ryan Fox, with the trio teeing it up at 11.00pm ET (4.00am GMT) in the second round. 

Tommy Fleetwood takes a shot during a practice round prior to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Tommy Fleetwood is looking for back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour

Other groupings to look out for include the one featuring Open champion Brian Harman, who makes his Hero Dubai Desert Classic debut at 11.00pm ET (4.00am GMT) along with Adrian Meronk and Dan Bradbury, with a 3.10am ET (8.10am GMT) start in round two. 

Elsewhere, former LIV Golf player Bernd Wiesberger makes his DP World Tour return in a group with Paul Waring and Aaron Cockerill, with the group getting started at 3.30am ET (8.30am GMT) in the first round and 11.10pm ET (4.10am GMT) in the second round. 

Below is the complete list of tee times and grouping for the first two rounds of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times - Round One

1ST TEE

10.10pm (3.10am) Del Rey, AlejandroGouveia, RicardoVaillant, Tom
10.20pm (3.20am)Tarrio, SantiagoJamieson, ScottHuizing, Daan
10.30pm (3.30am)Zanotti, FabrizioNørgaard, NiklasSaddier, Adrien
10.40pm (3.40am)Whitnell, DaleForsström, SimonGavins, Daniel
10.50pm (3.50am) Cabrera Bello, RafaClements, ToddKawamura, Masahiro
11.00pm (4.00am)Li, HaotongMansell, RichardLaw, David
11.10pm (4.10am)Wilson, OliverDonaldson, JamieHidalgo, Angel
11.20pm (4.20am)Veerman, JohannesSchneider, MarcelGreen, Gavin
11.30pm (4.30am)Canter, LaurieGrenville-Wood, JoshuaKo, Jeong Weon
11.40pm (4.40am)Daffue, MJNemecz, LukasKjeldsen, Søren
11.50pm (4.50pm)Garcia, SebastianCoussaud, UgoWiebe, Gunner
2.30am (7.30am)Crocker, SeanStrydom, OckieJarvis, Casey
2.40am (7.40am)Penge, MarcoWu, AshunRamsay, Richie
2.50am (7.50am)Syme, ConnorHillier, DanielBachem, Nick
3.00am (8.00am)Schaper, JaydenLawrence, ThristonBrown, Daniel
3.10am (8.10am)Larrazábal, PabloSiem, MarcelDonald, Luke
3.20am (8.20am)Fleetwood, TommyYoung, CameronFox, Ryan
3.30am (8.30am)Hatton, TyrrellHøjgaard, RasmusOlesen, Thorbjørn
3.40am (8.40am)Campillo, JorgeSöderberg, SebastianLuiten, Joost
3.50am (8.50am)Forrest, GrantBjørn, ThomasGuerrier, Julien
4.00am (9.00am)Arnaus, AdriSvensson, JesperThorbjornsen, Michael

10TH TEE

10.10pm (3.10am)Kinhult, MarcusTway, KevinHelligkilde, Marcus
10.20pm (3.20am)Harrington, PadraigBrun, JulienArmitage, Marcus
10.30pm (3.30am)McKibbin, TomLombard, ZanderSouthgate, Matthew
10.40pm (3.40am)Otaegui, AdrianSmith, JordanLangasque, Romain
10.50pm (3.50am)Paul, YannikFitzpatrick, AlexMolinari, Francesco
11.00pm (4.00am)Harman, BrianMeronk, AdrianBradbury, Dan
11.10pm (4.10am)McIlroy, RoryHøjgaard, NicolaiScott, Adam
11.20pm (4.20am)Hoshino, RikuyaRozner, AntoineFerguson, Ewen
11.30pm (4.30am)Niemann, JoaquinKimsey, NathanMigliozzi, Guido
11.40pm (4.40pm)Winther, JeffElvira, NachoSharma, Shubhankar
11.50pm (4.50am)Pepperell, EddieSchwab, MatthiasKieffer, Maximilian
2.30am (7.30am)Scalise, LorenzoBlomme, AdamKofstad, Espen
2.40am (7.40am)Morrison, JamesSordet, ClémentScrivener, Jason
2.50am (7.50am)Baldwin, MatthewSullivan, AndyMolinari, Edoardo
3.00am (8.00am)Du Plessis, HennieJordan, MatthewDe Jager, Louis
3.10am (8.10am)Shinkwin, CallumSamooja, KalleDantorp, Jens
3.20am (8.20am)Hill, CalumElvira, ManuelFrittelli, Dylan
3.30am (8.30am)Wiesberger, BerndWaring, PaulCockerill, Aaron
3.40am (8.40am)Lorenzo-Vera, MikeGallacher, StephenLong, Hurly
3.50am (8.50am)Chappell, KevinFisher, RossManassero, Matteo
4.00am (9.00am)Hanna, ChasePavan, AndreaKjettrup, Frederik

