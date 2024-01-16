Hero Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

The first Rolex Series event on the 2024 DP World Tour calendar has a field to match the occasion - and $9m prize money payout - with some of the world's best players in attendance.

The headliner, as in last week's Dubai Invitational, is four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy. The Ulsterman is looking for his fourth title at the event, and he gets his pursuit of that underway in a group with his Team Europe Ryder Cup teammate Nicolai Hojgaard and former World No.1 Adam Scott. The three go out at 11.10pm ET (4.10am GMT) in the opening round, and 3.20am ET (8.20am GMT) on Friday.

While plenty of attention will be on that group, it's far from the only one that stands out. The player who edged McIlroy to victory in last week's tournament, Tommy Fleetwood, begins his challenge at 3.20am ET (8.20am GMT) alongside Cameron Young and Ryan Fox, with the trio teeing it up at 11.00pm ET (4.00am GMT) in the second round.

Tommy Fleetwood is looking for back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other groupings to look out for include the one featuring Open champion Brian Harman, who makes his Hero Dubai Desert Classic debut at 11.00pm ET (4.00am GMT) along with Adrian Meronk and Dan Bradbury, with a 3.10am ET (8.10am GMT) start in round two.

Elsewhere, former LIV Golf player Bernd Wiesberger makes his DP World Tour return in a group with Paul Waring and Aaron Cockerill, with the group getting started at 3.30am ET (8.30am GMT) in the first round and 11.10pm ET (4.10am GMT) in the second round.

Below is the complete list of tee times and grouping for the first two rounds of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times - Round One

1ST TEE

Swipe to scroll horizontally ET (GMT) Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 10.10pm (3.10am) Del Rey, Alejandro Gouveia, Ricardo Vaillant, Tom 10.20pm (3.20am) Tarrio, Santiago Jamieson, Scott Huizing, Daan 10.30pm (3.30am) Zanotti, Fabrizio Nørgaard, Niklas Saddier, Adrien 10.40pm (3.40am) Whitnell, Dale Forsström, Simon Gavins, Daniel 10.50pm (3.50am) Cabrera Bello, Rafa Clements, Todd Kawamura, Masahiro 11.00pm (4.00am) Li, Haotong Mansell, Richard Law, David 11.10pm (4.10am) Wilson, Oliver Donaldson, Jamie Hidalgo, Angel 11.20pm (4.20am) Veerman, Johannes Schneider, Marcel Green, Gavin 11.30pm (4.30am) Canter, Laurie Grenville-Wood, Joshua Ko, Jeong Weon 11.40pm (4.40am) Daffue, MJ Nemecz, Lukas Kjeldsen, Søren 11.50pm (4.50pm) Garcia, Sebastian Coussaud, Ugo Wiebe, Gunner 2.30am (7.30am) Crocker, Sean Strydom, Ockie Jarvis, Casey 2.40am (7.40am) Penge, Marco Wu, Ashun Ramsay, Richie 2.50am (7.50am) Syme, Connor Hillier, Daniel Bachem, Nick 3.00am (8.00am) Schaper, Jayden Lawrence, Thriston Brown, Daniel 3.10am (8.10am) Larrazábal, Pablo Siem, Marcel Donald, Luke 3.20am (8.20am) Fleetwood, Tommy Young, Cameron Fox, Ryan 3.30am (8.30am) Hatton, Tyrrell Højgaard, Rasmus Olesen, Thorbjørn 3.40am (8.40am) Campillo, Jorge Söderberg, Sebastian Luiten, Joost 3.50am (8.50am) Forrest, Grant Bjørn, Thomas Guerrier, Julien 4.00am (9.00am) Arnaus, Adri Svensson, Jesper Thorbjornsen, Michael

10TH TEE

Swipe to scroll horizontally ET (GMT) Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 10.10pm (3.10am) Kinhult, Marcus Tway, Kevin Helligkilde, Marcus 10.20pm (3.20am) Harrington, Padraig Brun, Julien Armitage, Marcus 10.30pm (3.30am) McKibbin, Tom Lombard, Zander Southgate, Matthew 10.40pm (3.40am) Otaegui, Adrian Smith, Jordan Langasque, Romain 10.50pm (3.50am) Paul, Yannik Fitzpatrick, Alex Molinari, Francesco 11.00pm (4.00am) Harman, Brian Meronk, Adrian Bradbury, Dan 11.10pm (4.10am) McIlroy, Rory Højgaard, Nicolai Scott, Adam 11.20pm (4.20am) Hoshino, Rikuya Rozner, Antoine Ferguson, Ewen 11.30pm (4.30am) Niemann, Joaquin Kimsey, Nathan Migliozzi, Guido 11.40pm (4.40pm) Winther, Jeff Elvira, Nacho Sharma, Shubhankar 11.50pm (4.50am) Pepperell, Eddie Schwab, Matthias Kieffer, Maximilian 2.30am (7.30am) Scalise, Lorenzo Blomme, Adam Kofstad, Espen 2.40am (7.40am) Morrison, James Sordet, Clément Scrivener, Jason 2.50am (7.50am) Baldwin, Matthew Sullivan, Andy Molinari, Edoardo 3.00am (8.00am) Du Plessis, Hennie Jordan, Matthew De Jager, Louis 3.10am (8.10am) Shinkwin, Callum Samooja, Kalle Dantorp, Jens 3.20am (8.20am) Hill, Calum Elvira, Manuel Frittelli, Dylan 3.30am (8.30am) Wiesberger, Bernd Waring, Paul Cockerill, Aaron 3.40am (8.40am) Lorenzo-Vera, Mike Gallacher, Stephen Long, Hurly 3.50am (8.50am) Chappell, Kevin Fisher, Ross Manassero, Matteo 4.00am (9.00am) Hanna, Chase Pavan, Andrea Kjettrup, Frederik

