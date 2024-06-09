LIV Golf Houston Leaderboard And Live Updates: Meronk, Ortiz, Casey And Puig Share Solo Lead, Ripper GC Steal Team Lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final round of LIV Golf Houston is set up to be a thriller, with 17 players within four shots of a four-way share of the lead that includes David Puig, Carlos Ortiz, Adrian Meronk and Paul Casey.

All four men are searching for a first individual LIV Golf victory, with Puig firing a six-under 66 on Saturday to vault into a share of the lead, with Ortiz (68) Meronk (69) and Casey (67) all sat at 10-under-par.

Behind the quartet is Houston-local Patrick Reed, who is also looking for a first LIV Golf win and first victory since the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour. He sits at nine-under, with LIV Golf individual leader, Joaquin Niemann, and RangeGoats GC's Matt Wolff at eight-under, two back of the leaders.

Along with the individual standings, the team-portion is also close, with Fireballs GC four shots clear of Niemann's Torque GC. Fireballs are 26-under, whilst Torque are 22-under, but behind the two teams is a three-way tie at 21-under. These include the 2023 LIV Golf Team champions Crushers GC, the 4Aces GC and Cleeks GC.

LIV GOLF HOUSTON INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD

-11 MERONK, PUIG, ORTIZ, CASEY

MERONK, PUIG, ORTIZ, CASEY -9 HERBERT, REED

LIV GOLF HOUSTON TEAM LEADERBOARD

-29 RIPPER GC

RIPPER GC -28 FIREBALLS GC

FIREBALLS GC -24 TORQUE GC

