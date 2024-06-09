LIV Golf Houston Leaderboard And Live Updates: Meronk, Ortiz, Casey And Puig Share Solo Lead, Ripper GC Steal Team Lead

The final round of LIV Golf Houston is set up to be a thriller, with 17 players within four shots of a four-way share of the lead that includes David Puig, Carlos Ortiz, Adrian Meronk and Paul Casey.
All four men are searching for a first individual LIV Golf victory, with Puig firing a six-under 66 on Saturday to vault into a share of the lead, with Ortiz (68) Meronk (69) and Casey (67) all sat at 10-under-par.
Behind the quartet is Houston-local Patrick Reed, who is also looking for a first LIV Golf win and first victory since the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour. He sits at nine-under, with LIV Golf individual leader, Joaquin Niemann, and RangeGoats GC's Matt Wolff at eight-under, two back of the leaders.
Along with the individual standings, the team-portion is also close, with Fireballs GC four shots clear of Niemann's Torque GC. Fireballs are 26-under, whilst Torque are 22-under, but behind the two teams is a three-way tie at 21-under. These include the 2023 LIV Golf Team champions Crushers GC, the 4Aces GC and Cleeks GC.
LIV GOLF HOUSTON INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD
- -11 MERONK, PUIG, ORTIZ, CASEY
- -9 HERBERT, REED
LIV GOLF HOUSTON TEAM LEADERBOARD
- -29 RIPPER GC
- -28 FIREBALLS GC
- -24 TORQUE GC
Updates from...
RIPPER GC TAKE TEAM LEAD
Wow. All four men are on fire! Matt Jones has now birdied four of the last five holes with a birdie on 13, and Ripper GC have the solo team lead! A ten-shot swing in seven holes is complete!
RIPPER GC -10 FOR THE DAY AFTER ANOTHER CAM SMITH BIRDIE
WOW! WHAT A SHOT CAM! 🙌🙌#RipperGC #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/3fiBbPgzcZJune 9, 2024
Team Captain Smith finds another birdie on the 11th to move Ripper GC (-27) within two shots of the leading Fireballs (-29). Smith himself moves to -7 on the individual leaderboard.
CASEY JOINS THE LEADERS AT -11
After finding the Par-5 4th green in two, Casey rolls a long eagle putt to tap-in distance to make it a four-way tie at the top.
ORTIZ AND PUIG TIES SOLO LEAD
Carlos Ortiz finds the bottom of the cup on the 3rd and joins Adrian Meronk in a tie for 1st place at -11.
Moments later, David Puig does the same and we have a three-way tie at the top!
RIPPER GC ON FIRE!
Matt Jones making a Sunday charge 🔥@rippergc_ sit just 3 back on the team leaderboard 📈#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/TWZdPD202DJune 9, 2024
Both Matt Jones and Marc Leishman roll in birdie putts on the 13th to cut the Fireballs' lead to just one shot!
GARCIA MAKES DOUBLE AS FIREBALLS LEAD CUT, FIREBALLS AND HERBERT ON A CHARGE
After finding the water off the tee, Garcia can only make a double bogey on the fifth. Meanwhile, Lucas Herbert rolls in a birdie on the 4th to take him to -9 and Ripper GC just three shots off the leading Fireballs GC.
Ripper GC are a combined -5 for the day already!
GARCIA FINDS THE WATER, NEIMANN BOGEYS
After such a good start, Garcia hooks one into the water off the tee on 5. Back on the 2nd, Neimann holes a gutsy 15ft putt for bogey to limit the damage after a poor tee shot.
BIRDIE-BIRDIE START FOR GARCIA
Sergio Garcia lays up on the Par-5 4th hole and it proves to be the right decision. he pitches to 8ft and rolls in the birdie putt to extend the Fireballs GC's lead in the team standings to four.
PLAYERS BATTLING THE HOUSTON HEAT
With temperatures almost hitting 90F (33C), players are battling both the sun and the golf course. Brooks Koepka's caddie seems to have a damp towel ready for his player after every shot to try and deal with the heat.
MERONK BIRDIES THE FIRST, TAKES SOLO LEAD
Adrian Meronk makes the first major move of the day, rolling in his 20ft birdie putt on 1. Puig and Ortiz both par and now sit one back.
.@AdrianMeronk off and running 👀He birdies his first hole to take the solo lead at 11-under 📈#LIVGolf @Cleeks_GC pic.twitter.com/Wuikmk9z0uJune 9, 2024
PUIG HITS THE FLAG!
With just his second swing of the day, David Puig hits the pin on the fly. It wasn't friendly for him, with his ball rebounding off the front of the green and sitting down in the bermuda grass rough. Meronk and Ortiz both safely find the green and have 20footers for birdie.
REED BOGEYS THE FIRST, LEADERS TEE OFF
Patrick Reed makes a sloppy bogey on the first after a poor chip from the back of the green left him 20ft for par. Casey and Neimann secure routine pars while Meronk, Puig and Ortiz get their final rounds underway back on the tee.
GARCIA ALMOST HOLES OUT ON 3
With wedge in hand from the fairway, Garcia is inches away from holing out for an unlikely eagle. He'll have to settle for birdie and will move one off the lead.
WE'RE UNDERWAY IN HOUSTON
With rap music blazing, Joaquin Neimann gets us underway on the first. He's rocking a bucket hat which is.... a bold choice.
JON RAHM INJURED
It's a packed leaderboard in Houston, but one player who will not be contending is former Masters champion Jon Rahm. The Spaniard withdrew yesterday sighting a cut between his toes and is now a doubt ahead of next week's US Open at Pinehurst No.2.
Despite a run of seven consecutive top-10s on the LIV circuit, it has been a tough season for Rahm having missed the cut at the PGA Championship last month.
Get well soon, Captain.#LegionXIII #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/Ne3nvpqvoXJune 8, 2024
GOOD EVENING AND WELCOME
Good evening everyone and welcome to our final round coverage of LIV Golf Houston, which is set up for a thrilling climax as four players sit tied for the lead and 17 players are within four strokes.
Aside from Joaquin Niemann and Dustin Johnson, 15 of those 17 have yet to pick up a LIV Golf title and, with 18 holes remaining, there is going to be lots of twists and turns ahead at the Golf Club of Houston. So sit back and relax as we take you through all the drama, with the players teeing off at 12.05pm local time.