Hero Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times - Round Two

1ST TEE

Swipe to scroll horizontally ET (GMT) Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 10.10pm (3.10am) Scalise, Lorenzo Blomme, Adam Kofstad, Espen 10.20pm (3.20am) Morrison, James Sordet, Clément Scrivener, Jason 10.30pm (3.30am) Baldwin, Matthew Sullivan, Andy Molinari, Edoardo 10.40pm (3.40am) Du Plessis, Hennie Jordan, Matthew De Jager, Louis 10.50pm (3.50am) Shinkwin, Callum Samooja, Kalle Dantorp, Jens 11.00pm (4.00am) Hill, Calum Elvira, Manuel Frittelli, Dylan 11.10pm (4.10am) Wiesberger, Bernd Waring, Paul Cockerill, Aaron 11.20pm (4.20am) Lorenzo-Vera, Mike Gallacher, Stephen Long, Hurly 11.30pm (4.30am) Chappell, Kevin Fisher, Ross Manassero, Matteo 11.40pm (4.40am) Hanna, Chase Pavan, Andrea Kjettrup, Frederik 11.50pm (4.50pm) Kinhult, Marcus Tway, Kevin Helligkilde, Marcus 2.30am (7.30am) Harrington, Padraig Brun, Julien Armitage, Marcus 2.40am (7.40am) McKibbin, Tom Lombard, Zander Southgate, Matthew 2.50am (7.50am) Otaegui, Adrian Smith, Jordan Langasque, Romain 3.00am (8.00am) Paul, Yannik Fitzpatrick, Alex Molinari, Francesco 3.10am (8.10am) Harman, Brian Meronk, Adrian Bradbury, Dan 3.20am (8.20am) McIlroy, Rory Højgaard, Nicolai Scott, Adam 3.30am (8.30am) Hoshino, Rikuya Rozner, Antoine Ferguson, Ewen 3.40am (8.40am) Niemann, Joaquin Kimsey, Nathan Migliozzi, Guido 3.50am (8.50am) Winther, Jeff Elvira, Nacho Sharma, Shubhankar 4.00am (9.00am) Pepperell, Eddie Schwab, Matthias Kieffer, Maximilian

10TH TEE

Swipe to scroll horizontally ET (GMT) Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 10.10pm (3.10am) Crocker, Sean Strydom, Ockie Jarvis, Casey 10.20pm (3.20am) Penge, Marco Wu, Ashun Ramsay, Richie 10.30pm (3.30am) Syme, Connor Hillier, Daniel Bachem, Nick 10.40pm (3.40am) Schaper, Jayden Lawrence, Thriston Brown, Daniel 10.50pm (3.50am) Larrazábal, Pablo Siem, Marcel Donald, Luke 11.00pm (4.00am) Fleetwood, Tommy Young, Cameron Fox, Ryan 11.10pm (4.10am) Hatton, Tyrrell Højgaard, Rasmus Olesen, Thorbjørn 11.20pm (4.20am) Campillo, Jorge Söderberg, Sebastian Luiten, Joost 11.30pm (4.30am) Forrest, Grant Bjørn, Thomas Guerrier, Julien 11.40pm (4.40pm) Arnaus, Adri Svensson, Jesper Thorbjornsen, Michael 11.50pm (4.50am) Del Rey, Alejandro Gouveia, Ricardo Vaillant, Tom 2.30am (7.30am) Tarrio, Santiago Jamieson, Scott Huizing, Daan 2.40am (7.40am) Zanotti, Fabrizio Nørgaard, Niklas Saddier, Adrien 2.50am (7.50am) Whitnell, Dale Forsström, Simon Gavins, Daniel 3.00am (8.00am) Cabrera Bello, Rafa Clements, Todd Kawamura, Masahiro 3.10am (8.10am) Li, Haotong Mansell, Richard Law, David 3.20am (8.20am) Wilson, Oliver Donaldson, Jamie Hidalgo, Angel 3.30am (8.30am) Veerman, Johannes Schneider, Marcel Green, Gavin 3.40am (8.40am) Canter, Laurie Grenville-Wood, Joshua Ko, Jeong Weon 3.50am (8.50am) Daffue, Mj Nemecz, Lukas Kjeldsen, Søren 4.00am (9.00am) Garcia, Sebastian Coussaud, Ugo Wiebe, Gunner

How To Watch The Hero Dubai Desert Classic In The US

All times ET

Thursday 18 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 19 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 20 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Sunday 21 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The Hero Dubai Desert Classic In The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 18 January: 4.00am-1.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 19 January: 4.00am-1.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 20 January: 4.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4.00am-12.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 21 January: 4.00am-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 4.30am-11.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)