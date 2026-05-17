How Did All 11 LIV Golfers Fare At The 2026 PGA Championship?
It was a strong week for the LIV Golfers at the PGA Championship, as Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith produced excellent results in Philadelphia
Following an epic PGA Championship finale, it was Aaron Rai who secured a maiden Major title, producing a fine display to secure the win at Aronimink Golf Club.
Carding a nine-under-par tournament total, the Englishman finished three clear of Jon Rahm, who happened to be the best LIV Golfer for the week, as the Spaniard produced a T2nd result and his first top-five finish since the 2023 Open Championship.
Being the best performer from the LIV Golf League, it was also a welcome top 10 finish from Cameron Smith, who carded a two-under 68 on Sunday to claim a T7th result.
Having missed his last six Major cuts, the Australian had been struggling for form, so much so he changed his coach prior to teeing it up in Philadelphia.
The move proved to be a successful one, as Smith shot rounds of 69, 71, 68 and 68 to finish four-under, his best Major finish since the 2024 Masters.
Outside of the top 10, David Puig produced his best result in a Major, as he finished in a share of 18th. He was joined alongside Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, who finished one-under alongside the Spaniard.
Former PGA Championship winner, Martin Kaymer, enjoyed an excellent week as he finished T35th, ending his Sunday one-over-par following rounds of 67, 75, 66 and 73.
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Dustin Johnson finished T44th, while Elvis Smylie rounded out the final LIV Golf placing, with the Australian finishing eight-over-par and in a tie for 75th.
Final LIV Golf Leaderboard At The PGA Championship
- T2nd -6 Jon Rahm
- T7th -4 Cameron Smith
- T18th -1 David Puig
- T18th -1 Joaquin Niemann
- T35th +1 Martin Kaymer
- T44th +2 Dustin Johnson
- T75th +8 Elvis Smylie
- MC +5 Thomas Detry
- MC +6 Tyrrell Hatton
- MC +7 Tom McKibbin
- MC +7 Bryson DeChambeau
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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