Hero Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times - Round Two

1ST TEE

10.10pm (3.10am) Scalise, LorenzoBlomme, AdamKofstad, Espen
10.20pm (3.20am)Morrison, JamesSordet, ClémentScrivener, Jason
10.30pm (3.30am)Baldwin, MatthewSullivan, AndyMolinari, Edoardo
10.40pm (3.40am)Du Plessis, HennieJordan, MatthewDe Jager, Louis
10.50pm (3.50am) Shinkwin, CallumSamooja, KalleDantorp, Jens
11.00pm (4.00am)Hill, CalumElvira, Manuel Frittelli, Dylan
11.10pm (4.10am)Wiesberger, BerndWaring, PaulCockerill, Aaron
11.20pm (4.20am)Lorenzo-Vera, MikeGallacher, StephenLong, Hurly
11.30pm (4.30am)Chappell, KevinFisher, RossManassero, Matteo
11.40pm (4.40am)Hanna, ChasePavan, AndreaKjettrup, Frederik
11.50pm (4.50pm)Kinhult, MarcusTway, KevinHelligkilde, Marcus
2.30am (7.30am)Harrington, PadraigBrun, JulienArmitage, Marcus
2.40am (7.40am)McKibbin, TomLombard, ZanderSouthgate, Matthew
2.50am (7.50am)Otaegui, AdrianSmith, JordanLangasque, Romain
3.00am (8.00am)Paul, YannikFitzpatrick, AlexMolinari, Francesco
3.10am (8.10am)Harman, BrianMeronk, AdrianBradbury, Dan
3.20am (8.20am)McIlroy, RoryHøjgaard, NicolaiScott, Adam
3.30am (8.30am)Hoshino, RikuyaRozner, AntoineFerguson, Ewen
3.40am (8.40am)Niemann, JoaquinKimsey, NathanMigliozzi, Guido
3.50am (8.50am)Winther, JeffElvira, NachoSharma, Shubhankar
4.00am (9.00am)Pepperell, EddieSchwab, MatthiasKieffer, Maximilian

10TH TEE

10.10pm (3.10am)Crocker, SeanStrydom, OckieJarvis, Casey
10.20pm (3.20am)Penge, MarcoWu, AshunRamsay, Richie
10.30pm (3.30am)Syme, ConnorHillier, DanielBachem, Nick
10.40pm (3.40am)Schaper, JaydenLawrence, ThristonBrown, Daniel
10.50pm (3.50am)Larrazábal, Pablo Siem, MarcelDonald, Luke
11.00pm (4.00am)Fleetwood, TommyYoung, CameronFox, Ryan
11.10pm (4.10am)Hatton, TyrrellHøjgaard, RasmusOlesen, Thorbjørn
11.20pm (4.20am)Campillo, JorgeSöderberg, SebastianLuiten, Joost
11.30pm (4.30am)Forrest, GrantBjørn, ThomasGuerrier, Julien
11.40pm (4.40pm)Arnaus, AdriSvensson, JesperThorbjornsen, Michael
11.50pm (4.50am)Del Rey, AlejandroGouveia, RicardoVaillant, Tom
2.30am (7.30am)Tarrio, SantiagoJamieson, ScottHuizing, Daan
2.40am (7.40am)Zanotti, FabrizioNørgaard, NiklasSaddier, Adrien
2.50am (7.50am)Whitnell, DaleForsström, SimonGavins, Daniel
3.00am (8.00am)Cabrera Bello, RafaClements, ToddKawamura, Masahiro
3.10am (8.10am)Li, HaotongMansell, RichardLaw, David
3.20am (8.20am)Wilson, OliverDonaldson, JamieHidalgo, Angel
3.30am (8.30am)Veerman, JohannesSchneider, MarcelGreen, Gavin
3.40am (8.40am)Canter, LaurieGrenville-Wood, JoshuaKo, Jeong Weon
3.50am (8.50am)Daffue, MjNemecz, LukasKjeldsen, Søren
4.00am (9.00am)Garcia, SebastianCoussaud, UgoWiebe, Gunner

How To Watch The Hero Dubai Desert Classic In The US

All times ET

Thursday 18 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 19 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 20 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Sunday 21 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The Hero Dubai Desert Classic In The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 18 January: 4.00am-1.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 19 January: 4.00am-1.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 20 January: 4.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4.00am-12.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 21 January: 4.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4.30am-11.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

