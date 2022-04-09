Has Jason Kokrak Cut Ties With Saudi?
The American was announced as a Golf Saudi ambassador in 2021, but the logo has vanished from his golf bag at this week's Masters
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Jason Kokrak is playing in this week's Masters and eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed that the 'Golf Saudi' logo on his golf bag has disappeared - at least in images we have seen.
The American was announced as a Golf Saudi ambassador prior to the 2021 Open at Royal St George's. "Kokrak will look to share his own insights on how golf can reach new audiences and ensure its future development," Golf Saudi said in its announcement, with Kokrak saying: "it’s a real honor to be named as Golf Saudi’s newest ambassador and to work alongside one of the most forward thinking entities within golf currently. I’d like to share my own insights with them and do my part in terms of growing golf within the Kingdom, while also telling my own fans about the many marvels that Saudi Arabia has to offer.”
The three-time PGA Tour winner has been one of the names linked with the new Saudi-backed Super League, officially called the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On a podcast in January he said, "I want to make as much money as I can in as little time" when talking about the at-the-time rumoured golf league.
Kokrak is not listed on the Golf Saudi ambassadors web page, which features Adri Arnaus and Pablo Larrazabal from the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour players Anne van Dam, Anna Nordqvist, Amy Boulden and Camilla Lennarth.
- Masters 2022 Leaderboard, Latest Scores, Live Coverage From Augusta National
Gary Player does not feature on the ambassador page either, yet he was wearing a Golf Saudi logo on his collar during the Masters honorary starter ceremony this week, which caused controversy across social media. "Mr. Player will work with Golf Saudi to help implement a shared vision for golf and its future development within the Kingdom," Golf Saudi said when announcing the legendary South African as an ambassador.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Is Bryson Dechambeau Set To Miss The Rest Of The Season?
The 2020 US Open champion has been plagued by hand and hip injuries so far this year - and they don't seem to be healed just yet
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
13 Things You Didn't Know About Kevin Na
Get to know the multiple time PGA Tour winner, Kevin Na, a little bit better
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Is Bryson Dechambeau Set To Miss The Rest Of The Season?
The 2020 US Open champion has been plagued by hand and hip injuries so far this year - and they don't seem to be healed just yet
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Justin Thomas 'Horrified' After Seeing Tiger Woods' Leg Post-Crash
The former World No.1 described the moment he saw Tiger Woods' injured leg
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Video Shows The Unbelievable Amount Of Private Jets At Augusta Airport
The local airport sees 1,500 private jets fly in during Masters week
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Masters Live Stream - Watch Saturday's Augusta National Action
As the tournament heats up, here are all the details on how you can watch the 'moving day' action.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Masters Prize Money, Purse and Winner's Prize: Big Increase For 2022
How much money is on offer at this year's Masters?
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
The Masters Weather Forecast 2022
We could be in for a colder and wetter Augusta National this year...
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Masters 2022 Leaderboard, Latest Scores, Live Coverage From Augusta National
Saturday is moving day at Augusta National, check out the latest leaderboard, latest score and live coverage
By Tom Clarke • Published
-
What Time Does Tiger Woods Tee Off Today?
The 15-time Major champion will be hoping to propel himself up the leaderboard on Moving Day at The Masters
By Andrew Wright • Published