Has Jason Kokrak Cut Ties With Saudi?

Jason Kokrak is playing in this week's Masters and eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed that the 'Golf Saudi' logo on his golf bag has disappeared - at least in images we have seen.

The American was announced as a Golf Saudi ambassador prior to the 2021 Open at Royal St George's. "Kokrak will look to share his own insights on how golf can reach new audiences and ensure its future development," Golf Saudi said in its announcement, with Kokrak saying: "it’s a real honor to be named as Golf Saudi’s newest ambassador and to work alongside one of the most forward thinking entities within golf currently. I’d like to share my own insights with them and do my part in terms of growing golf within the Kingdom, while also telling my own fans about the many marvels that Saudi Arabia has to offer.”

The three-time PGA Tour winner has been one of the names linked with the new Saudi-backed Super League, officially called the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On a podcast in January he said, "I want to make as much money as I can in as little time" when talking about the at-the-time rumoured golf league.

Left: Kokrak's Golf Saudi logo pictured on his golf bag. Right: Kokrak's golf bag at The Masters pictured without the Golf Saudi logo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kokrak is not listed on the Golf Saudi ambassadors web page, which features Adri Arnaus and Pablo Larrazabal from the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour players Anne van Dam, Anna Nordqvist, Amy Boulden and Camilla Lennarth.

Gary Player does not feature on the ambassador page either, yet he was wearing a Golf Saudi logo on his collar during the Masters honorary starter ceremony this week, which caused controversy across social media. "Mr. Player will work with Golf Saudi to help implement a shared vision for golf and its future development within the Kingdom," Golf Saudi said when announcing the legendary South African as an ambassador.