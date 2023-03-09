Has FootJoy Nailed The Art Of Golf Shoe Collaborations?

Collaborations between some of the best golf shoe manufacturers and designers are becoming increasingly popular as golf fashion begins to transcend the sport. While there are some visually stunning golf shoe collaborations across the world of golf, none are much better than some of the recent offerings from FootJoy and its collaborators.

This year's Players Championship sees FootJoy team up with fashion guru Jon Buscemi to create two new limited edition runs of both the Premiere Series Field and Premiere Series Wilcox shoes unveiled at the Players Championship. These two stunning models come in tones of off-white, olive-brown and sparks of gold, to create what we believe are visually some of the best FootJoy shoes ever created.

(Image credit: FootJoy)

"Jon’s passion for both golf and exquisite design made him a natural choice for FootJoy to collaborate with,” Chris Tobias, Vice President of FootJoy footwear, said this on the partnership. “This collaboration personifies a luxurious approach to golf performance crafted for our most discerning golfer.”

The Premiere Series took over from the Icon series and the Field model is already one of the most popular choices on the PGA Tour, with FootJoy being the most-played shoe at every PGA Tour event since 1945 - a truly remarkable statistic. The launch of this collaboration comes at a time when all eyes will be on what is known as the ‘5th Major’, just outside of Jacksonville, Florida. In-form players and Full Swing documentary stars such as Max Homa, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris will all be seen wearing the John Buscemi x FJ shoes while looking to add to their already impressive resumes.

(Image credit: FootJoy)

The same VersaTrax+ outsole and EcoPlush FitBed are found in this limited edition series meaning there will be no loss in comfort or performance from the original models and the gold ‘FJ’ logo and spikes are a nice touch and acknowledgement of the gold Players Championship trophy.

(Image credit: FootJoy)

"I loved getting the opportunity to add to the energy and vibe of the current Premiere Series collection,"Buscemi explained. “The Field and Wilcox offer two totally different canvases in terms of their aesthetics, so I was really up for the challenge creating something unique for each one.”

Buscemi is an American-based, globally-available luxury footwear and accessories brand for men, women and children. Founded in 2013 by Jon Buscemi, the brand is committed to his craft in pursuit of the most elegant sneaker—a union of his obsession with the most creative street style and the highest quality and craftsmanship in the world. The FootJoy x Jon Buscemi limited edition shoes will be available to purchase through FootJoy's website (opens in new tab) from Thursday 9th March, with the Field model retailing at £269.99 and the Wilcox model at £289.99.